GeoGuessr, while an entertaining and addicting game, can quickly become old. If you are looking for a similar experience that will keep you entertained for hours on end, look no further than the following 10 best GeoGuessr alternatives to play in 2022. Each one offers a unique challenge and will test your skills to see just how well you know your geography. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore the world!

10 Best GeoGuessr Alternatives To Play in 2022

If you are looking for one of the GeoGuessr alternatives that are free to play, then check out these games. They offer a similar experience and will keep you entertained through the time you are playing games like Geoguessr.

1- City Guesser – One Of The Best Free Geoguessr Alternatives

Here is a significant, free alternative to GeoGuessr on our list. The creator was influenced by GeoGuessr, and he created the game in 2020, just after GeoGuessr became a paid service. However, it is significantly simpler than GeoGuessr. It is a web geography game that has been released and is available to all users. Despite its youth, City Guesser has already been published on prominent websites such as PCGamer, Product Hunt, and The Burn-In.

To play, simply choose a location, adjust the level of difficulty, and begin guessing. You can choose from worldwide, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Notably, City Guesser allows you to play trivia about monuments. You have the opportunity to tour monuments from various corners of the world. Four game types are available in City Guesser, including streaks, multiplayer, walking tour, and driving tour. The multiplayer mode is the most notable mode in this game.

In order to play GeoGuessr with your friends, you must play during breaks. Through City Guesser’s game rooms, you and your mates can compete against one another. City Guesser offers several prizes to help users determine their locations. Included in this category are plate numbers, languages, flags, company names, and street signs.

The use of City Guesser is free. As there are no advertisements on the site, you may enjoy a top-notch gaming experience even though the platform is now free. Optionally, you can financially assist the developer by contributing to server costs.

2- PlayGeography

Play Geography contains some intriguing maps of geography. The platform is the property of TeachMe. Interestingly, TeachMe is a platform that offers millions of people instructional games and apps. In addition to PlayGeography, TeachMe also offers MathGames, TypeRacer, and EdShelf. In fact, PlayGeography offers 92 maps and almost 12,000 questions.

The game modes of PlayGeography include country geolocation, flags, capitals, and provinces. Each level includes more than 10 games, the majority of which have up to 30 questions. Different difficulty modes can be set for each game mode. In addition, each game is timed, and the quicker you answer the question, the more points you receive.

Consequently, GeoGuessr is considerably more convenient than PlayGeography. Despite this, PlayGeography’s website is responsive across all device types. Additionally, users need not install or download anything.

The PlayGeography platform is available at no cost at all. All game modes are free to play but are only accessible online through the GeoGuessr type of site.

3- Geotastic

Geotastic is a geography game that’s been crowdfunded. You evaluate your environment to determine where you are in the game. It is a versatile game in which you can navigate your surroundings with a street view or use the maps to guess. Moreover, participants receive free guesses that serve as suggestions. It is more like a location guesser.

Geotastic is yet another option to GeoGuessr that enables multiple players. For single-player games, users can either establish a local game or an online lobby game. Only the creator has to have an account for multiplayer. Geotastic has a challenge option in addition to single-player and multiplayer gaming types. This is comparable to the daily challenge mode available in GeoGuessr. GeoGuessr, on average, has more game losses and locations than Geotastic.

You have minimal customizing options as a Geotastic user. Ideally, Geostatic, like GeoGuessr, allows you to generate your own maps. If you want to add a map that isn’t already included, you must contact the developer. The same is true for additional enhancements.

In return, you are expected to contribute. When donations stop flowing in, the platform will crash. The developer is paying server fees using donations rather than their own money.

4- Hide & Seek World

Hide & Seek World is yet another geo game inspired by GeoGuessr. Hide & Seek World, on the other hand, is markedly different from GeoGuessr in that it is a strictly multiplayer platform. There are two game modes: Classic Match, in which you hide and find your pals, and Find Wolly, in which you and your friends try to find the mascot.

The globe multiplayer game modes Hide & Seek are intriguing. You hide anywhere, in any area of your choosing, while other players try to figure out where you are. As a result, there is one hider and several seekers. Each seeker receives points based on how near their prediction is. The seeker with the most points at the end of a game session wins.

