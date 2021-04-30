12 Best Free Anime Streaming Sites to Watch Anime Online in 2021

Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Apr 30, 2021
12 Best Free Anime Streaming Sites to Watch Anime Online in 2021

We know that Anime movies are in trend and people love to live in anime world, they feel people in the real world are so boring. If you are also searching for some Best Free Anime Streaming Sites to Watch Anime Online in 2021 then a simple search on the internet will get you a list of hundreds of anime streaming sites and apps. All these sites can be used to watch anime online without downloading. Many sites even don’t ask users to register to stream anime online.

A few years ago, only a limited number of sources were available where people can watch anime online but now the number of anime movies, series and shows are increasing tremendously on internet with each passing day.

12 Best Free Anime Streaming Sites to Watch Anime Online in 2021

If you want to watch anime then you must be interested in knowing about some good anime streaming sites without auto play. To watch anime online, you can use services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crackle, Hulu, etc. but unfortunately, they have limited anime content and all anime content on these services is subbed/dubbed which is usually difficult for users to use them. Well, instead of wasting your time on them, you can try some top anime streaming sites that can also be used as dubbed anime streaming sites. These sites are dedicated to pure anime streaming plus, you can enjoy virus free anime streaming.

What is an Anime Streaming Website?

Anime website is an online collection of various animated movies, cartoons, and TV shows. In order to find anime of action, drama, horror, kids, and more, users can browse these websites. Some sites also allow you to filter anime by season, year, quality, and language.

Today in this post, you will get to know about the 12 best anime streaming sites that you can use to watch anime online without downloading. Once you start searching the anime sites, you will find a lot of sites available out there but beware of the fake websites as there are chances that they might steal your banking information in the name of free anime streaming. In this article, we are going to talk about the sites that are completely safe to use. So, you can use these free anime streaming sites without any tension. What the most interesting thing about these anime websites is that they also offer downloading.

In addition to that, all these sites have a lot of good features and advantages, this is the reason that they are getting famous day by day. You won’t find any disadvantages while using them. To make things easy for you and save your time, we have listed the Free Anime Streaming Sites. So, now you don’t have to do any research on a different website to select the best. Select any one site from the list and start watching anime on that site.

Anime Site Regions Link
Amazon Anime Worldwide https://www.amazon.com/
Masterani Worldwide https://www.masterani.one/
My Anime List Worldwide https://myanimelist.net/
Animefrenzy Worldwide https://animefrenzy.net/
Chia-Anime Worldwide http://www.chia-anime.me/
Soul Anime Worldwide http://ww9.soul-anime.us/
Anime Heaven Worldwide https://animeheaven.ru/
Side Real Worldwide https://www.sidereel.com/
Anime Take Worldwide https://animetake.tv/
Animefreak Worldwide https://www.animefreak.tv/
Hulu Worldwide https://www.hulu.com/
Netflix Worldwide https://www.netflix.com/

Note: It is important to mention here that all the Anime users should connect a VPN while streaming. Here, the recommended VPN is ExpressVPN that you can install on your streaming devices. A VPN for Anime will help you to bypass ISP throttling, Government Surveillance, and geo-restriction on popular Add-ons.

Before streaming, follow the following 3 easy steps get VPN protection..

Step 1: To get the ExpressVPN subscription, Click Here

Step 2: In order to download and install the ExpressVPN app on your device, Click HERE

Step 3: To connect to a VPN server, click the Power icon. Your connection is now secured.

Is it Illegal to watch Anime Online?

It is not illegal to watch animes online as long as the streaming services you use obtain licensing agreements to the Japanese animation studios that produce the animes.

Amazon Anime:

Amazon Anime is one of the best anime sites that facilitates the users to buy animated movie CDs with ease. With the help of this site, users are able to quickly search anime they are looking for.

Silent Features:

  • The site let you buy anime with ease.
  • Offering animation videos of varieties of actors and directors.
  • Amazon Anime site is also offering you a wide range of subtitles.
  • Supported animation quality is HD and 4K.
  • Supports animation in English, German, French, Japanese, Korean, and more.

