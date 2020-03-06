In this busy world, everyone wants some kind of rest, fun and adventure. In such circumstances playing games is the best solution to feeling fresh after loads of work and study if you are a student. Gone are days, when people had to go out and search for grounds to play games or had to buy a board game. Now with the ever-growing trend of smartphone and enormous data bundles people are more inclined towards playing games in smartphones specifically towards the Best Cricket Games for Android.

Cricket is Pakistan’s favourite game and is very close to Pakistanis. However many people do not have time to go out and play cricket on Pitch. Now with the continuous development in the smartphone provides great opportunities for top game developers to hit the Google Play Store with their best lot. However, there is an issue with the play store that most of the best games can’t be played without an internet connection. Which in return affects the gaming experience and limits players in those countries where finding a fast internet connection is a heck of a task.

One can easily get Good Cricket games under 100mb so that their device does not get overloaded. For those who don’t want to waste money on games can also get free Cricket games for android.

Keeping in view the love of Pakistani towards cricket games, Team PhoneWorld has decided to discuss Top Best Cricket Games for Android.

Here is the easy and fun to play cricket games for Android. Most of the games mentioned below are free.

Real Cricket 20:

Real Cricket™ is one of the most popular multiplayer cricket game nowadays. This game offers you a thrilling cricketing experience. And the good news is that Real Cricket is available for Android now. Real Cricket 20 is a real-time multiplayer game. There is a 2 player head to head match. In addition to that, you can also team up and compete with other teams, and can also play a match with the computer. This is happening for the first time that every mode of the game is present in a multiplayer game. We can also save and share our highlights. Technologies like ultra edge and snickometry are given for reviewing any decision by the umpire. For the first time, the voice of female commentator is also programmed in the game. So I will regard it as the best multiplayer cricket game for Android.

World Cricket Championship 2 (best android cricket game):

The reason for giving this game the top slot is that it is the most famous game loved by cricket lovers. It is the most famous game and doesn’t need an introduction. It is downloaded for around 50,000,000 times which clearly shows its popularity. It has very powerful graphics. World Cricket Championship 2 allows you to choose 18 international teams and 10 domestic teams. This is one of the stick cricket games, having rules and regulations.

The best thing about this game is that one can also choose the stadium of their own choice which is 24 in numbers.

Cricket Black:

It is a mini cricket game and just occupies 2 MB of space hence it is the best for those people who have less space in their devices. Occupying less space doesn’t make it unattractive it is full of marvellous features and is very colourful.

Cricket Black let users make high scores and compete with real-time live charts from all over the world. While playing this game one can choose a player who is a friend or can play with random players from all around the world which would be love at that time. It also lets you play T-10 series cricket.

Google Doodle Cricket:

This is a baby cricket game but believes me, it’s so enjoyable. This game was introduced by Google to celebrate ICC champions trophy. It is a very lightweight game but has awesome graphics. It has dynamic camera angles strong AI opponent. One can consider this cute game as a test series.

Big Bash Cricket:

It is one of the easiest and modern cricket game available on play store yet gives a wonderful time killing the experience. Big Bash Cricket just needs you to swipe in order to play it well. By swapping, you can hit and another swipe to bowl. As it is very easy to play, after some time this game will make you addictive and you will not be able to leave it. The only drawback this game has is too many advertisements.

What differentiates the Big Bash Cricket app from other gaming apps is that it is developed in such a way that it allows you to play any shot like in real life. Further, it offers three modes that you choose between Quick Match, Tournament, and Challenge.

Cricket T20 Fever 3D:

As the name suggests, this game is specifically designed for T20 series. Cricket T20 Fever 3D is a very good game to kill your cricket appetite. It allows you to play in tournaments or one-off ODI or T20 format. It has pretty good graphics and good music behind. It is a real-life cricket game.

The best thing about this game is that it allows you to place you fielder on the pitch just according to your own choice. This game is little hard to play so it will take some time for your hand to fit on it.

