10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Aiza Riaz Butt Last Updated: Mar 1, 2020
2 minutes read
10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

We are all surrounded in technology nowadays so, are our children then why not use it to get the utmost benefit from the technology that surrounds us. Here are the best educational android games for children to learn in a fun way. These games are specially designed to teach children in a fun way. Let your children learn reading and speaking English alphabets, sentences, maths and more through these android games!

ABC Kids

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

ABC Kids is one of the best free educational kids android game to prepare your kids for kindergarten or help them stay ahead of the class. Kids can learn to read, write, speak English alphabets, also learn to count in a fun way. It is the best android game for kids.

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Bubadu games

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Bubadu is a Google Play app developer who develops virtual pet games for kids which include educational minigames that help your kids solve basic math problems and much more. Moreover, a fun way to develop a sense of responsibility in your child.

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

codeSpark Academy

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

codeSpark Academy is one of the best free educational kids android game to buckle up your kids for school or help them stay ahead of the class. Kids can learn to read, write, speak English alphabets, also learn to count in a fun way. It is the best android game for kids.

 

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Duck Duck Moose

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Duck Duck Moose is a fun game for kids to enjoy and learn at a time. It lets your kid learn new words, alphabets, small sentences, introductory words and solve maths problems. It is the best educational game for kids to play and learn.

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

The Endless series

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Originator Inc. is a Google Play app developer who develops educational games for kids which include games that help your kids solve basic math problems, learn to read, speak, sing-along and much more. It has very productive games for kids.


10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

 

Intellijoy Early Learning Academy

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Intellijoy is a Google Play app developer who develops educational games for kids which include games that help your kids solve basic math problems, learn to read, speak, sing-along and much more. It has very productive games for kids to help them increase their mental capability and move ahead of the world.

 

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Khan Academy Kids

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Khan Academy is a very vast virtual educational institute and a Google Play app developer who develops educational games for kids which include games that help your kids solve basic math problems, learn to read, speak English alphabets and words, sing-along and much more. It has very productive games for kids to help them increase their mental capability and move ahead of the world.

 

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Masha and the Bear

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Masha And The Bear is a fun android game for kids to enjoy and learn at a time. It lets your kid learn new words, alphabets, small sentences, introductory words and solve maths problems. It is the best educational game for kids to play and learn. It also includes nursery rhymes and songs to engage the child and sing-along.

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

PBS Kids Games

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

PBS Kids games offer games that help your kids solve basic math problems, learn to read, speak English alphabets, sing-along and much more. It has very productive games for kids to help them increase their mental capability and move ahead of the world.

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Starfall

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Starfall is a fun android game for kids to enjoy and learn at a time. It lets you choose an age group to target. It enables your kid to learn new words, alphabets, small sentences, introductory words and solve maths problems. It is the best educational game for kids to play and learn. It also includes nursery rhymes and songs to engage the child and sing-along.

10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

Hope you find these educational games for kids productive and helpful for your children and they help them grow mentally.

Aiza Riaz Butt

I am a proud Pakistani and an ambitious student who is determined to become a socio-religious revolutionist in the long-run. My relation with the world of technology is not only interest-based but it is our family business and that gives me a double affiliation with it. Hope my words provide you with blessed knowledge. Feel free to hit me up if you have any queries.
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker