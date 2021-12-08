Best Android Games 2021 You Should Know

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of apps, many of which are games. Indeed, games are so popular that they are the first tab you see when you open the app. You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for the best android games 2021 which are available on the Google Play Store. We’ve made it easier for you to search and play the best right away.

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is a 5-on-5 team battle in which you compete against friends and other players from all around the world to see who can score the most points. Working together to defeat the opposing team is essential, and you may connect with your team via short chat messages, signals, and voice chat.

Online Multiplayer Strategy Game

Among Us !

Despite the fact that it was released in 2018, Among Us ruled the gaming market in 2020 as the ideal, paranoid, quarantine hobby. While you and your fellow astronauts work together to repair your spaceship, covert saboteurs operate behind the scenes to quietly kill you all.

Best Racing Game

Table Top Racing: World Tour

Table Top Racing: World Tour is a fast-paced racer in which you steer small vehicles through courses made of rather huge household objects. It’s like a cross between Micro Machines and Mario Kart.

Best Adventure Game

Forgotten Anne

If you’ve always wanted to play a Studio Ghibli game on your phone, Forgotten Anne is the game for you. This indie RPG puzzle-adventure game distinguishes out with a fully orchestrated music, wonderfully hand-drawn backgrounds, fantastic animations, and excellent voice acting.

Best Shooting Game

Call of Duty:

Throughout the test and leading up to the game’s global release, there was a lot of buzz around Call of Duty Mobile. To Activision and TiMi Studios’ (a subsidiary of Tencent Games’) credit, the game is excellent and was justifiably named one of the finest mobile games published in 2019 — and it only gets better in 2021. In the most latest edition, it now includes an incredible new 20-vs.-20 Battle Royale mode called Warfare.

Best RPG game

AnimA

If you like Diablo II, there is an Android clone for you. AnimA is a hack-and-slash action RPG that looks and feels a lot like Diablo, even down to the font. It has the traditional isometric camera perspective, loot, and a dark fantasy theme.

Whether you’re new to Android and want to start building out your Google Play library, or you’re simply seeking for the best android games 2021 that are worth your time and attention. You may fin them on store and start playing right away.