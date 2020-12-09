Playing games in their spare time is a hobby for many people. However, some people are so addictive to play games. Some play games just to pass their free time. However, some play games to sharpen their skills. For example, some people love to play puzzle games to sharpen their brains. As per their interests, many people prefer to play different games. However, some people love to play the game on a bigger screen. There are quite a lot of games that you can play on your Android TV. In this article, I will recommend 15 Best Android TV Games to Play in 2021. These games range from genres like puzzles, adventures, and racing.

Check out 15 Best Android TV Games to Play in 2020-21

1. Dead Trigger 2

If you like to play first-person survival game on your Android TV, then DeadTrigger 2 is one of the best Android TV Games to play in 2020. It is a zombie apocalypse game. However, the “kind-of” open world maps and the graphics quality of the game is very decent. You can walk around the map, completing objectives, and a lot more. There is a limitation that is you need a gamepad to play. Before playing the game you will have to set it up. The game is free to download. However, you need to spend some money if you want some other features also.

2. Asphalt 8

Asphalt 8 is one of the Best Android TV games. It is incredibly fun to play and even comes with a local (and online) multiplayer mode, which makes it even better. On the Android TV, the game is available on the Play Store and runs just fine on the Mi Box. You can connect a Bluetooth gamepad to your Android TV, and Asphalt automatically detects it and tells you the control scheme for your gamepad.

3. Into the Dead

Do you like horror games? Into the Dead is one of the best Horror Android TV Games. Playing the game on a bigger screen give the visuals a much deeper perspective, bringing out the real horror in running along a field filled with zombies, and obstacles. The game is easily playable with a gamepad and tells you controls as you go along. Running is automatic. All you need to have control over by turning left or right and to avoid zombies (and obstacles like trees, and abandoned cars).

Moreover, you also need to avoid the shooting from weapons that you can pick up from crates that are dropped randomly. The game is basically an endless runner, and it gets progressively more difficult to play, as the distance increases. You will need to be quick with your reflexes, and turn at the exact moments, to avoid colliding with a zombie, resulting in death. The game is free and available with in-app purchase.

4. Fast Like a Fox

Fast Like a Fox is a level based, side runner game that will keep you entertained for hours. In the game, someone has stolen all the foxes’ treasures, and it is your responsibility to find and return them all. But that’s not all, you have to be as fast as you can. Playing the game itself is easy, you simply press and hold the running button on your gamepad, and the fox increases it’s speed over time. You can press on the jump button to jump over obstacles to collect coins, and gems that are hanging above in the air.

However, at the end of each level, you need to catch the diamond keeping your speed slow. If you are too fast and do not touch the diamond, the level doesn’t get over, and you have to restart it. The game is free and contains in-app purchase.

5. Implosion

Implosion is a decent hack-and-slash game on Android TV. This one comes with a storyline. Mankind is on the brink of extinction. Your goal is to save everybody, of course. The game sounds adventurous. It features mechs, decent graphics, and solid controls. It plays well on Android TV. In fact, it probably plays better on there than on your phone most of the time. There is a free portion of the game. The whole thing costs $9.99. It’s one of the best hack-and-slash games on Android TV.

6. NBA Jam

NBA Jam is a classic arcade basketball game that was originally released in the 1990’s. This game allows you to play two-on-two basketball where you score baskets, shove your opponents around, and hopefully go on fire. You go on fire by making three unanswered baskets by the same player and you’ll get a sizable stat boost for doing it. The game has online and local multiplayer modes along with a single player campaign. It’s one of the best sports games on Android and it works great on Android TV.

7. Pac-Man 256

Do I still need to explain Pac-man game? One of the popular and easy game. Pac-Man 256 is a modern spin on an old classic. You play as Pac-Man and you have to eat little white pellets as usual. There are dead ends, ghosts, and other obstacles as well. However, the game helps balance everything by giving you a bunch of power-ups as well. It’s a freemium game and closer to a runner than a traditional Pac-Man game.

8. Real Racing 3

Do you like racing games? If yes, then Real Racing 3 is one of the best Android TV games to play. The game contains 140 cars, 17 tracks to race through, full-featured online multiplayer modes, and more. It has been one of the best racing games for many years and it is one of the Android TV games that you can play. The game is free but there is in-app purchase also.

9. War of Mine

The War of Mine is one of the best games for Android TV. In this survival game, you play as innocent civilians caught in the grips of a city at war. Your job is to survive the encounter while losing as few people as possible. The game forces you to make some tough decisions and. It’s a little expensive, but it’s an unforgettable experience and is among the best Android TV games available, period.

10. GTA: Liberty City Stories

This is the game that everyone knows about. Now GTA: Liberty City Stories brings all its fun to Android TV. While the game keeps all its original flair, its gameplay has been streamlined to make it better for Android TV. That’s why I choose it one of the best Android TV games. You play as Toni Cipriani who is the former trusted wise guy for the Leone family. You have been in hiding after killing a made man and now you return to see the streets of Liberty City in turmoil.

