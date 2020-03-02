10 Best Animated Movies For Kids And Adults

One is never too old to watch a good animated movie right? In fact, I feel like animated movies have deep realities of life hidden within which we may not be able to comprehend at a young age and thus they are even more relatable and entertaining to the adults.

Moreover, animated movies are a great way for family bonding as they are firstly entertaining, secondly meant for all age groups and thirdly they have smaller lessons for kids and deeper hidden messages for adults.

Well, here are Top 10 animated movies for kids and adults. These are the best movies to watch with family. They not only bring you closer to your children but also help you refresh the child within. So sit back and relax, choose a good movie from the list below, grab your popcorns and Enjoy!

1.The Little Prince

A movie based on the battle between a grown-up and the trapped child within. A classic movie to remind you of your childhood and force you to live it once again. The Little Prince is full of metaphors pointing towards the deepest, darkest realities of life in the most soothing and entertaining way. Best animated movie to enjoy with family.

2.Hotel Transylvania 1&2

Monster world meet hands with the human world. A union of the two worlds make everything even crispier and exciting. An animated movie full of fun, animation, laughter, suspense and thrill. A must watch indeed. The best animated movie for kids.

3.The Boss Baby 1&2

A baby’s secret agent on a mission in disguise of a baby. Can anything be cuter than that? Boss Baby is full of mixed emotions, an exhibition of sibling rivalry and love at the same time, with over-loaded cuteness and laughter. Best cartoon movie to watch with your kids to bond with them well.

4. How To Train Your Dragon 1&2

How to train your dragon is a masterpiece. It shows how two deadly rivals, settle their differences and with understanding come together in bonds of love. Different species, different worlds but bonded with friendship. Humans and dragons, the once deadliest enemies now come in a union to save the world. Best movie for children to watch.

5. Big Hero 6

An animated sibling love story to stir your heart with overflowing emotions. A tragedy shifted to give birth to the greatest bond ever. A marvellous science-fiction to witness. Full of emotions, laughter, excitement and thrill. A must watch animation.

6. The Song Of The Sea

A magical journey of two siblings in a bond of hatred converted to the most fascinating love bond ever. A movie full of metaphors pointing towards the deepest, darkest realities of life in the most soothing and entertaining way. Best animated movie to enjoy with family. A perfect kids movie.

7. Inside Out

All your mixed-up emotions get unwinded in this animation as it is situated in your mind’s control box responsible for your every emotion and mood swing. A beautiful tale of a daughter-parents relationship full of emotional bumps. Hold on tight to your heart and watch this animation with your family to bond well with them.

8. Caroline

A daughter-parents spoiled relationship encounters another mysterious world beneath their new house, where everything seems to be perfect. A perfect mom and a perfect dad but something don’t feel right. Caroline is just a step away from losing her parents forever but will she be able to make the right choices? Best animated movie for adults and kids.

9. Up

Up is the best, oscar-winning, animated movie, overwhelmed with emotions you just can’t handle without shedding a tear. A grandpa who lost his dearest wife and a child who has never known his father when united get tied in the strongest of the knot! A must watch animation.

10. Despicable Me 1,2&3

Tell me that you are unaware of the cute, small, hilarious, hairless, yellow creatures and I will block you off my blog! Despicable Me is one of the most popular and appreciated animated movie. It is an entertaining transformation from a villain to a hero-father. Best movie for kids indeed!

Hope you like my list of top animated movies for kids and adults. Do give them a try and you will surely love them. Give a thumbs up if you find this blog helpful!