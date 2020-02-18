Baytee App Launched to Bring Awareness Among Women

As the name suggests, Baytee App is launched for promoting women empowerment and to create awareness among women. Baytee is an Urdu word which means daughter. Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh launched this app. The primary goal behind this app is to empower women, telling them their rights and to provide them with several other facilities.

The inauguration of this app was held at federal information technology and telecommunications ministry. Through this app, women will be able to:

Find advocacy programs on women rights

Receive news about laws and regulations regarding women rights

Inquire about schools and scholarships for women

Find nearby job and training opportunities

Seek health services in their area

Get information about the nearest woman police station and hostels

Want to know about the Rights of Women? Download Baytee App

While talking about the Baytee app, Mr Ismail said that by provisioning the rights of women, this state could become even better than before as they are the one who trains the next generation. He said that the government wants everything according to the principles of the state of Madina and the in the light of it, women should be given rights they deserve.

Out of the total, 50 percent of the population are women out of which many are not allowed to earn their living by going out of the home. He said that if women are allowed to go out of home for work, they would have left men behind if every field.

During the ceremony, Governor Sindh also revealed that the government is working on another social protection program in Pakistan, named Ehsaas.

