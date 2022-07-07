Beaconhouse School System Signs MoU with Pearson Education for the provision of assessment services in Pakistan

Pearson Education and Beaconhouse School System, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the provision of assessment services and international academic qualifications to support students’ learning by offering world class qualifications.

The MoU signing ceremony was held here on Wednesday at a local hotel, and was signed by Kasim Kasuri, Chief Executive (CE) Beaconhouse, and Emma Whale, Vice President International Sales & Marketing, Pearson Schools Qualifications. The ceremony was attended by the senior leadership team from both organizations, including Premila Paulraj, Director Employability & Qualifications, Pearson South Asia, and Ali Ahmed Khan, Chief Operating Officer Beaconhouse.

Under the MoU, Pearson will facilitate the digital transformation required for the International GCSE examinations to be conducted onscreen and online, along with mock exams via the Mocks Service, marked by Pearson examiners. Beaconhouse will initially be offering Pearson Edexcel IGCSE qualifications at three branches, and will later expand to other branches.

In addition to this, Pearson will also offer course preparation e-books to students in all available subjects, as well as online teacher training courses to prepare teachers for the relevant Pearson Edexcel exam syllabus.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, CE Beaconhouse, Kasim Kasuri stated,

“At Beaconhouse, we have always strived to go the extra mile to bring better academic opportunities for our students. I congratulate my team at Beaconhouse and everyone at Pearson Education for this partnership and am confident that this joint effort will be fruitful for further educational excellence at Beaconhouse.”

Speaking on the occasion, Emma Whale, Vice President International Sales & Marketing, Pearson Schools Qualifications, termed the MoU a milestone towards students’ online advanced learning opportunities in Pakistan. She said that Beaconhouse is the flag bearer in the education sector and the collaboration would usher in a new era of online learning.

Beaconhouse being an entity providing educational services to a large and diverse group of individuals of varying ages, socio-economic backgrounds and nationalities over 4 decades, has always aimed to bring educational excellence to the masses in Pakistan. There are currently more than 315,000 enrolled across various campuses of Beaconhouse School System in Pakistan.

