15 Best Free Games for Mac to Play in 2020

Playing games in leisure time is the most common hobby of everyone these days. We play different types of games in our daily routine. Some people love to play adventure games and some prefer to play puzzle, racing and other types of games. People play games on their devices it may be Android, iOS or other types of operating systems. In this article, we will tell you 15 Best Free Games for Mac that you can play in 2020. Alon with it, we will also provide you a link for free mac games download. So, let’s check out all one by one.

Best Free Games for Mac to Play in 2020

1. Fortnite: Free Game For MacOS:

One of the new and best Free Games for Mac is none other than Fortnite. It is a free PvP game that let you and 99 opponents compete with each other. You need to find randomly placed weapons, shields, and resources to help you remain the last player. The longer you survive, the tighter the playing area, forcing you to engage in combat instead of finding some remote area in which to camp. The game is full of adventures and friendly players to play.

You can get the game by clicking Here

2. Starcraft 2:

It is a real-time strategy game that will let you participate in one of these three races: Protoss, Terran, or Zerg. IT is free for some levels and then you have to pay money to play it more. Players can play the Wings of Liberty story campaign and three-story commanders absolutely free. It is one of the best online games for mac. Then you need to pay to get the full story mode, individual commanders for co-op games, announcers, and skins. If you just blink at the wrong time, thousands of Zerglings will bring your budding home base crashing to the ground. So, you need to make yourself more attentive while playing this game.

You can get the game by clicking Here

3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

CS: GO is one of the most popular multiplayer first-person shooter video game available for mac. It was developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. The game is also considered as one of the best free online multiplayer games for mac. It is the 4th sequel in the Counter-Strike series and was released for almost every operating system in August 2012. It was Counter-Strike which practically gave birth to the ambitious FPS scene and is responsible for the majority of the LAN parties that took place in the late 90s. That like three decades old, but Counter-Strike has managed to develop and remain relevant.

In the year 2012, CS: GO was released and it grew upon the team-based gameplay it established 19 years earlier. There is a new range of maps, characters, weapons, and its remarkably solid gameplay thus CS: GO easily became one of the most played games on earth.

And now that the game is totally free-to-play on mac and encompasses a Danger Zone, a brand-new battle royale mode, the counter strike is a must for any individual remotely interested in shooter video games.

To download the game, click here.

4. Spelunky:

If you want a totally free game, then Spelunky is the best option for you. The game is specially developed for those who love to explore and are more adventurous. You need to explore the underground tunnels and gather as much treasure as possible while avoiding the traps and enemies filling the tunnels. Playing this game is very simple. Whip or jump on enemies; pick up items, or use bombs and ropes to further explore the caves.

It is one of the best free adventure games for Mac. The best thing about the game is that it is an extremely light game and can run great on older Macs. Also, the game is completely free from start to finish.

You can get the game by clicking Here

5. World of Warcraft:

World of Warcraft is another scintillating game from Blizzard that has made it to the list of best online games for mac. The game is comprised of one of the most massive virtual open worlds ever created. Because of which it is one of the most addictive free to play mac games. Players get to pick characters from a wide range of classes and races which are split among two warring parties, the Alliance or the Horde. Every class has its own particular style of playing and each race that fits for the class brings with it a few of its own individual passives, rendering players a range of different ways in which they can choose to play the world of warcraft.

World of Warcraft has immersive PvP and PvE elements, in which you can select to battle beside your faction to take down competitors from the other party or join a group to take down huge mythic monsters spread around the massive open world. The game is very appealing and has a marvelous storyline that creates progressing in the game by giving rewards and entertainment. It is probably one of the best games in mac app store. World of Warcraft isn’t completely free but can play the initial twenty levels of the game for free which will provide you a decent idea about the game’s mechanics. Afterward, if you like the game, you can decide to pay a trivial fee and continue playing past level 20. Also, it is one of the 64-bit games for mac.

The requirements include Operating System X 10.12 that is powered by an Intel Core i5-750M or better coupled with an Intel HD 530 along with at least 4GB of RAM. As the game is so heavy in size so you’ll also need at least 70GB of free space on your system.

To download the game, click here.

6. Lord of the Rings Online:

If you want a free and adventure game for MacOS then Lord of the Rings is quite suitable for it. The game follows the story from the books and movies and gives free access to almost everything the game offers. The game is for anyone who loves the classic MMO formula. The amount of fun you can have with this game without paying a dime is fantastic. It is also one of the finest free online games for Mac available

You can get the game by clicking Here

7. Fistful of Frags:

Fistful of Frags is a brilliant first-person shooter for Mac. It is based in the American Wild West. However, the title game doesn’t seem very enchanting if we compare it to a modern FPS title. The gameplay is focused on combat mechanics that make it tough and fun to play free games for mac. The games encompass several modes, including single-player challenges and multiplayer modes. Multiplayer modes incorporate a quick battle royale mode along with a team-based deathmatch, and a 1v1 dual mode. It is also one of the classic free steam games for mac.

