10 Best Batman games for Android to Play in 2021

Batman is one of DC’s most well-known characters. You might have either read the books, seen in the movies. He has effectively been one of the most famous yet profitable superhero characters in existence since his appearance in the mass media. There are a few Batman games for android available on Playstore.

We all know Batman has a special place in any superhero fan’s heart. With his proclivity for confronting horrible disaster with overwhelming intensity, the Dark Knight is an intriguing character. Then there’s a list of famous enemies like The Joker, Bane, Poison Ivy, and The Riddler, all legendary characters with their own backstories, abilities, and agendas. Some of the best Batman Android games combine you with the other heroes and allow you to fight alongside them. So, the ultimate Batman craze must evolve into a positive experience in which you will simply play the part of your ideal superhero.

Background

Bob Kane and Bill Finger developed a character 75 years ago that would go on to become one of the century’s most iconic characters, catching the imaginations of hundreds of millions of people around the world. While most artists hope that their work will be appreciated by some, Kane and Finger most likely never imagined that their comic book protagonist in which a guy dressed as a bat will go on to become a household name and one of the medium’s most enduring characters.

Batman has still been popular in other forms of media, such as film and television, due to the public’s fascination and admiration for him. The Dark Knight, on the other hand, has found a second home in video games. With their larger-than-life attitudes, vivid outfits, and action-packed adventures, comic book characters appear particularly well-suited for video games, but Batman feels almost tailor-made for gaming. There are slew of Batman games for Android available at playstore.

Can you download Batman games APK files for free?

Simply open your window, select the batman game APK file you want to download, and select it; you should see it downloading on your device’s top screen. When it’s finished downloading, go to Downloads, tap on the APK file, and choose Yes when asked. The software will begin to download and run on your device.

Is downloading APK file for games legal?

Copyright laws apply to APK much as they do to any of it. So, if the APK is available for download under a free license, you can. Download the software if you purchased it. If you’re attempting to get a hold of a file that you shouldn’t have, you’re breaking the law.

Best Batman Games For Android

1. Batman: The Enemy Within

Batman: The Enemy Within is a game that was released in 2017. This is an episodic adventurous Batman game for Android with tap-and-swipe controls and a strong focus on narrative over gameplay. Players must work through different stories while making choices that have an impact on the game’s outcome.

The original plot follows Bruce Wayne as he attempts to strike a balance between his lives as a superhero and a playboy, which is a fairly popular trend in comic books. The Enemy Inside, like other games, is more about player decision than action.

The first season is free, and each following season costs $4.99, or you can get all of them for $14.99. Since the game hasn’t been updated in a few years, double-check if it runs on your computer before purchasing.

Pros:

The skill-based competitions are where you can really show off your abilities. In addition, as you complete new goals, you can unlock achievements and earn rewards.

Cons:

Some of the buttons are difficult to use.

2. Injustice

You will be able to use Batman as your fighter in this game, with all of his abilities and weaponized gadgets at your side.

The gameplay is flawless, and the controls are adequate. You should improve Batman’s arms and devices to make them more powerful and efficient. Superman, Flash, Green Arrow, Harley Quinn, and Wonder Woman are only a handful of the characters you can face.

This is, without a doubt, the Best Batman Games For Android, compatible with any Android smartphone running Android versions 5.0 to 7.0 and best enjoyed on a 5.5-inch screen.

Injustice 2 is a follow-up to Injustice: Gods Of Us, which was released in 2013. There are 16 new DC Universe characters to play with, as well as 13 returning characters from the previous game.

Pros:

You can get special prizes if you can unlock a new universal gear type. Besides, the Champions Arena is the perfect place to show the master techniques.

Cons:

Certain people are having difficulty earning regular rewards.

3. LEGO Batman: Beyond Gotham

Play as Batman and team up with heroes from the DC Comics universe to save the Earth from the wicked Brainiac in Lego Batman beyond Gotham. Over 100 characters with incredible powers and abilities will be available to play and unlock, including members of the Justice League, BIG LEGO Figures, Lantern heroes and villains, and many more.

