Zainab Saeed Last Updated: May 12, 2020
Be There for One Another with Zong Balance Share

Zong subscribers are lucky enough to get an amazing opportunity to show their love and care to their beloved ones with Zong Balance Share. It is very easy to get this opportunity, so don’t miss it.

Zong Yaari Load brings to you the facility of Balance Transfer as well as Balance Request.

  • Balance Transfer offers users the convenience to transfer the balance to their loved ones at the time of need
  • Balance Request helps customers in case of emergency by giving them the facility to request balance from their friends and family at any point of time

SERVICE MECHANICS:

  • Dial *828# for Balance Transfer
  • Dial *829# for Balance Request

MECHANICS:

  • This service is only for prepaid customer. (Receiver and sender both).
  • Minimum transferable amount: Rs.10/- .
  • Maximum transferable amount: Rs.200/-.
  • Customer must have Rs.5/- minimum remaining balance in his account after Yaari Load.
  • Facility not available for Dealer/Employee/Franchise/Dealer & Franchise families tariffs & Service tariff package.
  • Customer can make 5 transactions per day.
NON TRANSFERABLE BALANCETRANSFERABLE BALANCE
FAT- built in balance/ Hand Set BalanceVoucher Card
Built in Balance of Golden/BYN numbers.Zong Load – E Pin
Auto Load/LoanAlready Shared Balance
Promotion amount, redeemed Balance & reimbursed balanceOnline Recharge

PRICE

Service is Free (Limited time offer)

