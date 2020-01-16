15 Best Action Games For Android In 2020- Offline Action Games

In this busy world full of hustle, everyone wants some kind of rest, fun, action and adventure. In such circumstances playing games is the best solution to feel fresh after loads of work. Now the days are gone when people had to go out and search for grounds to play games or had to buy a board game. The ever-growing trend of smartphone and enormous data bundles have made people more inclined towards playing games in smartphones. Furthermore, these days, what’s popular in the world of gaming are action games. Action games have always been appealing for the boys because they emphasize physical challenges, including hand-eye coordination and reaction time. Furthermore, the action games are amongst the best gaming categories anywhere because they require a lot of thinking and concentration to navigate through most of the times. The ever-increasing development in the smartphone provides great opportunities for top game developers to hit the Google Play Store with their best lot. However, the sad part is that most of the best games on Google Play can’t be played without an internet connection. So, it affects the gaming experience and limits players in those countries where finding a fast internet connection is a heck of a task. Today, In this roundup, I am going to jot down the best action games for Android of all time that can be played without the Internet.

The list has both online and offline action games for Android.

A. Best Action Games for Android (Online)

There are many Action Games For Phones available right now. In this article, I have jotted down the Top 10 Mobile Action Games that are quite popular. Here is the list of Android action games that can be played without WiFi or internet.

Call of Duty

There was a lot of hype surrounding Call of Duty Mobile throughout the beta and ahead of its global launch. Call of Duty mobile, with such a high rating, is so highly successful that it had been introduced quicker than ever. The game has a normal online FPS PvP mode together with a royal 100-player fight. A big reason the game’s doing so well is due to Tencent Games ‘ involvement.

Game is so damn popular, you can jump into a match super fast, whether you want to play casual games or go up against more experienced players. It is a free game to play, but most purchases made in the game are cosmetic items. This game has won the best game of the 2019 award.

Snipper 3D Gun Shooter

This game is the best Android 2020 action game and has been developed free of charge by Fun games and it is the best free 3D FPS shooting game. The only objective in this game is to target and shoot, and you have to combat the world war on crime where you’ll get the opportunity to become the ultimate gunman or expert shooter.

Clash with the criminals in various action-packed situations. Good gameplay, great graphics, and funny missions. Your action or aim is to include speeding against time, helicopters crashing, zombie killing, and a few slow-motion shots. Survival is a must.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile offers a lot to mobile game lovers, with all the highs and lows of online play, plenty of realism and good performance across a wide range of devices. Unknown Player Battlegrounds. From Erangel to Miramar, from Vikendi to Sanhok, these vast and extensive battlefields vary in size, geography, day/night cycles, and complex weather–from urban spaces to tundra to forest.

Everyone has something. Play Solo, Duo, and in Squads of 4 players. In this game, players are free to use their parachute to choose their starting point and you need to try to remain in a safe zone as long as possible. This free action android game on android has the best game award in 2018.

Modern Combat 5 Blackout

First-person shooter games featuring great graphics, high-powered weapons, and competitive online multiplayer action. Build a 9-class squad, invite your mates to team play and test your competitive fighting skills against online rivals from around the globe. You’ll have access to use high powered weapons here in this game and this app is full of intense multiplayer online action. This has been one of the best 5 free action games on android.

You will also have the opportunity to work alone as you can move into this thrilling campaign of solo play as you blast your way through one intense circumstance after another to save the world and make it a beautiful place.

ShadowGun Legends

Shadowgun is a free action android shooter game developed and released by Madfinger Games for Android. Humanity is under threat from a deadly alien invader in the sci-fi setting of Shadowgun Legends. The Shadowguns are the last line of defense, legendary fighters, and heroes. The game includes more than 200 single-player campaign missions and various multiplayer game modes.

B. Best Action Games for Android to Play Without Internet

Critical Ops

Critical Ops is one of the best offline action games available right now you can find on Google Play Store. The game is actually a first-person shooter one with fast-paced FPS that tests your tactical skills. Critical Ops has 2 modes. One of them is the Defuse Mode while the other is the Deathmatch mode. In the Defuse mode, terrorists try to plant and detonate a bomb while in the Deathmatch mode, the player competes for a maximum number of kills within a time frame. Critical Ops is available on Play Store and it’s totally free of cost. The game can be downloaded by clicking here.

