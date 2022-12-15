12 Best Free VPNs For Android to Try – Top Android VPN Apps
Free VPNs for Android - List of 12 TESTED!
Today we are living in an interconnected age. Due to this, our privacy remains at stake every time. The internet is an infinite web. In the world of the internet, there are countless things to search for which aren’t even close to our minds. We can watch anything in Latin America while sitting in South Asia. But that’s not the case all the time. Sometimes, there are certain restrictions imposed on some contents. Certain websites get blocked due to different privacy issues. Then there comes the role of Free VPNs for Android.
By installing VPN services, it provides your Windows PC, Mac, Android device or iPhone with an extra layer of security. The software has become famous over the last two years. There are some additional features apart from security and privacy. Like their URL-shifting nature gives, so we can watch sports and TV in other countries, getting access to blocked websites and anonymous torrenting. Therefore, it is evident that free VPNs have a lot to offer. They are mostly available on a trial basis. But their premium versions are also available on the internet and not free.
Though in this article, my discussion will be solely based on the best VPNs for android only. There is a number of VPNs available for android. And we will analyze which among them are best. Therefore, I will write down a list of best free VPNs for Android. It will be based on my personal observation and analysis.
12 Best Free VPNs For Android in 2023 That Works Best
Here’s the list of best free VPNs for Android:
1. NordVPN – Top Android VPN App
NordVPN is a premium service that can be used on a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee service that has world-class security features. It is ideal for travelling purposes and can operate 5600 servers across 60 countries. These include streaming and P2P optimized servers.
It is also very convenient even if the idea is to try a premium VPN, with lightning-fast speed.
NordVPN can unblock:
- This VPN can unblock famous streaming sites like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Showtime, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and Sling TV.
Supports torrenting:
- The P2P speciality servers are also available.
NordVPN works on these devices:
- Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Android TV, Linux, Chrome, and Firefox.
2. Hotspot shield – Still Among the Best VPNs for Android
The hotspot shield provides 500MB of free data every day which is enough to browse, check emails or stream for 30 minutes in standard definition. The free version of Hotspot shield is not capable of unblocking any streaming sites though there is P2P supported torrenting that may have data restriction limitations.
Premium service:
The premium service comes with its own benefits if upgraded to the package. There is unlimited data and more than 3200 servers across 70 countries. This comes with a 7-day trial and 45 -day money-back guarantee too.
Hotspot Shield Free can unblock:
- The free version of Hotspot Shield cannot unblock many popular streaming sites like Netflix etc.
Supports torrenting:
- Yes, P2P supported although torrenting may be limited by data restrictions.
Hotspot Shield works on these devices:
- Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Chrome, and Firefox.
3. PrivateVPN – Best Free Unlimited VPN
Private VPN comes in at the 3rd spot in our list of the best free VPNs for Android. It has unlimited data and bandwidth, along with connectivity with up to six devices simultaneously on one account. The VPN has some high-level security features under its belt. It uses 256-bit encryption, a kill switch and DNS/IPv6 leak protection, and has a serious no-logs policy.
PrivateVPN can unblock:
- Private VPN can unblock Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer.
Supports torrenting:
- Yes, all servers support P2P activity; list of P2P-optimized servers available through the app.
PrivateVPN works on these devices:
- Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.
4. Windscribe
Windscribe is a browser extension that offers 10GB free internet which is sufficient to stream about 20 minutes of TV daily. One can earn 5GB bonus internet by tweeting the company. This proxy browser uses military-grade encryption, a built-in ad and malware blocker and strict no-logs policy. Windscribe is easy to use and it will not affect the performance of a device as it is a lightweight app.
Windscribe can unblock:
- The VPN cannot unblock Netflix on its free version. In order to unblock Netflix, the premium version is required.
Supports torrenting:
- Yes, all servers support P2P activity.
Windscribe works on these devices:
- Android, macOS, iPhone, Windows, Linux, Chrome, Firefox, Opera. Also compatible with smart TVs, NAS devices, and routers.
5. ExpressVPN:
ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs for Android. In contrast to other VPNs, which will reduce your internet speed by 50% or more, it only reduces the speed by 2%. It also successfully circumvents geo-blocking to access international gaming servers and torrenting websites. Due to its adaptability, it can accept both TCP and UDP connections, effortlessly balancing speed and stability. Overall, it’s an excellent choice for the Android operating system’s default protocol.
Network: 3,000-plus servers in 160 locations across 94 countries.
Price: 5 simultaneous connections for $13 per month, $60 for six months, or $100 for a year.
6.Hide.me
Hide.me is a VPN provider that aims to keep information safe and secure. It offers 2GB of free internet on a monthly bases. This is enough for unblocking websites and secure browsing but not enough for streaming. This app uses 256-bit encryption and keeps a strict no-logs policy. It also uses an automatic kill switch.