Cricket Worldcup Fever:

Worldcup fever is an actual term that can easily describe the love of cricket players for their teams especially on world cup which is considered as the far most important event every year. Cricket Worldcup Fever is the most energetic cricket gaming app for your Android phone. The game is played according to the international rules and is compatible with almost all the device. Cricket world cup fever has good graphics and decent music in the background. This is somewhat same as real cricket game.

This android game allows you to choose any of your favourite cricket team and allows you to play in four exciting modes – “Quick Match”, “PowerPlay”, “World Cup”, and the turn-based “Pass-N-Play” mode. You can play the game as any team like the bowling or the batting just according to your own choice. So if you are one of those people who only want to do batting, you will love this game.

ICC Pro Cricket:

This android was released in 2015 and in this less time, it has more than 5 million users. So from this point, it is evident that this game got massive popularity in no time due to its exciting features. ICC pro cricket is the first ever game with real simulation and card management. This game has three easy modes i.e. ICC Cricket Worldcup tournament, world tour mode and quick match mode.

The best thing about ICC prop cricket android game is that it has all the 14 teams with actual players names that played in 2015 1CC cricket championship. It means this game allows you to choose the player of your own choice. It motion graphics gives you real cricketing experience. This is one of the best mobile cricket game.

Stick Cricket 2:

It is also a popular cricket game for cricket lovers. This game allows you to choose from six modes. It has amazing graphics and easier to play. This game can be downloaded for free but later on, for the next stage, you have to pay money but believe me its worth it. This game has very good graphics and internal ambience make you feel that you are actually part of it. It has some exciting features which are not available in other free versions so try it out before reaching to the conclusion.

Hit Cricket:

HitCricket is somewhat same like a strategy cricket game. In this game, players create their own cricket team. The most fun thing about this game is that they can purchase players in the auction, sell players for cash, play tournaments, leagues, normal matches, and compete with the players from all over the world. In this android cricket game, you have to choose the right 11 for the match and best strategy according to the ground, opponent; for instance, play aggressive or normal or defence. This game is much closer to the real and actual game.

Gully Cricket Game – 2018:

As the root of every game is street so the most memorable street games cannot be forgotten. So if you are looking to bring back your childhood, this is the best game for you. In this game, you can play cricket in more than 1000 streets. One can choose their bats, balls and stumps from a range of different options. The funniest thing related to this game is that one can also break their neighbour’s window panes and car windshields, hit past rickshaws and knock down pedestrians. You can select your own team by playing like a captain.

Beach Cricket:

Beach Cricket is an exciting game for Android. As this game gives you nostalgic childhood feelings. This game has some decent 3D graphics. It has a simple user interface as well. We just have to swipe the screen in whichever direction we want to play the shot. Though, you won’t find any star player of any national team. There are unknown players. Beach Cricket is a simple game. Just create a team of 11 players, make a toss, and get ready to play. There are five million downloads of this game on Play Store.

Cricket Captain:

Cricket Captain is one of the best-paid cricket games for Android. It is a real-time strategy game for cricket lovers who want every detail of the game. In this game, you can choose any country which is your favourite. There are ranking which improves by your performance. You can hire players as well. Cricket Captain provides you with the record of every international player, current or retired. There is a wide range of tournaments offered in the game. Like, Test championship, World cup, etc. Cricket Captain has more 6500 players. So, install the game and enjoy never lasting fun.

Stick Cricket Super League:

Stick Cricket Super League is another exciting cricket game on our list. There is a new T-20 version of this game. The graphics are much improved in the updated version of the game. But gameplay remains the same. It implies that users will enjoy a fast-paced game with a simple user interface. This game is very good for passing time. So, Install the game and get ready to hit some gigantic sixes.

Conclusion:

So these were the top cricket games for android. There are hours of fun to be found in the games listed above, but in case the selection doesn’t quite fit your style, we’re always on the lookout for great new games, let us know in comments below. The Cricket game download for android mobile (Links) are among the most unique of any games and in Pakistan and Internationally (in India, UAE, UK and other cricketing nations) people actually love them. They don’t fit into any one category or genre and often times they’ll fit into several genres at once.

Hope you like it. In case we missed any potential option do let us know through the comment section.