Government Launches Beep App Pilot for Secure Communication Among Employees

The federal government has developed a secure communication platform called the Beep App for use by government employees, marking a significant step toward controlled and encrypted internal communication. According to officials from the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Beep App Pilot version has been launched on a trial basis in three key federal divisions: Cabinet Division, Planning Division, and IT Division.

Pilot Launched in Three Federal Divisions

Officials confirmed that employee accounts have already been created in all three divisions. Government officers and staff members have begun actively using the platform for official communication.

Introductory and training sessions are also being conducted across different ministries to familiarize employees with the system before a nationwide rollout.

The phased deployment suggests that the government intends to test functionality, user experience, and technical stability before expanding the application to other ministries and departments.

Designed as an Alternative to WhatsApp and Zoom

The Beep App has been developed by NITB as a local alternative to widely used international platforms such as WhatsApp and Zoom.

Officials say the platform includes

Audio calling

Video calling

Video conferencing

Secure document sharing

One of the core objectives of the app is to enable secure transmission of official government documents, reducing reliance on third-party foreign platforms for sensitive communication.

Security Audit Completed

According to NITB authorities, the Beep App has successfully completed its security audit. Following this process, the application has been formally presented to the federal government for further approval.

The final decision regarding its official nationwide launch will be taken by the federal cabinet.

Why This Matters

Governments worldwide are increasingly concerned about data sovereignty, cybersecurity risks, and the storage of official communications on foreign servers.

By developing a locally controlled communication platform, Pakistan appears to be moving toward greater digital independence in internal governance operations.

If rolled out nationwide, the Beep App could become the primary communication tool for federal ministries, replacing mainstream consumer messaging and conferencing platforms for official work.

What Happens Next?

The application will be introduced in additional ministries and divisions in phases. The timeline for its full launch will depend on federal government approval and performance during the pilot phase.

For now, the three participating divisions are serving as the testing ground for what could become Pakistan’s official secure digital communication system for government employees.