Unlike modern fps games that feature sophisticated weapons, Fistful of Frags is one of the old mac games that includes traditional black gunpowder based weapons like the Colt Peacemaker, S&W Schofield, Volcanic Pistol, Sharps Rifle, etc. The requirements include a Mac running OS X 10.7.x or above, a dual-core Intel processor, 1GB of RAM, and an Intel HD 3000 GPU. This implies that the user will be able to play the game on almost any machine made after 2015.

To download the game, click here.

8. Team Fortress 2:

If you are searching for free games for mac, then Team Fortress 2 is best suitable. It is a team-based first-person shooter developed by Valve. Players need to choose a character from the multiple classes available, then join one of two teams and battle in a variety of game modes such as capture the flag and king of the hill. The graphics of the game is so attractive that make it one of the best free games for Mac. The game is not completely free. Players can buy unique weapons, outfits, and such stuff that is not necessary to stay involved.

You can get the game by clicking Here

Also Check: 10 Best Sniper Games for Android Offline in 2019

9. League of Legends:

If you want more adventurous and best free games for Mac than League of Legends is available. In the game, you will play a role of a “champion” with unique abilities, weaknesses, and strengths. You and your team need to fight against other player or computer-controlled champions. To win the battle, you need to destroy the opposing team’s nexus which lies at the heart of a guarded base. It is one of the best free mac games on steam. Battles last around 20 to 60 minutes. You can also earn gold that can be used to buy in-game items to increase the powers and abilities. But these will disappear at the end of the match and you start the next round fresh. You have over 100 champions at your disposal, and you can spend money to purchase them if you want.

You can get the game by clicking Here

10. Eve Online:

Eve Online is a vast universe and has been available for Mac OS for a long time. Though, the macOS version of the game was not up to the mark priorly, therefore, hasn’t had a large following so far. But some recent updates and a move to 64-bit software for mac has helped to make Eve Online a good choice for mac users.

It’s an enormous and remarkable game, rendering you with a galactic-scale interplanetary sandbox to play in, where you can search for a variety of strange new worlds, commence trading, or get baffled in with some space-faring combat. The game begins in a fairly traditional manner, enabling you to select from 4 different races, along with a variety of trading, combat, and some other skills. And, of course, you’ll need to pick a suitable shipto head off into space and start your adventures.

The in-game economy is extensive and you can spend your all-time simply exploring and trading, or perhaps join one of the several factions that are continually striving for power. It’s not a very easy game to learn. The system requirements for the outer-space graphics are very high too, so check that your Mac can handle the game before signing up.

To download the game, click here.

11. SuperTuxKart:

If you want an open-source and one of the best racing games for Mac, then Super TuxKart is available. It is a kart racer with several racing modes for single and multiplayer action. It is one of the free offline games for mac. There are 21 tracks to unlock within the game’s story. As it is an open source model, you can add more via add-ons. SuperTuxKart has impressive and colorful racing graphics to make the game more attractive. Overall, SuperTuxKart offers great racing fun for Mac users.

You can get the game by clicking Here

12. Hearthstone:

Do you love to play card games? then Hearthstone is best suitable for you. It is a digital collectible card game which is based on the popular Warcraft universe. Hearthstone has a simple interface which makes it more easy to play. In every match, you pull three or four cards out of your customized deck of 30 cards. There are different card types including weapons, spells, and minions. All you need to do is empty your opponent’s health before he does the same to you. The game is free to play.

You can get the game by clicking Here

13. Canabalt:

Canabalt is a free and endless runner game. It involves running/jumping across rooftops as you dodge various obstacles along the way. You get faster as you progress, increasing the challenge. The game is easy to play and need your attention while playing. That’s why we consider it as one of the best and free games for mac.

You can get the game by clicking Here

14. Heroes of the Storm:

One more battle filed game for you is here. Heroes of the Storm is a 5 vs 5 battle arenas, engaging in versus AI, unranked and ranked fights. There are around 80 heroes to rotate through, and if you find one you really like you can purchase permanent access to the player through in-game currency or microtransactions. Overall, it is one of the best free games for Mac and you will love to play it.

You can get the game by clicking Here

15. Elder Scroll 2: Legends

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is another exciting card-based strategy game that follows the similar underlying mechanic of other 1on1 turn-based card games. However, unlike hearthstone that incorporates the figures from the World of Warcraft universe, The Elder Scrolls: Legends is based on characters from the Elder Scroll universe. Therefore, if you’re a previously played any Elder Scrolls game then you’ll be knowing most of the cards in-game.

It is one of the old mac games and is completely free to play, but offers a few in-app purchases and a trading system that will enable you to get a more solid deck of cards at a fast pace. It has a number of game modes, enabling players to play single against an AI or play against other competitors in real-time.

The requirements for this game includes and operating system X 10.8 or later, powered by an Intel Core 2 Duo processor along with 2GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce 8600M GT graphics card or better than that. In addition to that, players will also need a reliable and fast internet connection so that they don’t lose any multiplayer games due to random disconnecting or lag.

To download the game, click here.

Conclusion:

The above menntioned list is based on an updated survey. My personal preferences among the list are World of warcraft and Counter strike GO. You can share you favoutire in comment section!