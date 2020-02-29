10 Best Educational Android Games For Children

We are all surrounded in technology nowadays so, are our children then why not use it to get the utmost benefit from the technology that surrounds us. Here are the best educational android games for children to learn in a fun way. These games are specially designed to teach children in a fun way. Let your children learn reading and speaking English alphabets, sentences, maths and more through these android games!

ABC Kids

ABC Kids is one of the best free educational kids android game to prepare your kids for kindergarten or help them stay ahead of the class. Kids can learn to read, write, speak English alphabets, also learn to count in a fun way. It is the best android game for kids.

Bubadu games

Bubadu is a Google Play app developer who develops virtual pet games for kids which include educational minigames that help your kids solve basic math problems and much more. Moreover, a fun way to develop a sense of responsibility in your child.

codeSpark Academy

Duck Duck Moose

Duck Duck Moose is a fun game for kids to enjoy and learn at a time. It lets your kid learn new words, alphabets, small sentences, introductory words and solve maths problems. It is the best educational game for kids to play and learn.

The Endless series

Originator Inc. is a Google Play app developer who develops educational games for kids which include games that help your kids solve basic math problems, learn to read, speak, sing-along and much more. It has very productive games for kids.



