10 Best Apps For Android TV Box In 2020

Android TV was introduced back in 2014. It is one of the biggest platforms that can provide you with the best if right Apps are downloaded. Today, in this article, I am going to jot down best Apps For Android TV that will provide you with a breathtaking experience.

These Are The 10 Most Popular Apps For Android TV

There are many Top Android TV Apps that are available nowadays. However, if you really want to get the best from this platform, then you’ll need to have the right tv Box apps installed. I am going to discuss some of them turn by turn. So, let’s just get started.

Netflix

We all know that Netflix is one of the most popular movie and TV show streaming platforms in the whole world. In addition to that, it is also one of the cheapest video streaming services and hence is one of the best Apps For Android TV Box. Netflix has a huge variety of movies, TV shows, and documentaries. Furthermore, it is one of the video streaming platforms that support 4K video and HDR. You can get the Netflix Subscription to have a more immersive experience on your Android TV box. It comes preinstalled on most of the latest Android TVs. However, if you don’t have it, then you can download the App by clicking here.

Twitch is a live-streaming video platform. It allows the gamers to post live video game streams. For all the gaming fans out there, this Android TV App is just extraordinary! It seems boring to the normal persons. However, it is an important part of the life of gamers nowadays. This Top Android TV Box App allows gamers to learn new gaming tactics and new ways to play different games by Watching gameplay. Furthermore, it also gives them a new understanding of the different levels and difficulties a game offers.

For the players, who got stuck to a particular level, this App is surely a fine option. It lets such players proceed to the next levels by watching the gameplay. If you love watching a live stream of game players showcasing their skills, then Twitch is the place to be. No doubt it is one of the best Apps in the list of Android TV apps. You can download it, by clicking here.

Google Drive app is one of the biggest platforms that can allow you to store your important data or files. Installing it on your TV can give you unlimited access to all your cloud data. The best part is that it can allow you to view everything on the big display. Moreover, the only problem is that the app is not available on the Android TV Play Store. However, it is not a problem at all. It doesn’t mean that you can’t install it! The App can always be sideloaded. You can download or install it easily using apps like ES File Explorer. In addition to all that, you can place a copy of the APK in an SD card and install it from there as well. If you want to access all your files on your Android TV, give it a try by clicking here.

VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player provides you with a breathtaking video playback experience on your Android TV. Furthermore, this player supports nearly all video codecs. It supports network streams, most types of audio files, and DVD ISOs as well. It is one of the best all-around multimedia players for Android TVs. In addition to that, VLC player automatically categorizes your library into audio, video, and others. Moreover, you can also control other things such as hardware acceleration, playback by going to the settings. The impressive VLC Media Player is available for download on the Android TV Play Store. You can download it by clicking here.

This App is a smart news app. Furthermore, it has been given the best TV experience award in 2017 as well. The reason behind its popularity is that it takes a different approach when it comes to keeping you updated with the latest news. In addition to that, it allows you to choose your interests and your most trusted sources from a list of topics. It also learns about you and your interests from the topics, categories, and sources you have selected. Moreover, it collects news info from over 100 local and international news stations. Download it by clicking Here.

If you are an iPhone user happens to buy an Android TV then you would face serious compatibility issues. The reason is that iPhones don’t support Google Cast. So, at that time, Airplay is a fine option. It allows iOS users to stream media from an iPhone to an Apple TV. This app allows iPhone users to stream media content from an iPhone to an Android TV. In addition to that, AirScreen creates an AirPlay server on your Android TV, allowing you to mirror your iPhone screen on an Android TV. Download it by clicking here.

Puffin TV is a traditional PC-optimized browser interface with an address bar. In addition to all that, it comes with all those other dull bits in favour of a bold tile-based interface that feels just right on the TV. Moreover, the browser has the capability to sync up with your phone. It lets you create bookmarks using QR codes. You can download it by clicking here.

Kodi

Kodi on Your Android TV is one of the mega media platforms that doesn’t need much introduction. It is one of the best means of streaming from various home devices on your home network from WiFi media centers to PCs. The best part is that a larger number of add-ons can give you access to streaming services from all over the world. Some of these are websites include Fox Sports and BBC iPlayer. If you want to get your hands on this App, click here.

Steam Link app was launched back In May 2018. It is one of the Android TV Box Apps that enables the streaming from your PC to all Android devices as well as from smartphones to your Android TV. This allows you to Stream games directly to your TV at up to 4K resolutions at 60 fps. However, both your TV and Stream PC should be connected to your home network via ethernet for this to work properly. You can install it by clicking here.

It is also one of the best Android TV apps for organizing and managing media. The App helps in organizing, managing, casting and controlling the playback on every screen in your house. The app is quite clean, fast and easy to navigate. Click here to download it.

So, these were some of the best Apps for Android TV Boxes. Select the Best Android TV Apps of your interest, download it and have fun!