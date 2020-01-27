5 Best Credit Cards in Pakistan in 2020

Is this happens to you when you went for shopping but forgot money at home or when you shortage of money while shopping? In such situations, a Credit card is the best option to avail. Online shopping is also becoming a new trend nowadays, giving people more facility to shop from homes. Paying bills from your homes using credit cards is also the best way without any hesitation or difficulty. In this article, we will tell you the best free credit cards in Pakistan to let you choose the best one as per your needs.

Basically, the credit card is a payment card that the bank issued to the customer to pay the merchant for goods and services. The money originates from the credit card is more like a small loan lends to the customer by the bank. The cardholder promises to the bank that he/she will pay for the amount spend. Besides this, the customer also pays some additional charges as the service fee. Before proceeding let’s discuss some types of credit cards

Choose one of the Best Credit Cards in Pakistan to make your life more comfortable

Types of Credit Card:

There are different types of credit cards, let’s discuss them

Balance Transfer Credit Card: In balance transfer credit card you can transfer the credit balance to another card to pay off your balances and debts. For customer attraction, the balance transfer can be done at a 0% interest rate or the minimum interest rate as set by the bank as an introductory offer. Cash Back Credit Card: In cash back credit card you will gain the reward for using it, different banks designed that card in a way to give maximum to their consumers in terms of value-added services. The high percentage offered on multiple spending and low annual charges will make this card attractive to the customers. Rewards Credit Card: A reward credit card offers its customer to have something back in return. For those customers who shop on regular basis, a wise decision on the part of the credit card helps a lot in the saving domain. Moreover, different banks have different reward cards. It is advisable for customers to have a detailed insight into the rewards credit card and choose the best. Discounts Credit Card: In discount credit card (a kind of reward), different banks offer huge discounts on certain items to make their cards attractive and consumer friendly. Customers must check different banks for the perfect discount on their daily purchases. Travel Credit Cards: By using special credit cards that offer travel-related benefits, the customer can save a significant amount of money. These cards are designed to provide its customer with tension free travel and convenience. With the pressure of financial obligations, you can enjoy your trip anywhere in the world.

Here are the 5 Best Credit Cards in Pakistan

Here we start with the list of best credit cards in Pakistan:

Bank Alfalah Credit Card Family

Bank Alfalah give its customers more choice to select the credit card of their needs. Here the details of four options including free credit card.

Alfalah Visa Platinum Credit Card: Alfalah Platinum Credit Card will give you more power with great privileges for your lifestyle and travel needs. Enjoy exclusive benefits and an unparalleled level of service, coupled with unmatched rewards and benefits when you shop, dine, travel in Pakistan and abroad.

Alfalah Platinum Credit Card will give you more power with great privileges for your lifestyle and travel needs. Enjoy exclusive benefits and an unparalleled level of service, coupled with unmatched rewards and benefits when you shop, dine, travel in Pakistan and abroad. Alfalah Visa Gold Credit Card: As an Alfalah VISA Credit Card member, you can enjoy numerous benefits and privileges. This card is specially designed for a segment which prefers point accumulation, a free card and occasionally travels

As an Alfalah VISA Credit Card member, you can enjoy numerous benefits and privileges. This card is specially designed for a segment which prefers point accumulation, a free card and occasionally travels Alfalah Visa Classic Credit Card: Alfalah VISA Credit Card member can enjoy numerous benefits and privileges. This card is designed for customers who are predominately young and salaried. They prefer a free card

Alfalah VISA Credit Card member can enjoy numerous benefits and privileges. This card is designed for customers who are predominately young and salaried. They prefer a free card Alfalah Mastercard Titanium Credit Card: As a Bank Alfalah Titanium MasterCard member, you can enjoy countless benefits and privileges. This card has specially designed for a segment which prefers point accumulation, a free card and occasionally travels.

To get more information about any of the Credit card Click Here

Perks and Privileges:

Jetsetter Travel Reward Program: Jetsetter is a travel reward redemption programme as part of your Alfalah Platinum Credit Card. As a Platinum Credit Card member every time you spend, transact or sign-up for Bank Alfalah products, you earn Orbits and you can redeem your Orbits for a complete travel experience including:

Airline tickets

Airline Ticket Class Upgrades

Hotel Bookings

International Lounge Visits: As an Alfalah VISA Platinum Credit Cardholder, you get a free Priority Pass to over 1000+ airport lounges across the globe. You can also get 6 free visits (in 12 months) to any lounge outside Pakistan upon spending up to PKR 1Mn internationally or a total spend of PKR 2.5Mn in 12 months.