Alto’s Adventure

Alto’s Adventure is one of another great action games for Android users. It cannot be ignored at all. The game is quite light in size and runs smoothly on all devices. The game is all about the journey across wilderness, mountains and abandoned lands. It is one of the most captivation action games ever. Furthermore, on your way you are required to rescue llamas and have to survive obstacles in harsh conditions. This game is not free of cost. However, Alto’s Adventure costs $3.99. You can download Alto’s adventure from the Play Store by clicking here.

Unkilled

Unkilled is a zombie shooter game. It has multiplayer, special ops and extra-long storyline features. In this game, you have to survive in an apocalyptic world in the most terrifying zombie outbreak. It’s been staged in New York City. The story starts with one of five unique characters that are elite members of the task force called in to do the dirty work on the streets of the Big Apple. They are known simply as the Wolfpack. You will be a part of a private military organization designed to find, track, and eliminate a threat. Moreover, you will have to dig deeper into the streets, subways, sewers, and back alleys of New York. While doing so, you’ll uncover a plot that no one can imagine. If you are interested in this game, you can download it from Play Store by clicking here.

Geometry Wars 3

Geometry Wars is an arcade action game. It comes with more than 100 action-packed levels to play from. Furthermore, in this game, you are required to travel around 3-dimensional maps. In addition to that, there are 15 3D grips and 12 battle modes. The good part is that Geometry Wars can be played on both Android phones and tablet devices. However, it is not free of cost. Geometry Wars 3 cost on the Play store is $9.99 and it can be downloaded from the Play Store by clicking here.

Space Grunts

The story of this game begins with a group of intergalactic “problem” solvers, sent to investigate a matter. The Earth’s space-federation has been building moon-bases across the galaxy for many years. Space Grunts have to investigate one of those moon-bases that have been sending a distress signal. You have to play as a member of Space Grunts. Your mission is quite simple. All you have to do is to find your way into the moon-base, and figure out what has happened. You will have to fight your way through aliens, robots, security drones, and base-systems. After that, you will have to find the lower levels of the moon-base, and get to the core of the problems. The amazing game, Space Grunts can be downloaded from Play Store by clicking here.

Xenowerk

Xenowerk is one of the best mobile action games for android available at Play store at the moment. It is basically a shooter game which challenges your combat skills in an underground science lab where a failed experiment was conducted. There are 70 different levels in this game. All you have to do is to battle and kill mutants and survive against all odds. It sounds like an interesting challenge. Isn’t it? Moreover, the game has some features that include a wide range of weapons and gears; special gameplay powers; upgradable weapons and much more. Xenowerk is free of cost. It can be downloaded from the Play Store by clicking here.

Into the Dead

The game starts by throwing you in a zombie world where you are expected to survive to fight. So all you have to do is to stay alive, keep moving as fast as you can, and protect yourself by any means necessary. When the Dead starts rising, you have to just run! Furthermore, the game also features gruesome and intense gameplay with stunning graphics. Moreover, it is supported on tablet devices as well. Into the Dead is free of cost and can be downloaded from Play Store by clicking here.

Sky Force Reloaded

Sky Force Reloaded is one of the all-around action games for Android offline. It allows you to shoot from the top above to down. This action game combines classic arcade elements infused with current technology to bring out one the best action games you will ever play. Moreover, the game features include atmospheric levels with diverse missions, memorable battles, 3D graphics, full voiceover, electronic soundtrack and much more. Sky Force Reloaded can be downloaded for free from Play Store by clicking here.

Implosion Never Lose Hope

Implosion Never Lose Hope is one of the best offline action games for Android. The game features console-level graphics and intense gameplay. Furthermore, it keeps you on the edge of your seat all through. You are required to battle against a mysterious being known as the XADA in this game. The first 6 Levels are free to play but you have to unlock other levels afterwards. Implosion Never Lose Hope can be downloaded from Play Store by clicking here.

Duet

Duet is an impressive minimalist action game for Android. In this game, you are required to control two vessels in synchronization while keeping the calm and surviving against all odds. Duet is an intense action game. The game has eight chapters with captivation graphics of intense and nerve-racking gameplay. Furthermore, this game runs smoothly on most devices. It costs $2.99 and can be downloaded from the Play Store by clicking here.

Final Words