Hide.me is easy to use and is P2P friendly. It has military level security features and high-speed connections. It has a Stealth Mode which lets the user choose apps which can run when the user is not connected to the VPN. This way unsafe apps are prevented from compromising the user’s security.
hide.me can unblock:
- This VPN can unblock YouTube, Kodi and Spotify.
Supports torrenting:
- Yes, supports P2P activity.
hide.me works on these devices:
- Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Firefox, Windows Phone, Amazon Fire OS. It is also router compatible.
7. TunnelBear
TunnelBear’s is a VPN provider that offers 500MB of free internet per month which is enough to download a game from the Play Store and stream an episode of a TV show in standard definition.Its is a fast and user -friendly app, keeps a no-logs policy and uses 256-bit encryption.
It has a GhostBear mode that can bypass VPN blocks and deep packet inspection. TunnelBear is a useful choice for those users who live in a region with internet surveillance and censorship.
TunnelBear can unblock:
- The free version of Tunnel Bear can only unblock HBO GO.
Supports torrenting:
- Yes, supports P2P activity.
TunnelBear works on these devices:
- Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, and Opera.
8. Proton VPN
Proton VPN provides unlimited free data and bandwidth. It enables security features which is used by militaries and intelligence agencies. These features include 256-bit encryption, an automatic kill switch and DNS leak protection. The VPN gives access to famous sites like Spotify, Kodi, YouTube and Netflix.
The free version of this VPN permits access to serves in the Netherlands, Japan and the US.
ProtonVPN’s free version can unblock:
- This VPN can unblock YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, and Kodi.
Supports torrenting:
- No, P2P-friendly servers are not available to free users.
Proton Free works on these devices:
- Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Linux.
9. Speedify
Speedify grants 5GB of free data per month which is enough to stream Netflix for 90 minutes in high definition. This is an android app that is easy to install and use and it supports P2P as well. Channel bonding is used to increase the user’s connection speed by combining cell data and Wi-Fi connection.
Speedify can unblock:
- Netflix, Hulu, Kodi, Spotify
Supports torrenting:
- Some servers support P2P traffic.
Speedify works on these devices:
- Android, Windows, macOS, and iOS.
10. Opera VPN
Opera VPN is an extension of Opera’s browser. And doesn’t work with any other browser except Opera. It provides unlimited bandwidth and data speeds. This VPN is not available as an app. It kind of an additional feature in the Opera browser. While examining this VPN, I found that there are three servers available. These include the US, Europe and Asia.
Opera can unblock:
- Cannot unblock any streaming sites.
Supports torrenting:
- No.
Opera works on these devices:
- Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Linux.
11. Betternet
Betternet comes with free 500MB data every day which can stream a 20 minutes episode in standard definition but not a movie. No payment details need to be provided when registering for Betternet. It uses 256-bit encryption and Catapult Hydra protocol.
Betternet can unblock:
- Cannot unblock popular streaming sites.
Supports torrenting:
- Yes.
Betternet works on these devices:
- Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, Chrome.
12. PrivateTunnel VPN
Like its predecessors PrivateTunnel VPN has a limited free package. And they also have a paid version. But its different than the others. It doesnot have a traditional monthly subscription package, you are instead provided with 200MB of non-expiring data to use as you want. When this runs out, you can purchase more data in bundles of 20GB or 100GB. If you feel that you’d like to use PrivateTunnel all the time, you can opt for a $30 per year package which give you unlimited data. You can examine the 200MB as something of a taster session to see if you like everything.
PrivateTunnel VPN can unblock:
- This VPN cant unblock any popular streaming sites.
Supports Torrenting:
- No
PrivateTunnel works on these devices:
- Android, Windows, macOS, Chrome.
Conclusion
Although there are a lot of VPNs on the PlayStore for Android, we tried testing the top ones and made a list of the Best Free VPNs for Android that you can download and try in 2023. We hope you liked the list and if you are a technology enthusiast, subscribe to our blog and follow us on the social media in order to get the latest updates.
I really wish you had Ivacy VPN here on the list of recommended VPNs for android. I have had it for around 2 years now and I think its the perfect one to unblock websites and streaming channels.
I was an iPhone user, but I recently switched to Android, and I have to say I’m quite happy with my phone choice for now. I had a Surfshark VPN subscription on my iPhone, and I was a bit concerned about if it will work just as well on my new Android, and I have to say it works just fine. It’s easy to use and now has a new feature on Android, which allows you to change your actual GPS location when changing your connection to a server.
Thanks for your feedback!
Not free (unless you count the free trial) but ExpressVPN is another good option. I have it on my phone and laptop.
I appreciate your suggestion. Thank you.