Global Acceptibility: The Bank Alfalah Credit Card carries the Visa logo, hence ensuring worldwide acceptability at more than 30 million establishments and 1.5 million ATMs worldwide.

MCB Credit Card Family:

MCB offers two credit cards options to its customers. The MCB credit cards also give you more control on your account and also provides you with more facilities.

Classic/Gold Credit Card: MCB Classic/Gold Credit Card is not just another card in your wallet. It not only provides the conventional credit card services in a manner that is superior in comparison but goes an extra mile. We consider it one of the 3 best Credit cards in Pakistan because of the unique, innovative and state of the art services. Moreover, MCB Visa is the most secure, affordable and rewarding credit card turning your shopping into a much more exciting experience.

MCB Classic/Gold Credit Card is not just another card in your wallet. It not only provides the conventional credit card services in a manner that is superior in comparison but goes an extra mile. We consider it one of the 3 best Credit cards in Pakistan because of the unique, innovative and state of the art services. Moreover, MCB Visa is the most secure, affordable and rewarding credit card turning your shopping into a much more exciting experience. Platinum Credit card: MCB Visa Platinum Credit Card is the most reliable, competitive and gratifying Credit Card offering a tantalizing mix of luxurious shopping, dining and traveling opportunities, which will undoubtedly be a treat for you and your family. It is accepted at nearly 29 million locations in more than 150 countries around the globe. In Pakistan, it has over 30,000 establishments as well.

MCB Visa Platinum Credit Card is the most reliable, competitive and gratifying Credit Card offering a tantalizing mix of luxurious shopping, dining and traveling opportunities, which will undoubtedly be a treat for you and your family. It is accepted at nearly 29 million locations in more than 150 countries around the globe. In Pakistan, it has over 30,000 establishments as well. To get more information about any of the Credit card from MCB Click Here

Perks and Privileges:

Intelligent Balance Transfer System: It saves you from indulging in complications related to making multiple payments on various cards. i-switch feature on your MCB Visa lets you:

Transfer your outstanding balance from any other credit card(s) onto your MCB Visa at a much lower markup rate.

You can return it back in small monthly payments in time of 3, 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 or 36 months

You can also earn Reward Points for every switch on your MCB Visa Credit Cards!

I Shop: i-shop is a virtual shopping mall which enables you to:

Earn MCB Bank Reward Points as an alternate for a product from the i-shop product list.

Shop instantly by charging on MCB Visa Platinum.

Shop by altering the purchase price into an i-plan with 0% markup which can be paid in 6 months.

UBL Credit Card Family:

United Bank Limited is one of the most reliable bank in Pakistan. The bank provides three credit card options to its valuable customers and offers wide range of packages.

UBL Credit Card: This is the primary credit card from UBL. It was the first card which encompassed a chip in Pakistan. It guarantees different perks and priviliges. Moreover, another significant aspect of this card is its global acceptability. It is operational in more than 22 million establishments worldwide in 130 countries and in more than 25,000 outlets within Pakistan. It has a high tech chip which guarantees your financial security

This is the primary credit card from UBL. It was the first card which encompassed a chip in Pakistan. It guarantees different perks and priviliges. Moreover, another significant aspect of this card is its global acceptability. It is operational in more than 22 million establishments worldwide in 130 countries and in more than 25,000 outlets within Pakistan. It has a high tech chip which guarantees your financial security UBL PSO Auto Credit Card: The introduction of UBL PSO Auto Credit Card, there is no limit to what your credit card can do for you. The card has a lot thrilling and distinctive features. The UBL PSO Credit Card provides access to more than 29 million establishments worldwide including more than 40,000 retail outlets including selected PSO stations within Pakistan, and above 2 million ATM’s for cash withdrawal worldwide.

The introduction of UBL PSO Auto Credit Card, there is no limit to what your credit card can do for you. The card has a lot thrilling and distinctive features. The UBL PSO Credit Card provides access to more than 29 million establishments worldwide including more than 40,000 retail outlets including selected PSO stations within Pakistan, and above 2 million ATM’s for cash withdrawal worldwide. UBL Visa Platinum Credit Card: The Visa Platinum card has a whole pack of offers for its users. It blends power, prestige and elegance. The card upgrades you lifestyle as a whole. And its not just about lifestyle, you can reap many benefits out of it as well.

For more information, click here

Perks and Privileges:

UBL PSO Auto Credit Card: Your UBL PSO Credit Card provides you with some extra-ordinary features which cannot let go. Whenever you purchase fuel on your UBL PSO Credit Card you earn cash back rewards. 5% cash back is applied if the PSO UBL Auto Credit is swiped at PSO Service Stations only. (5% cash back will be subject to a maximum of Rs.1,250/- per customer per month.) 1% cash back is applied if the PSO UBL Auto Credit Card is swiped at all retail outlets.

