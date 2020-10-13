



Linguistics isn’t easy to master. When one thinks that he/she has become an expert in one grammar rule, a wide range of other rules pops up. Similarly, when we think that we’ve learnt the meaning of some word but it turns out that there are 5 other connotations of the same word. That’s the reason you must give excessive time to any language if you’re in a learning phase. However, we are living in a digital age and learning has comparatively much faster. Almost every individual has a smartphone and they can install a dictionary in it. The iPhones have an inbuilt dictionary install in it. To use that, you can simply click on the word to highlight it and then click on Look Up from the action menu to find its definition. This is an easy and quick method of finding meanings of words for most people. However, it does have some limitations. In light of some feedback, the result of the words often get mixed up with Wikipedia suggestions and also it doesn’t provide a definition for every app. Fortunately, there are some third-party apps for iPhone that can find the meanings and definition of the words for you. So, here are the 10 best dictionary apps for iPhone/iPad in 2020.

10 Best Dictionary Apps for iPhone/iPad in 2020

1) Oxford Dictionary:

Oxford dictionary is apparently the most sold dictionary of the world. It is also regarded as one of the best dictionaries for finding meanings of words and definitions. The app version adds even extra features to the dictionary. Users can find the meaning of any word in fourteen different languages or they can also translate on the go. The oxford dictionary has nearly five million words and definitions which makes it one the most extensive dictionaries out there.

Besides that, you get features like offline mode, audio pronunciation, advanced search, and you can also make a list of priorly searched words. The Oxford Dictionary app is completely free to download.

To download the dictionary app, click here.

2) Merriam Webster:

Merriam-Webster provides more than just words and definitions, unlike its counterpart Oxford Dictionary. Users would be able to learn an array of new words, jargons and definitions. Also, it adds more content to your vocabulary with a curated list of words in the notification button. It allows you to look for a word through your voice. The most useful and best part of the Merriam Webster dictionary is that users can use it in offline mode without the internet. It implies that no matter if you are away from an active internet connection, you can still search for words, just like a real paperback.

You can store your desired words in the app to see them at any other time, and even access it from Apple Watch. Merriam-Webster Dictionary is completely free to use and download.

To download the dictionary app, click here.

3) Concise English Dictionary:

Currently, the Concise English Dictionary and Thesaurus have a database of over 4.9 million words stored in the concise English dictionary. Users would also be able to listen to audio pronunciations of every word in American, British, and Australian English accent. In addition to that, there is no internet connection required in order to use the Concise English Dictionary application. There are no in-app purchases and no ads in the application, what you see is what you get. In my opinion, the best feature of the Concise English Dictionary is its simple and smart user interface along with a unique layout. There is also an advanced version of the Concise English Dictionary available for iPhone for those that need a more in-depth study of words. However, the app is not free and you can buy it for $2.99.

To download the dictionary app, click here.

4) Urban Dictionary:

This is regarded as the best dictionary to learn pop slangs. As you may know, slangs are continually evolving and changing. Probably, the urban dictionary is the only place where you can look for the meanings of nearly all the slangs in the world. The application of the urban dictionary is more of a stripped-down version of the website. You can look for a slang with just a simplistic search and get the meaning, phonetic representation, and an exemplary sentence for it. The urban dictionary app is completely free to download.

To download the app, click here.

5) Word Vault:

Word Vault is not only an English dictionary application but also a site for users to keep a record of all the words they could possibly desire. Search for definitions, attach notes, and do a wide range of other exciting things on this app. The app also has URL support so you can easily search for words inside other apps and save them. The app works without an internet connection but if you are online the library of words get expanded. The word vault dictionary app is completely free to download.

To download the app, click here.

6) WordBook Dictionary:

WordBook is one of the most extensive dictionaries available in-app store with five other online dictionaries enhancing its existing content. You can also bookmark your favourite words. In addition to that, there is an option of advanced search, you can find root etymologies, and also get spelling suggestions. Though one of the best features of this app is the Word of the day that provides you with a new word to learn on daily basis and you one of another exciting feature lets you shake your iPhone to get a new word along with its definition.

To download the app, click here.

7) Kids Picture Dictionary:

If your little son or daughter is starting to use words other than ‘mama’ and ‘daddy’ then this is a great app to build their vocabulary. There are an array of bright and vivid pictures to capture and keep your child’s attention towards it. Also, a wide range of words allows your siblings to learn together. On top of all that, children can have some extra fun by recording their own pronunciation guides. The app is completely free to download.

To download the app, click here.

8) Science Dictionary:

If you’re an enrolled student and have any discipline related to science, maths, geometry etc. then surely this dictionary is the best and most suitable choice for you. The Science Dictionary application has more than 100,000 scientific terms and jargons along with their meanings and 35000+ audio pronunciations. And it’s not just about the definitions and audio pronunciations but you also get access to diagrams, illustrations, and pictures of the words you’re searching for.

To download the app, click here.

9) Legal Dictionary:

Instead of searching the internet for definitions of legal jargons and terms, you can use the Legal Dictionary application to find all the legal terms, jargons and procedures. Therefore, this app is best suited for law students and affiliates. You can acquire access to more than 14000 legal terms and jargons, that constitute US law and constitution, precedences, and some other important legal cases. For example, you can type in a legal phrase like “hostile witness” and the dictionary would provide a brief description word with context. The app is completely free to download however you can remove ads for $0.99.

To download the app, click here.

10) BBC Learning:

The BBC Learning English website is packed with resources for every level of English language, and now it’s even available in the form of an app. The programmes fluctuate widely, so whether you wish to brush up on business English or enhance your language whilst keeping up with the news, then its app is the best possible option. As a plus point, there are even some lessons that arrive on the application before the website. The app is completely free to download.

To download the app, click here.