Availability: Worldwide

To Visit: Click Here

2) Masterani:

You can also watch anime free online on Masterani. You can enjoy animated movies and series on the Website. You can use this website to search anime series with unlimited streaming.

The site has the latest anime series in High Definition (HD) Quality streaming that you can access anytime, anywhere in the World.

The site contains the number of Anime series and lots of genres such as Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Vampire & Dram, etc. In addition to that, you can also see the Rating and comments from the Audiences who watched previous online, that will help you to find out which series is suitable based on rating and comments.

Silent Features:

  • The site Offers user-friendly UI.
  • It is one of the fastest anime streaming sites.
  • Users can use this site without any registration or additional information.
  • You can get information about the anime based on comments and ratings.

Availability: Worldwide

To Visit: Click Here

3) My Anime List:

My Anime List is a website for watching animation movies. This site offers reviews and recommendations of clips. You can find seasonal anime.

With the help of site, you can quickly find information on anime you’re watching, read reviews of titles you’re planning to start, or get recommendations for similar anime from fans who have watched the series. You can visit the seasonal anime page to see the best of what’s airing now, or marathon the highest rated anime from previous seasons.

Features:

  • The site is providing notification of the upcoming movie.
  • You can search for clips by movie characters on the site.
  • My Anime List helps you to watch promotional videos.

Availability: Worldwide

To Visit: Click Here

4) Animefrenzy:

Animefrenzy is one of the best websites to watch anime free. It is a website for watching anime. People are also able to enjoy their interested animation movies on your mobile phone.

People can watch English subbed and dubbed BEST anime site at 720p and 1080p. Alternative AnimeHeaven EU Animeheaven ES RU stats and earnings.

The site has a global alexa rank of #28,777 in the world and has 213,864 monthly visits. The site also has 13,748 daily traffic on based of alexa. Domain authority is 19 out of 100 and Moz rank is 2.9 out of 10.

Features:

  • The site offers a list of clips.
  • People are able to find popular animated clips without any hassle.
  • With the help of the site, people can watch the latest anime without any hassle.
  • Offers categories like Anime, Cartoon, movies, and more.

Availability: Worldwide

To Visit: Click Here

You will also enjoy reading about: 16 Best Free Movie Streaming Websites to Use in 2021

5) Chia Anime:

Chia anime is a free web to watch anime to enjoy high-quality anime clips. It is offering you more than 1000 anime for online streaming.

With the help off site, you can watch thousands of anime shows in high video quality without any cost. People can stream popular titles on ChiaAnime including Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Kokoro Connect as soon as it airs in Japan. The enable you to stream the Most Popular, Most Recent, Random Episodes, and New Anime by clicking on each category on the homepage.

Chia-Anime also comes with a dedicated tab to keep you in the loop with what’s the hottest animes everyone is watching this season. Other than that, you can also read manga, listen to anime soundtracks, and watch popular Asian dramas. When it comes to the safety, we can say that  ChiaAnime is a trustworthy domain so you don’t need to worry about.

Features:

  • The site offers genre list for adventure, comedy, magic, space, etc.
  • New anime series can be watched with ease.
  • People are able to enjoy the most popular and recent movies.

Availability: Worldwide

To Visit: Click Here

6) Soul Anime

Soul Anime is also one of the best anime sites that can be used to watch animations for free. The site is offering popular movies such as dragon ball heroes, new fairy tail series, black clover, and more.

Features:

  • The site is providing a list of animes.
  • People can search their interesting movie with ease.
  • The site provides daily updates of episodes.

Availability: Worldwide

To Visit: Click Here

7) Anime Heaven:

AnimeHeaven.to is one of the the best animes online websites, that is offering you to watch anime online completely free. You need to no download, no surveys but only instant premium streaming of animes. The site brings the latest animes online & series animes and highest quality.

People can enjoy their favorite animes with AnimeHeaven. In addition to that, AnimeHeaven has updated responsive design which has mobile friendly interface.