Your UBL PSO Credit Card provides you with some extra-ordinary features which cannot let go. Whenever you purchase fuel on your UBL PSO Credit Card you earn cash back rewards. 5% cash back is applied if the PSO UBL Auto Credit is swiped at PSO Service Stations only. (5% cash back will be subject to a maximum of Rs.1,250/- per customer per month.) 1% cash back is applied if the PSO UBL Auto Credit Card is swiped at all retail outlets. UBL Visa Platinum Card:

Airmiles Reward Points: When you spend on your UBL VISA Platinum Credit Card anywhere in the world, you are awarded with Airmiles Reward Points. For every Rs 50/- spent locally, you are awarded one reward point while 3x rewards on foreign spending.

Airport Facilities: With a UBL VISA Platinum Credit card you can experience the luxury of VIP Lounges at Airports all over the world. Enjoy facilities such as beverages, snacks, internet connections, newspapers, entertainment facilities and more while you wait for your flight.

You might want to see which Virtual Debit Cards work best for Online Shopping in Pakistan.

HBL Credit Card Family:

HBL Credit Card is packed with amazing benefits, exclusive offers and exciting rewards. Here are the details of the credit cards offered by HBL.

HBL Platinum Credit Card: This card is specially designed for your lifestyle – at home and abroad, providing luxury, excitement and world-class service. Your HBL Platinum CreditCard is accepted at millions of outlets worldwide, making shopping even more exciting.

This card is specially designed for your lifestyle – at home and abroad, providing luxury, excitement and world-class service. Your HBL Platinum CreditCard is accepted at millions of outlets worldwide, making shopping even more exciting. HBL Gold Credit Card: Get more from life with the HBL Gold CreditCard. Enjoy amazing discounts on shopping , dining and traveling. Enjoy special privileges such as complimentary access to CIP Lounges across Pakistan

Get more from life with the HBL Gold CreditCard. Enjoy amazing discounts on shopping , dining and traveling. Enjoy special privileges such as complimentary access to CIP Lounges across Pakistan HBL Green Credit Card: Make your shopping hassle free, secure and rewarding with HBL Green CreditCard.

Make your shopping hassle free, secure and rewarding with HBL Green CreditCard. HBL FuelSaver Credit Card: The right way to save on fuel. Earn Cashback of up to 5% with HBL FuelSaver CreditCard.

To get more information about any of the Credit card Click Here

Perks and Privileges:

HBL Reward points: Explore the wonders around the world with HBL Rewards Program. HBL CreditCard has a limited time offer to pay off your airline ticket purchases using your reward points.

Avail this brilliant offer by purchasing any airline ticket through HBL credit card. You can ask a Phone Banking Officer to return your earned points and receive credit against them For example, if you have 10,000 reward points, you willreceive PKR 5,000 against them and so on.

Faysal Bank Credit Card Family:

Faysal Bank is another renowned bank of Pakistan. This bank has a 4 credit options for its customers who belong to different domains and fields.

World Credit Card: The world credit card is the first level primary card. The card has a lot of benefits both domestic and international. Due to which, it has attracted a wide range of customers.

The world credit card is the first level primary card. The card has a lot of benefits both domestic and international. Due to which, it has attracted a wide range of customers. Platinum Credit Card: Platinum Credit Card is the best options for the entrepreneurs and business community. It has good credit range. And a complete necessity for an upgraded lifestyle.

Platinum Credit Card is the best options for the entrepreneurs and business community. It has good credit range. And a complete necessity for an upgraded lifestyle. Titanium Credit Card: Titanium Credit card is one of the premium card of Faysal Bank. It blends the benefits of Gold and selected privileges of Platinum. Titanium Credit Card comes with a wide range of value added services aimed at providing ease and complimenting your lifestyle preferences.

Titanium Credit card is one of the premium card of Faysal Bank. It blends the benefits of Gold and selected privileges of Platinum. Titanium Credit Card comes with a wide range of value added services aimed at providing ease and complimenting your lifestyle preferences. Blaze Credit Card: Faysal Bank Blaze Credit Card is Pakistan’s first stylishly designed card with exhilarating features. The card has been branded with Master logo and named after its unique shape. Blaze Cedit card encompass the chip Technology combined with our extravagant Instant Reward Redemption program. It aims at providing ease and banking at your fingertips. For more information Click here.

Perks and Prviliges: