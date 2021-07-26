Beep Messaging App: Govt officials to use the app once its launched

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has made it compulsory for all Pakistani government officials to use ‘Beep’ messaging App, which has been developed locally.

Syed Aminul Haque, the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications, sent a series of tweets in this respect, stating that the application has been developed and would be released after the testing process is over.

BEEP Pakistan وزارت آئی ٹی نے بیپ پاکستان کے نام سے خصوصی و محفوظ ایپلی کیشن تیار کرلی ہے. تمام سرکاری افسران و ملازمین اس ایپلی کیشن کے استعمال کے پابند ہوں گے. ایپلی کیشن پر ان ہاؤس آزمائش ہورہی ہے چند ماہ آزمائش کے بعد اسے لانچ کردیا جائے گا. (وفاقی وزیر آئی ٹی امین الحق) pic.twitter.com/8LTagwX5So — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) July 19, 2021

Its goal is to prevent government information from being shared or leaked, so that leaking of official information does not result in a cyber assault.

The Beep messaging app would initially just include chatting and voice calling functions, according to the minister, who added that video calling will be added to the app a few months after its release. According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, the ‘Beep Pakistan’ messaging app is presently undergoing an internal testing and will be released in a few months. It will be required of all students.

A global investigation found that India had targeted a phone formerly used by Prime Minister Imran Khan with spyware developed by an Israeli business, raising worries of broad privacy and rights violations.

According to media sources, the Prime Minister, cabinet members, and others working in sensitive positions would utilize the Beep messaging app. The smartphone app will resemble WhatsApp, but its UI will be developed with security and cyber-attacks in mind.