22 Best Apple Watch Faces of 2022

Your Apple Watch is getting a tonne of new features with the release of watchOS 9. There are many new fitness-focused features, like heart rate zones, and the watchOS sleep tracking is getting even better. And, of course, we get new watch faces, and most of them are pretty cool as well. Customizing your Apple Watch face boosts the display of your device and provides for a more customized look. Previously, the choices were fairly constrained. Today, Apple offers a large range of customizable faces, and third-party faces are generally accessible for several mobile operating systems. So we are going to mention the best apple watch faces that you can use on daily basis.

Things to Consider Before Choosing an Apple Watch Face

Choose as per usage

Are you an avid runner whose gadget is mostly used to tally daily steps and act as a fitness tracker? Are you a nurse who spends lengthy shifts on your feet, monitoring the needs of patients and paying close attention to the passage of time? Or are you merely interested in telling the time and utilizing a few other features? Find a typeface with the appropriate design for you by considering your general usage and style.

Generation of Your Device

Since the wearable was introduced in 2015, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are two of the newest variants available. While many Apple Watch faces are adaptable enough to work on older models, some, are exclusive to the Series 7 because they accommodate the larger display. When scrolling through the Apple Watch app, you may notice certain missing options. In this guide, we’ll indicate if some faces have generational restrictions.

Cost

The Apple Watch app includes a multitude of free watch faces that are compatible with software updates and meet the demands of the vast majority of casual users. There are, however, apps on the market that have, in some cases, hundreds of thousands of faces from which to choose. The majority of apps offer a weekly or monthly subscription option, in addition to a free trial period.

Best Apple Watch Faces

1) Activity Digital Apple Watch Face

With the Activity Digital Apple Watch Face, working out becomes simpler. You can select your own speed and adventure with this face. You can track it all and use apps like timer, workout, and heart rate while you’re moving, whether you’re going for a long run, taking a gentle yoga class, or trying to reach your daily movement, standing, and exercise targets. The subdials are ideal for persons who wish to separate their activity goals and focus on their success in each specific area, while the ring design presents bold numbers and text. With its inherent motivating qualities, this watch face can be the beginning of a better lifestyle. It can also prove to be a viable option for race training.

2) Metropolitan:

Metropolitan is a simple watch face that seems basic even though it supports four extra features. The watch face seems to be ideal for both informal and semi-formal settings, and you may wear it to a formal meeting as well. However, I would personally choose a simpler watch face in such scenarios. Metropolitan provides four different watch style types, five dial variants, and a variety of color possibilities for customization. Basically, you can make any outfit work with this Apple watch face.

3) Playtime:

Playtime appears to be a watch face made specifically for children, but it’s a great experience for everyone, regardless of age. The adorable watch face is ideal for those moments when you’re just hanging around (especially if there are kids around because they will love this). The watch face was created by Apple in partnership with Joi Fulton and includes some interactivity. The background can be changed by rotating the digital crown. Additionally, tapping on a character’s face causes them to react to you, which may seem like a waste of time but is actually entertaining.

4) Infograph Apple Watch Face:

If you’ve recently been in a medical environment, you’ve certainly seen that most nurses nowadays use Apple Watch, and for good reason. With the Infograph Apple Watch face, nurses can simply keep track of time using the stopwatch, timer, alarm, or clock, allowing them to manage many jobs while always on the go.

5) Astronomy:

According to Apple, the Astronomy watch face was influenced by a mechanical isometric view. The watch face is undoubtedly among the coolest ones on the Apple Watch in terms of aesthetics. On the watch face, you may select between the “Earth view,” “Moon view,” and “Solar System view,” and it automatically refreshes throughout the day. Additionally, you can turn the digital crown to see how the light and shadow on the earth’s surface will change throughout the next few hours.

6) Modular Watch Face:

For those who enjoy wearing digital watches and want a tonne of information then the Modular watch face is an ideal choice. The Modular watch face provides lots of room for complexities, whether you want to add them to track the time, the weather, your to-do list, or alarms.

7) Portrait Watch Face:

The portrait watch face is one of the best Apple watch faces on this list. You can easily select any portrait mode photo as your watch face background with this new Apple Watch face. Additionally, you receive two extra features: one at the bottom and one in the middle. Furthermore, you get a cool 3D effect with perspective movements. Additionally, it’s also really cool that you can rotate the digital crown to move the object in your photo forward.

