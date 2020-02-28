Best First Aid Apps for Android and iOS Free

First aid is a basic skill a lot of people know about. It can help save a life, support someone in need and even offer you confidence in tense situations. Although the share of fun apps and games is in the App Store and Google Play, there are also great utility apps out there that can fulfill more important, possibly life-saving purposes. From first aid applications to information regarding medical emergencies, suicide prevention and disaster preparedness, here are best first aid apps that could help save lives.

With regard to first aid, in the first moments of an emergency, the initial actions can mean the difference between life and death. It is very important to give the correct type of care before paramedics or physicians come onto the scene. The red or emergency button breaks things as simple as practicable. The topics are grouped by different health conditions:

Heart Attack

Unconsciousnes s

Overdose

Vomiting

Wounds and more

Best First Aid Apps Free for Android and iOS

Red Cross First Aid App

It is a very useful and social device that places expert advice in your hand to deal with daily emergencies. Red Cross First Aid app gives you easy access to the information you need to learn to help with the most important situations in first aid.

With the photos, fun quizzes and quick step-by-step guidance, this software has really made understanding first aid really convenient and helpful. The best thing about his software is that it’s absolutely free to use it, without annoying advertisements and spam.

Another Red Cross app, Blood Donor (Android, iOS), makes it quick and easy to find Red Cross blood drives and to set blood donation appointments. Besides making donations easy, and providing appointment notifications and reminders.

Offline Survival Manual

Offline Survival Manual is one of the apps of first aid interest. It need not be training in first aid. The main focus of the game is to live in the wilderness. It has instructions for building fires, naming plants, collecting water, milk, preparation, and other issues. Much of that involves basic first aid for the outdoor accidents or diseases you may experience.

WebMD

WebMD Health Services, the leading provider of health information resources, provides guidance on first aid to succeed with the assistance of mobile applications in emergency cases. It’s also eligible for different operating systems such as Android, iOS etc. In addition to on-demand healthy living material, the app offers doctor-reviewed health content and collaborative resources.

Pocket First Aid

This app costs less than a big cup of coffee though not free. This software was developed by the American Heart Association and has useful information on first aid for both major and minor accidents & conditions. In case of an emergency mode, there is also a convenient medical profile / that can be accessed by ambulance crews / first responders if something is to happen.

GotoAID

GotoAID is a part of the Institute for Health and Safety, and the device was tested by physicians and veterinarians. Pet lovers are going to like that while about half of the focuses on first aid are for humans, the other half is for dogs and cats. The premium version contains over 400 topics of first aid and sound recordings, video tips, distress signal information and a search function.

St John Ambulance First Aid

St John Ambulance is another first aid program which has been introduced with the goal of delivering first aid facilities to everyone in need in emergency situations. This software provides the new tips and instructions on first aid while faced with emergencies

Conclusion

We highly recommend that you carry in your mobile any of the above mentioned best first aid apps to meet your needs in an emergency. Everyone assumes that a drowning man finds a straw and you need a medic whenever you are in an emergency. At the time of emergency, sadly there is no doctor far and large, so you’ll be like a drowning man in that situation and even reach for a stick to save your or anyone’s (accident victim) existence.