As a bookworm, I often search for ‘the best novels to read’ or ‘the best book to read’. So, today I decided to share my list of top 5 English novels which are my personal favorites, also these are bestselling novels and surely you will like them too. They involve the genres of adventurous novels, sad novels, romantic novels, tragic novels, motivating novels, and an amalgamation of all human emotions.

I personally don’t like detective novels or humorous novels but will try them for sure one day. For now, enjoy my list!

Best English Novels To Read in 2023

1. The Kite Runner By Khalid Hosseini

Khalid Hosseini; an Afghan writer sure dips his pen in the pain his heart aches with for the destruction of his country and with it paints his pages in the most heart-touching manner.

The kite runner is a tale of two afghani brothers, who share a unique bond of love and compassion which they themselves were unaware of, but revived by the attack of an external enemy; The USA and the Taliban. The story holds emotions of regret, love, and brotherhood at every inch of it and unfolds mysteries at every step. Mere words cannot describe the exalted standard and pious intentions behind this book.

2. Forty Rules Of Love By Elf Shafak

Elf Shafak beautifully narrates the story of two ancient saints Shams and Tabraiz, explaining their unique bond of love and compassion in relation to spirituality. The story then shifts from the past to modern times where the tales of the saints pave a path for a housewife to leave everything behind and search for the true love she longed for.

3. The Little Prince By Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote this novella Le Petit Prince(Later translated into English as The Little Prince). The book is supposedly a mere fiction but it holds secrets of the world and discusses phenomenons as complex as Death and Immortality, Love and Pain.

“You run the risk of weeping a little if you let yourself get tamed”-Le Petit Prince. Where the word tamed is used in reference to developing associations.

4. Veronica Decides To Die By Paulo Coelho

I would say it is indeed an anti-depressant as a whole. It not only cures depression but gives reasons and justifications to live life beautifully and to your full potential. If you are somewhat depressed and want to boost yourself up this is the right book for you.

5. A Thousand Splendid Suns By Khalid Hosseini

Two intermingling tales of two women from Afghanistan whose lives are a lesson for us and later, after their country is captured, their bravery and strength serves as role model for all women and men. I haven’t ever read such a heart-wrenching story before. It is a tragedy, in which women are meant to survive and yet bloom.

My favorite writer is Khalid Hosseini, and I love all of his work. My heart bleeds for his country as well because I see my nation Pakistan so close in culture and traditions to Afghanistan. I can only hope that we don’t meet a similar fate. Let me know what you think of my list of top novels.

That is all for the Best English Novels To Read, let us know in the comments if you are into any other novels other than the above-mentioned.