But who wants more superheroes when Batman will don a variety of super suits like his bomb-detonating Demolition Suit, Robin’s elite hacker Techno Suit, Cyborg’s stealthy Stealth Suit, and the Joker’s deceptive Decoy Suit? Or do you want to collect fan favorites like Batman Beyond, the Dark Knight, and Batman ’66?

The two-player format and the witty humour of Traveller’s Tales make it possible to forget LEGO Batman 3’s flaws in exchange for a fun Bat-experience.

Lego Batman beyond Gotham Apk ia also available for PC, Laptop, Windows Latest Version and Android.

Pros:

Travis Willingham (SupermanTM), Troy Baker (Batman), Laura Bailey (Wonder WomanTM and CatwomanTM), and others are among the voice actors included. Furthermore, the majority of the characters and abilities can be unlocked without spending any money.

4. Batman: The Telltale Series

The Telltale Series’ Batman is a point-and-click graphic adventure game that is released in parts. When they contend with the dangers posed by the Children of Arkham and the charges levelled against the late Thomas and Martha Wayne, the player will be able to act as both Batman and Bruce Wayne, his alter ego.

In a visual novel style, you work your way through a narrative plot line. However, the choices you make in the game have an impact on the plot and the game’s conclusion. The graphics have a pleasant comic book look , and the game’s vibe is very upbeat. There are five chapters in the game. The first one is free, and the remaining four can be purchased individually or as a bundle for $14.

Despite the Batman theme, this is already a Telltale title, so if you’re not a fan of their brand of point-and-click adventure gameplay, this one is unlikely to convince you.

And if you’re a Batman fan who’s afraid to play a Telltale game about the Dark Knight, you may want to give Batman: A Telltale Series a chance.

You can also download Batman telltale Apk for PC,Laptop,Windows Latest Version.

5. Batman: Arkham Underworld

While the other games allow you to play as Batman, however Batman: Arkham Underworld allows you to battle the Dark Knight! To expand your criminal empire, build hideouts, and protect your turf from other crime lords, you’ll hire DC Comics super-villains and prepare an army of thugs.

The Riddler, Scarecrow, Killer Croc, and Harley Quinn are only a few of the iconic DC Comics super-villains you can command, level up, and embark on intense main quest in Gotham City’s streets and communities.

Download Batman Arkham underworld Apk for PC,Laptop,Windows Latest Version.

Pros:

This game gives you a whole new way to show off your game plan and expertise. Realistic sound quality will also improve the overall experience.

6. DC Legends: Fight Superheroes

When the shadow of the legend of the Blackest Night descends upon all worlds, only pure willpower will be able to save the broken DC Universe. It’s up to you to lead a team of DC’s greatest champions to victory, but keep in mind that only a strategic mind will restore harmony. Play the ultimate role-playing game with all of your favorite DC Super Heroes and Villains. Join Superman, Batman, and The Joker in this hilarious game.

This is the one of the famous Batman games for Android was brought by Warner Bros. International Entertainment. If you’re a Batman fan, this could be the right choice for you. DC Legends: Battle Superheroes is the game for you.

Pros:

You will participate in PVP activities with your friends in different modes. You will also have your rank in 14 different leagues.

7.The Dark Knight Rises

Gameloft’s The Dark Knight Rises android version is an adventure game. The game tells a story of Christopher Nolan’s Batman film adaptation. After an eight-year absence, players assume the role of Batman. Bane seizes control of Gotham in order to undo all Batman has accomplished for the city.

Batman’s allies, such as Selina Kyle, Commissioner Gordon, and Lucius Fox, must be found. The game includes quests and activities that take place all over Gotham City.

Pros:

Missions and activities

Centered on Gotham City, this is a massive map.

Fighting and camouflage have been simplified.

Buttons are easy to use

You can also check out Best games like PUBG (2021 Update)

8. VRSE Batman

VRSE Batman is a one-of-a-kind batman game for android that puts great gameplay and cool graphics right at your fingertips. Fight as many villains as you can in the path to the Joker.