With the help of site, you can watch the best Anime from the comfort of your living room, no restrictions on how much you can watch. We can say that Anime heaven is an online collection of cartoon and animation in high definition format that is helping you to watch clips without any download or surveys. It is totally free.

Features:

  • It offers a mobile-friendly interface to watch movies on mobile phones.
  • You can browse and enjoy a series of anime with an SSL certificate.
  • It does not have any ads while playing any video.
  • You can download anime from google drive to your local files.

Availability: Worldwide

To Visit: Click Here

8) Side Reel:

Side Reel is one of the best anime streaming sites for watching TV shows. With the help of the site, you can access the links to episodes, reviews, ratings, and show schedules.

You can watch the best Anime shows online and find your favorites or discover new Anime series on SideReel.

Features:

  • This site is offering free anime shows.
  • People are able to find showtimes, airdates, and more with ease.
  • Search comedy, action, fantasy, and more.
  • You can receive episode alerts.

Availability: Worldwide

To Visit: Click Here

You will also enjoy to know about: 12 Best Torrent Search Engines in 2021

9) Anime Take

Anime Take is a free web to watch anime that is providing an online collection of free series and movies. The site enables the users to easily browse this website without any hassle and hurdle.

Features:

  • The site provides notification of upcoming animated movies.
  • It is Offering numerous categories, including action, adventure, comedy, and more.
  • People can watch movies with English subtitles.

Availability: Worldwide

To Visit: Click Here

10) Animefreak:

Animefreak.tv is one of the best websites to watch anime free that facilities the people to watch the latest anime episodes. The site enables the people to browse animation series by genre.

The site is considered to be one of the most popular websites for Anime. Millions of users are streaming online videos for the website. With the help of Anime Freak website, people can get dubbed anime for free.

In addition to that, the website is offering you different categories. Site offers to watch thousands of dubbed and subbed anime episodes such as Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, Naruto Shippuden, One Piece.

Features:

  • The site’s supported browsers are Firefox and Internet Explorer.
  • It provides you the option to create your favorites animation list.
  • People can enjoy clips without buffering.
  • The latest and popular anime can find with ease.

Availability: Worldwide

Click Here to Visit the site.

11) Hulu:

Hulu is also one of the best Anime streaming sites and more interestingly, it has in a user-friendly interface. The categorization is done on the basis of TV series, movies, kids, networks, and original.

People are able to visit the categories and get available with your favorite movie and TV shows easily. In addition to that, the site offers you the quality on the basis of your requirement. If you have a good connection, then you can go for high-quality products, or if you are not available with a very good connection, then you can go for normal quality once.

On this platform, you will find all the common and popular Anime shows. You can browse through your favorite anime shows with out any hassle.

Features:

  • The site makes you able to access the largest streaming library with no ads.
  • You are able to download thousands of titles to watch it offline.
  • This YouTube alternative platform offers live TV with 65+ top channels.
  • You are able to watch on your favorite devices.
  • The site is offering you personalized TV experience.

Availability: Worldwide

You can visit the site by Clicking Here

Netflix

Netflix is one of the best anime streaming sites online streaming website. The site is offering you the high-quality series and movies into your drawing or leaving the room. The website also contains animation movies, cartoons, TV shows for kids.


Features:

  • The site brings high-quality original content and also offers kids programs in various languages.
  • The site is providing ad-free streaming.
  • People are able to enjoy action movies, kids’ TV Thrilling videos, and more.
  • You can download your favorite anime on mobile.

Availability: Worldwide

If you are interested to visit the site: Click Here

Final Words:

All the above mentioned site are the best anime streaming sites available. All these sites are safe and provide you the high quality. You can search and find your desired results regarding the animes. All these sites are providing you with original content and you can enjoy by watching the movies according to your wish.

If you want to know more about any other site or you have some queries then do let us know in the comment section below. We will defiantly try to get back to you with the solution and make it sure that you can browse through your favorite anime shows without any trouble. Also, give us your suggestion in the comment section.

Recommended Reading: 15 illegal android apps banned from Google Playstore

Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Apr 30, 2021
Photo of Zainab Saeed

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>