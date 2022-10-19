‘Behind Closed Doors’: A Netflix Documentary Features Pakistani Politicians

Netflix to release a new documentary featuring Pakistani Politicians ‘Behind Closed Doors’.

Imran Khan, a former prime minister, Fawad Chaudhry Shahzad Akbar, journalist Irfan Hashmi, and other well-known figures will be featured in the Behind Closed Doors documentary, which is about the Sharif family and their alleged corruption.

The teaser appears to be the introduction to the Netflix-produced documentary “Behind Closed Doors” exposing government corruption. Many powerful figures are among the numerous social media users who have shared the video. Even PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry posted the video.

Additionally, a brief video clip of journalist Arshad Sharif was included, in which he was heard saying, “Accounts were made in the names of these low-level, low-wage workers who do not fall under the tax net. When deposits were made, they would eventually end up in the accounts of either Mr. Hamza Shahbaz, Mr. Salman Shahbaz, or Mr. Shehbaz Sharif. They said that individuals used to enter banks accompanied by gunmen.

A footage from TRT World featuring journalist Hashmi referring to London as the second “house of Sharif” and another journalist discussing London’s involvement in the offshore sector and labelling it “a money launderer’s paradise” follow the previous scene.

Musadik Malik, the state minister for petroleum, expressed concerns regarding a documentary trailer that was circulated on social media and focused on Pakistan’s fraud culture while linking the Sharif family to significant financial misdeeds during their consecutive administrations.