Your aim is to bring the city back in control of the Leone family so that peace and organized crime can be maintained. You will have to come over politicians, mob bosses, business tycoons, and more to achieve your goals. GTA: Liberty City Stories is an excellent game and something you will enjoy playing with a physical controller. Unfortunately, the game is not free. You need to spend the money to get the game.

11. Crossy Road:

Crossy Road is an exciting game that would surely occupy you for some time. It has simple gameplay, as the name suggests you just need to cross roads while evading the traffic. The traffic comes from both ways. In addition to that, you also have to avoid going out of the screen because the camera keeps moving forward, and you must stay ahead of it. The reason for this game of being so addictive is probably the fact that anyone who starts playing this game takes it easy but actually it’s not. The game requires you to keep a swift speed, right from the very start. Getting pass through bustling traffic is tough and as the game progresses on, it quickly moves on to rivers that you have to pass by walking over logs, stones and leaves. It is certainly one of the best Android TV games for children.

The graphics of this game are not very good, but the overall adventure of the game makes you forget about the graphics. In addition to that, the rapid movement, and the easy controls make it a lot of fun to play this game. It is worth mentioning that the game is better played with the remote, rather than a game controller.

12. Hovercraft: Gateway

The Hovercraft series of games have been impressing many users around the world for many years. Hovercraft: Getaway is another masterpiece from the series. It falls under the genre of combat-racing action games and is really exciting to play. It is one of the most action-packed games for TV. During the gameplay, you ride on a hovercraft and trying to evade the cops. You need to run away from the cop cruisers, and try to destroy them with a number of different weapons. The game provides everything related to weaponry such as guns, missiles, lasers, rockets, cannons, bazooka and more. So this game will give you a thrilling experience. Another enthralling aspect of the game is that police follows us in cruisers, hoverbikes, trucks, UAVs, tanks and even helicopters.

Furthermore, the game allows you to customize the hovercraft with various weapons and numerous upgrades. . you can play the game with the gamepad as well as Android TV remote. The game is completely free to download.

13. Badland:

Badland is one of the high rated android TV games. It is an exciting game that you can play on your Android TV and has gained immense popularity over the course of the time. It has received over 1 million ratings and averages out at 4.5/5, which is astonishing yet enviable. On Android TV, the minimal graphics of the game look very decent, and the colours are vibrant as well. Like many others on the list, you can play the game with Android TV remote or the gamepad. It has the same feel as other tap to fly games such as the famous Flappy Bird, though it’s comparatively less annoying.

What’s less annoying about the badland is that you can hit walls, and other obstructions as much as you want. You just need to make sure that you don’t get stuck in anything, as that will end the game. The primary goal is to cross the level while avoiding obstacles, and accumulating power-ups. The game is completely free to download but there are in-app purchases as well.

14. Bomb Squad:

BombSquad is one of the best Android TV games that will provide you with unlimited entertainment. This game supports a variety of different gameplay modes, including single-player/co-op, or multi-player. Though, you will enjoy the game most in multiplayer mode. But in order to play multiplayer, you have to connect two or more controllers to your Android TV, and you’re all set to enjoy the game with your friends. It is one of those games that you can really enjoy with a keyboard, as compared to a gamepad. So if you attach a keyboard to your Android TV, you’ll surely fall in love with this exciting game.

Bomb Squad has various levels, and the primary objective of the game is to destroy all your friends’ characters. You can hit them with punches or kicks, lift and throw them off the platform which would effectively kill them, or you can also throw bombs at them. The game is fun to play, even in single-player mode, but multiplayer will provide you with the real thrilling experience.

15. Beach Buggy Racing:

Beach Buggy Racing is one of the great racing games for Android TV. The scintillating aspect of this game is that users can control the beach buggy with ease that they are supposed to be used for the race. The controls of the game are pretty easy and the game doesn’t apply proper physics rule which can prove to be annoying for a fun play game. The game normally begins with a tutorial, elaborating you on how to race your car, upgrade it, etc. During the race, you can collect multiple power-ups that render you with several types of powers such as rockets to blast your rivals out of the way, boosts to speed past anyone in front of you, and much more.

The players can also acquire the shield, which essentially guards them against rockets, and bombs fired from the rival groups. The game has very simple gameplay, with no complications. The game is completely free to download but there is an option of in-app purchases as well.

How to Download Games on Android TV?

First of all turn on your Android TV and visit the Home screen.

Now tap on the Play Games App to launch. Or you can scroll and launch the Google Play store app.

From the Play games app, select any game if free then install directly. If the game isn’t free then you will have to add a payment method by following the on-screen instructions. Simultaneously, you can also visit Google Play from your Android TV and follow the same method as illustrated for the Play Games app.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned list is made on the basis of an updated survey. I hope you like the list and if you have any query regarding it, you can share it in the comment section. My personal picks from the list are Asphalt and Badland. Tell me yours in the comment section.