The joker isn’t going to stop with his threats and nefarious schemes. Still search for new ways to get into Gotham City and get over the barriers.

Virtual reality is used in this game, and it’s a pretty cool example of it. You use your weapons to fight bad guys and even engage in hand-to-hand fighting. Some people have difficulty getting the app to fit with the headphones, but those who do enjoy the game. Before playing this game, we suggest playing the other games mentioned on the list.

Pros:

VRSE Batman gives you a whole new way to show off your game plan and expertise. Realistic sound quality will also improve the overall experience.

Cons:

Some players have expressed dissatisfaction with the 3rd person camera angles used during movement.

9. Batman Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight completes the tale that began with Batman: Arkham Asylum. It’s the final chapter in the Arkham series, and you can sense the finality in the game. Once again, Rocksteady outperforms themselves with another fantastic Batman game.

Arkham Knight includes all of Batman’s enemies and allies, resulting in a spectacular conclusion. Arkham Knight is a story-driven game as well. This plot centers around Batman’s psyche and the anti-Batman known as the Arkham Knight, who was created to stop Batman.

There’s a lot going on in Arkham Knight, and Rocksteady added new elements including driving the Batmobile, but the game’s emphasis on Batman and the Joker’s connection remains one of the strongest aspects of the game.

Aside from the horrifying and forced moments behind the wheel of the Batmobile, the gameplay feels and impacts the same as it did in Arkham City.

10. Marvel Future Fight

Recruit from a roster of more than 200 Marvel Super Heroes and Villains to complete missions in order to save the planet from being destroyed by the convergence. Level up your characters to make them even more strong, dress them in their favorite kits from their comic, and send them off to save the Earth in the missions that uncover previously untold stories.

The most of this entails constantly clicking on opponents to punch them, but characters still have extra abilities in the lower-right corner that can be used as special attacks. There are also role-playing features in the game; children will love playing as these heroes, but the game is definitely too rough for them. Players will also enlist the assistance of other players for a limited time by touching a module on the map.

This game is available both on Android and iOS. You can also download Marvel future fight apk file or PC, Laptop, Windows Latest Version.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are Batman games connected to each other?

They are interconnected, so you don’t need to play them to understand the plot (except for a few minor details).

Q: Which is the best Batman video game?

In my opinion, one of the best batman games for Android is Batman: Arkham City, followed by Knight and Asylum, is the best Batman video game ever created. All is on point: the narration, graphics, storyline, and sound effect.

Q: In which order Should I play the Batman games?

About the fact that Origins was released later in 2013, I would consider starting with it. Origins, Asylum, City, and Knight is the right order.

Q: How many Batman games are there?

In chronological order, here are all ten Batman Arkham games (Updated 2020). One of the most famous superhero game franchises of all time is the Batman Arkham series.

Q: Are the batman games scary? If so, which is the scariest?

Batman: Arkham Asylum’s morgue. To start with, Batman is a dark series, but I wouldn’t call the Arkham games straight-up horror. That being said, seeing such a classic scary sequence in Batman: Arkham Asylum was fantastic.

Q: Is there a new Batman game coming out in 2020?

Although it’s been a few years, a new Batman game is on the way. We got our first look at the long-rumored Gotham Knights at the DC Fandome event, which seems to channel the spirit of the beloved Arkham games. It is rumored that the new batman game will be launched in 2021.

Q. Which Batman game does Joker die?

The Joker dies at the preceding game in the “Arkham” series, “Batman: Arkham City,” released in 2011. Since the plot cutscenes in both games don’t make it clear, however, majority of people think Batman killed him (he did not).

Final Words

The Batman world is a perfect setting for a game, as these 10 best batman games for Android demonstrates. Feel free to check them out. So that’s it for your Batman fix. If you’re a die-hard fan of the caped crusader, you’ll want to check out these fantastic games about your favorite superhero.

There are a slew of other games, but we’ve chosen the ones that are particularly fun, even if you’re not a huge Batman fan. If you have any other options for Batman games, please share them in the comments section below.