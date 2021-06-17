Battlegrounds Mobile beta is now LIVE for Android users

Battlegrounds Mobile, Krafton’s widely anticipated battle royale game, is now available for Android. For Android users, the game is presently in early access. Here’s what’s new in the beta edition of Battlegrounds Mobile.

The game was soon available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. Krafton is now accepting applications for the first round of public beta testers. In Classic mode, Battlegrounds Mobile beta provides five maps: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, and Karakin. Quick Match, Sniper Training, and War are available in Arcade mode.

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t see a download option for the Battlegrounds Mobile game, as Krafton explains on its Homepage that this is part of the app’s testing program.

You might be wondering if Krafton would allow you to transfer your progress from the old game to the new one. And the answer is yes to that question. You may transfer your account info via the game’s interface. Notably, your data from PUBG Mobile must be transferred to BMI before December 31, 2021.

The Battlegrounds Mobile beta, like PUBG Mobile, will let users to join a team and play a battle royale game in which several players fight to the death, with the last man or team standing claiming the battleground. According to the Google Play listing, the game will have different modes such as battle royale, free fire fights, and one-on-one TDM bouts.