8) California Apple Watch Face:

This watch face looks incredibly elegant while putting the essentials front and center. You receive the time along with a variety of dial-markers. The watch face can be circular or full-screen. On each corner of the watch face, there will be four additional features if you go around. So you can choose them if you want more information on your wrist.

9) Liquid Metal, Fire Watch Face:

Despite the fact that these watch faces are technically different from one another, they essentially share the same features. Every time you tap the screen or wake your watch, these watch faces display beautiful animations. Apple recorded the motions, and the watch faces let you choose between liquid metal, fire, or water.

10) Meridian Watch Face:

Meridian resembles California in a slightly more relaxed way. It gives your watch a classy appearance while still maintaining a humorous element. Meridian only provides a full-screen appearance, but it has four customizable options in the center of the screen. Meridian’s always-on display is quite good, and I believe it to be the greatest AOD watch face for the Apple Watch after California.

11) Numerals Duo

Check out Numerals Duo if you’re looking for a watch face that’s ideal for a fun day at the beach or a casual outing with your buddies. This watch face looks good and shows only the time on your watch’s screen in two-toned numerals. There are many different color schemes and styles available for you to pick from.

12) Breath Watch Face:

The Breathe Watch Face, which is accessible for all models of the watch, helps people create new habits, which is one of the best features of an Apple Watch. You can access the Breathe app for a timed meditation session that can help you relax after a stressful day, get ready for a stressful meeting, or be more present during a hangout with a loved one by tapping on the glass screen.

13) Typograph:

The typograph watch face is an additional cool casual watch face that you can use with your Apple Watch. With this watch face, typography is the star, as the name implies. In addition, three different bespoke typefaces are available to you: rounded, modern, and classic.

Additionally, you have the option of viewing only four (12, 3, 6, 9) or all 12 digits on your watch face, as well as in which script to display them. Although I think the default settings are the best, you may also select from Arabic, Arabic Indic, Devanagari, and Roman if you like.

14) Step Dog Apple Watch Face:

If you adore dogs, then the StepDog Apple Watch Face is the best option for you. Despite the name, this third-party app also offers a few cat variations. You may monitor a variety of general data with this watch face’s basic version, including activity, step goal advancement, and temperature. Your adorable virtual puppy will take a nap as a reward for your diligence as soon as you reach your step goal.

15) Toy Story watch face:

Toy Story is one of the most loved animated films, and if you’re a die-hard fan, the Toy Story watch face will undoubtedly catch your eye. You can have Buzz Lightyear or Woody play around on your wrist thanks to the cute small animations from all the key Toy Story characters that are featured on the watch face. To view additional animations from various characters, you can tap on the watch face.

16) Memoji Watch

The Memoji watch face is ideal for folks who wish to share their Memoji works with the world and enjoy watching them come to life on your wrist. All of the default memojis as well as all of the iPhone-created memojis are displayed on the watch face. That’s quite cool because it greatly expands the watch face. You can design a personalised memoji for your watch and yourself.

17) Lunar:

Another brand-new watch face included in watchOS 9 is Lunar, which displays a lot more data. People who want to track the lunar calendar in addition to the Gregorian calendar will find it to be quite helpful. Additionally, it is supported by the Chinese, Hebrew, and Islamic lunar calendars.

18) GMT Watch Face:

There is also the GMT watch face, which was included with watchOS 7. This was unveiled in September 2020 along with the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. With a contemporary look, the GMT watch face draws inspiration from vintage timepieces.

19) Simple Watch Face:

The simplest watch face you can discover, as its name implies, makes it the ideal option for any minimalists reading this list. If you choose, you can keep your watch face absolutely simple with just the clock hands if you choose the Simple face, or you can add hour markers as well.

20) Siri Watch Face:

The Siri watch face displays the time along with a collection of Siri cards that surface information based on what Siri believes you may need to know at that moment. It will display future events, the weather, sunset and dawn times, along with some other information.

21) Artist Watch Face:

The Artist watch face doesn’t offer much in terms of customization or information, which is why it’s so low on my list, but it’s still a cool watch face to have.

22) NASA Apple Watch Face:

The NASA Apple Watch face is a window into the solar system for your daily enjoyment. It is simple to add directly from the Fiver app to your Watch collection, and the arrangement of the complexities enables you to display up to four different astronomy features simultaneously: Planet Earth, the Sun, the Moon, and the Solar System.

Final Words:

We hope that after reading this blog, you must have selected the best apple watch face for you. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

