Best 5G Phones Under PKR 90,000 in Pakistan

The mid-range smartphone market in Pakistan has become more competitive, with brands now offering high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, large batteries, faster charging, and 5G chipsets under the PKR 90,000 price bracket. However, buying a phone in this category is not just about choosing the highest megapixel camera or the biggest battery. Real-world performance, software stability, display quality, charging speed, and network support matter just as much.

For users who want a future-ready phone for streaming, gaming, social media, photography, and everyday multitasking, we have shortlisted three strong options. Here is our ranked list of the best 5G smartphones under PKR 90,000 in Pakistan.

1) Infinix Note 60:

The Infinix Note 60 takes the top position because of its strong performance-to-price ratio and high-end display experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G chipset, paired with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and UFS 2.2 storage. It also features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1208 x 2664 resolution, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness.

In daily use, the Infinix Note 60 feels fast and responsive for app switching, gaming, browsing, and social media. The powerful Dimensity chipset gives it a clear advantage in gaming stability and long-term performance compared to many competitors in this range. The high refresh rate and bright AMOLED panel also make it one of the best phones for content consumption and outdoor usage.

While Infinix still needs to improve long-term software optimization, the overall hardware package makes it the strongest all-rounder under PKR 90,000.

Price: PKR 80,000 – 85,000 approx.

(depending on the variant)

2) Samsung Galaxy A26 5G:

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G ranks second due to its balanced performance, reliable software experience, and strong brand trust. It comes with an efficient Exynos chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it suitable for daily usage, including streaming, social media, and multitasking.

It features a 6.6–6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with smooth refresh rate support, delivering vibrant colors and excellent brightness. Samsung’s display quality remains one of the strongest in this segment, especially for video consumption and everyday use.

In real-world usage, the biggest advantage of the Galaxy A26 5G is its One UI software. It offers a cleaner, more refined experience with better long-term updates compared to most competitors. This makes it ideal for users who prefer stability and reliability over raw power.

The only drawback is that its chipset is not as powerful as Dimensity-based rivals, which may affect heavy gaming. However, for overall usability and long-term experience, it remains a very dependable choice.

Price: PKR 85,000 – 92,000

(depending on the variant)

3) realme 15T 5G:

realme 15T 5G secures the third position mainly because of its exceptional battery life and durability features. It comes with a massive 7000mAh battery, 60W fast charging, Dimensity 6400 Max 5G chipset, and a bright AMOLED display.

In everyday use, this phone is ideal for heavy users who rely on mobile data, social media, YouTube, and long screen-on time. The large battery significantly reduces the need for frequent charging, while fast charging helps keep downtime minimal.

It also offers strong durability with IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings, making it more resistant to water and dust compared to most phones in this segment.

However, it ranks third because its chipset is not as powerful as the Dimensity 7400 series, which means slightly weaker performance in gaming and long-term usage compared to the top option.

Price: PKR 80,000 – 85,000 approx.

(depending on the variant)

Conclusion:

The under-PKR-90,000 category now offers strong 5G smartphones for different types of users. The Infinix Note 60 stands out as the best overall option with its powerful chipset and premium display. The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is the most reliable choice for users who prioritize software stability and long-term updates. Meanwhile, the realme 15T 5G is ideal for users who want maximum battery life and durability.

Ultimately, your choice depends on your usage. If performance and gaming matter most, go for Infinix. If you want a clean and stable experience, Samsung is the safer option. And if battery life is your top priority, realme offers the best value.

Also read:

Best vivo 5G Phones in Pakistan 2026 (Midrange to Flagship)