Best Daraz 11.11 Smartphone Deals – Save Thousands on These Phones

The e-shopping platform provides a great chance for users to avail discounts on new mobile phones during the 11.11 sale. People desperately wait for 11.11 sales each year in order to upgrade their mobile phones. Daraz 11.11 mobile sale 2022 is one of the year’s largest and most anticipated sales. However, with so many options available, it might be difficult to choose the best mobile phone for you. Therefore, in order to assist you in choosing the best smartphone for you at 11.11 sale, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones that you can buy on daraz.

Though, before moving forward, we are going to share some information regarding coupons that you can avail from the home page of Daraz.

Avail Coupons on Daraz

You can also avail these aforementioned exciting coupons on daraz as well, which will further decrease the price of the smartphone you want to buy. Suppose, you want to purchase a smartphone of around PKR 50k, then you will be able to avail two discounts: One from the 11.11 sale and the other from these coupons.

Best Daraz 11.11 Smartphone Deals

Now we are going to list the 5 best smartphones that you can purchase from Daraz on the 11.11 sale.

1) Xiaomi Redmi 10C:

The Redmi 10C is simply another high-quality smartphone from Xiaomi’s Redmi range. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C is equipped with a 6.71-inch IPS LCD screen. The display has a screen resolution of 720*1650 pixels, which is HD Plus. In addition, the smartphone features a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset, an Octa-core processor running at 2400 MHz, and an Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. The base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 10C includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Redmi 10C features a memory card slot, letting the user to increase the device’s external storage capacity by up to 256 gigabytes.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C features a quad-camera arrangement with an LED flash on the back. The primary camera on the rear features a 50-megapixel resolution, while the macro sensor and depth sensor both have a resolution of 2 megapixels. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C is equipped with a non-removable 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging.

2) Tecno Camon 19 Neo:

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is another good smartphone that you can purchase on 11.11 sale. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78 inches IPS Dot in display. In terms of memory space, you will get 128 GBs of internal storage along with 6 GBs of RAM. For photo lovers, the smartphone is packed with a Dual rear camera with a resolution of 48 MP and 2 MP respectively. In addition to that, there is a 32 MP front camera for selfie lovers.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. You also don’t have to worry about charging your phone every day as the phone comes with a 5000 mAh massive battery.

3) Samsung Galaxy A73 (Avail Amazing Discount at 11.11 sale):

The Galaxy A73 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whether using social networking apps like Instagram or streaming material from Netflix, the screen displays vivid colours and fine details. The large display and low bezels, together with HDR capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy A73 was released at a time when its octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset appears rather obsolete, yet the processor’s 6nm manufacturing provides great performance.

The device’s Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128/256GB memory allow for smooth web browsing, social media browsing, multitasking, and video playing, among other capabilities. Galaxy A73 features a quad camera setup with a 108MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The camera produces images with enough colour, detail, and dynamic range. The Galaxy A73 is equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. The selfie camera takes exceptionally high-quality photographs for us. Selfies taken in a natural light show superb detail. As with the majority of cameras, its image quality diminishes in low light.

4) Samsung Galaxy A53:

The Galaxy A53 5G features an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The Galaxy A53 5G is equipped with a 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset manufactured by Samsung itself. It has a total of eight cores, including 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 speed cores and 6 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

Furthermore, the A53 5G comes with a quad-camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel main camera, with optical image stabilization (OIS). The Galaxy A53 5G’s battery has a 5000mAh capacity and can support up to 25W of rapid charging. It is undeniably a robust battery, and adequate for a normal user.

5) Samsung A13:

The Samsung A13 is one of the best smartphones that you can buy at Daraz. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS display, Exynos 850 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage for a relatively low price. And much like the newly announced A33 5G and A53 5G, this can be extended up to 1TB through microSD. Furthermore, it is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 15W of charging power.

For photo lovers, there is a quadruple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor on the rear side. A V-shaped notch at the top of the display houses an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The A13 comes with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI 4.1, albeit it lacks an official IP rating.

Check out? Get Amazing Discounts on Xiaomi & Most Popular Devices at Daraz