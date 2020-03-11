15 Best Adventure Games for Android Offline in 2020

4. Banner Saga 2:

• This game is an ultimate retro role-playing simulation just like the first part• Everything is Fully customized i.e; from party to players and the game room.• All-new campaign featuring dozens of locations, sidequests, and dynamic dungeons.

Banner Saga 2 is a great continuation of the storyline of its first part. The new mechanics added in Banner Saga 2 improve the already excellent gameplay and it really makes you think about your strategy in battle. Banner saga 2 is an award-winning story.

Key Features:

Banner saga 2 has great 2D combat sequences and good animations and effects.

The game carries on the overall saga and allows you to choose between the banner saga or jump into the adventure from the start.

Real Viking myths inspire this game

It allows you to make. hard choices which later on enhances your vision

The Soundtrack of this game is by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory.



5. PostKnight:

PostKnight is an adventurous game featuring a knight having difficult and dangerous deliveries. Designed specially to be an enjoyable RPG. It is also optimized for mobile devices. The time spent on playing this game is worth it.

This game is really enjoyable although the difficulty spikes in new locations can be a little challenging. The art style of the game is very cute and the story is quite interesting.

Key Features:

By playing this game one can easily improve their battle stats and adorn their rewards.

It is the blend of dangerous and different circumstances that keep your interest going on.



6. Broken Age:

Broken age is a hand-animated, puzzle-filled adventure game. This game feature star cast, including Elijah Wood, Jack Black and Masasa Moyo. This game is actually a story of two teens who are struggling against traditions that bind them. The adventurous game has 2D graphics and a good soundtrack. It is a Beautiful family-friendly game! It’s also quite addictive! This is a large game, uses lots of resources, but worth it.



7. Alchemica – Store Simulation Crafting RPG:

This is a mysterious game filled with magic and adventure. This story is inspired by a young girl who was returning her home as an alchemist to make her dream of becoming a successful merchant. In all her journey she had to face a lot of hurdles which a player will help her to get out of it.

Main Features

• Alchemica is a Retro-based role-playing game having beautifully hand-drawn pixel art graphics.

• The overall theme story of the game is very Light hearted with lots of interesting characters to interact with.



8. Grand Mountain Adventure:

Grand Mountain Adventure is one of the novel adventure games on my list. It is a skiing game with a lot of thrill and excitement. The game includes racing and searching for different elements. In the game, contestants ski through different snowy hilly tracks. The map is a vast one. You can roam wherever you want to and look for essential items. There is a Time Mode in the game as well in which you must beat the time. Along with that, there are hidden areas and online leader boards.

Main Features:

The game is designed with premium graphics.

The User Interface is also simple.

There is varied gameplay which includes Boardercross, Slalom, Super G, Slopestyle, Big Air and Best drop line to mention a few.

It also acts as an open world. You are free to roam wherever you want.



9. Oddmar:

Oddmar is a scintillating adventure game developed by Leo’s Fortune. During the game, you are a striving Viking and your purpose is to revive your honour. Our journey has this sole mission to accomplish. You can play an offline mode once the game is fully downloaded. There are a total of 24 levels in the game. If you complete all of them, then you win the game. The game is available for $4.49 at Google Play Store.

Main Features:

Oddmar has an excellent gameplay, easy controls and overall a good design.

The game supports Google Play game saves and game controllers.

Meet with new friends and enemies on your journey through magical forests, snowy mountains and treacherous mines.



10. Pokemon Go:

Many of us, including myself, was a big fan of Pokemon series of Toonami in our childhoods. Guess what? A Pokemon Game is available now and it is available absolutely free on Google Play Store. The gameplay is similar to the show. You roam in the real world, searching for pokemons, battle at Gyms and much more. There is a humongous map and you have to search for Pokemons and Gym trainers. Its one of the most adventurous game for Android.

Main Features:

You must journey along with your Buddy Pokemon to help the latter become stronger and earn points.

We have to compete in thrilling Gym battles.

During Raid Battles, you must team up with other trainers to catch powerful Pokemons.



11. Murder in the Alps:

Murder in the Alps is one of my favourite adventure game. The story of this game is based on a popular crime novel. The gameplay is brilliant. The game includes a journey of the past. During the game, you are living in the 1930’s. You have a number of mysteries to solve. It’s the best game for a person who has an ambition to become a spy. The story begins in a hotel at a beautiful location. But mystery starts when one of the guests goes missing.

Main Features:

A charming storyline with unexpected events.

You can enjoy hours of interactive gameplay and an interesting plot.

There are a lot of characters in the game with dark secrets.

The graphics and sound effects of the game are brilliant as well.



12. Ninja Warrior: Legend of Shadow

Ninja Warrior is regarded as legend in ancient mythology. So this game is basically based on the story of a Ninja warrior. In the game, the Ninja is a superhuman with some amazing skills. The Ninja has a number of lifetimes. But it’s no just that. In order to become a legendary warrior, the Ninja must be trained by an expert. The sole purpose of the Ninja is to protect the hostages and infiltrate into the enemy lines to annihilate and destroy them. There will be a lot of deadly obstacles in his way. He must overcome all of them to complete his objectives.

Main Features:

The graphics of the game are extraordinary.

The gameplay and user-interface are simple.

The sound quality of the game is also impressive.

There are 3 massive maps and 40+ levels.



13. Diamond Quest: Don’t Rush

Diamond Quest is an interesting adventure game available for Android. During the game, you are a fearless explorer wandering deep into the forests of Angkor Wat temple, dungeons of Bavaria castle, and the snowy Tibet glaciers. The mission is to collect a wide range of gems from these dangerous landscapes. But finding gems is not an easy task. You must break cobwebs, cut through leaves and perform other endeavours to find precious stones and jewellery.

Main Features:

You can re-spawn yourself from the last checkpoint.

The graphics and gameplay are exquisite.

There are mystic tools like hammers, axes etc.



14. Counter Terrorist- Modern Critical Strike Ops 3D

Counter Terrorist is a shooting adventure game. You act as an elite shooter of a special forces group during the game. Your shooting skills will surely be tested in this game. Shoot more enemies to gain more points. Be the top shooter under every scenario. Choose the most suitable weapon according to every environment. You can become a star shooter in this game. There is a wide range of weapons available. Like Guns, Rifles, Shotguns, Grenades, and many more.

Main Features:

There are realistic 3D graphics and charming animations in the game.

You can play in various battlefields and a variety of thrilling missions are also coded in the game.

The game has a simple user-interface and brilliant gameplay.



15. Jumanji: Epic Run

You must all be aware of this famous old game. There is even a popular Hollywood movie based on this game as well. Though, this one is a newer version. The storyline is about a precious Gem which has been stolen and we have to run in order to recover it to gain points. You have to dodge hyenas, climb tall mountains, keep yourself safe from avalanches and much more. There are wild beasts in the game as well. You have to avoid them as well.

Main Features:

There are four different ways to play this game.

You can even make your avatars.

There are splendid environments in the game.

The graphics are brilliant and the gameplay is just fine.