To join a random multiplayer game, you do not need to sign up. Only if you are playing with pals do you need to sign up. There are live scoreboards for players with the highest scores and the most wins on the Hide & Seek World website. Up to 200 participants are shown, indicating that Hide & Seek World is popular.

However, it is not free and you’ll need to pay for it.

Pro Plan: $2 per month

Premium Plan: $4 per month

5- GetLost

GetLost is another GeoGuessr-inspired option. It’s a street view app that displays random locations for users to locate using street view maps. This alternative does not have as many game modes as GeoGuessr. However, its gameplay is distinct. Users can guess the location on their screen by clicking any spot on the featured map or by analyzing the street-side photographs.

GetLost has locations all around the world, however, the majority are in Northern America and in India. The number of points you earn for each correct estimate is determined by its proximity to the actual place. The fewer miles you travel, the more points you get.

For example, for a journey of fewer than five miles, you can receive up to 20,000 points and just 50 points for a distance of more than 500 miles. GetLost allows you to play one gaming session every day, consisting of a maximum of five rounds, completely free of charge.

However, the premium version will cost:

Pro Month Plan: $3 per month

Pro Annual Plan: $24 per month

6- Ducksters

Another great GeoGuessr alternative on our ranking is Ducksters. You can learn about more than just geography on the platform, history, biographies, science, and more. You can learn about countries and more in the Geography section. On the platform, you can play different map-based games. In fact, Ducksters is a better way to learn about US geography and US states than GeoGuessr. In the same way, this platform is used on every continent.

You can take a test to recognize various geographical elements, such as terrain, oceans, lakes, deserts, glaciers, islands, ecosystems, and so on. Other maps include the political map of the United States and the Antarctic map. The game modes of GeoGuessr and Ducksters are distinct. You may play geography crossword puzzles, geography word searches, guess the country, and geography hangman with Ducksters. Similar to the majority of GeoGuessr alternatives mentioned, Ducksters awards points based on the accuracy of a player’s predictions.

You are permitted three guesses in each round. Each incorrect guess results in a deduction, and after three guesses, the right location is revealed. The Ducksters website is not mobile-friendly and can only be accessed over the web. If you wish to play Ducksters geography games, you will need a desktop or laptop since it is more like a location guessing game.

7- Zoomtastic

Zoomtastic is a simple alternative to GeoGuessr that is also incredibly instructive. There is no requirement for registration or account creation. Notably, the gameplay of Zoomtastic is distinctive and requires speed.

You are shown with an image of a random place and have 30 seconds to determine its name. As the timer counts down, the map steadily zooms out, giving you more cues to accurately guess the country. In the final 20 seconds, you will be provided with four potential responses and asked to select the correct one.

You may play without time constraints. When you achieve high scores, you become one of the best players and will be included in the website’s list of the top 100 players.

Zoomtastic has only one game mode, as opposed to GeoGuessr’s approximately four game options. The inability to play the game on mobile devices is a significant drawback of Zoomtastic. Thus, Zoomtastic is optimally played on a desktop or laptop computer.

8- World Geography Games

This platform was created for children and people who wish to test and enhance their geographic knowledge. It contains a variety of engaging map activities that go beyond simple location guessing. You can take a geographical quiz regarding countries, flags, capitals, regions, mountains, deserts, etc.

World Geography Games, like GeoGuessr, include maps of 193 countries (UN member states). However, certain Asian, Caribbean, and South American nations are included. World Geography Games does not require the creation of an account.

World Geography Games offers a wider variety of games than GeoGuessr. Almost any geographical factor can be the subject of geographical trivia. In addition to those already stated, you can take a test on volcanoes, islands, the atmosphere, etc.

Each game round is worth a maximum of 25 points. The number of attempts required before obtaining the proper response will decide the number of points earned in a given round. World Geography Games, like GeoGuessr, can be translated into seven other languages. This contains the English, French, German, Turkish, Polish, and Dutch languages.

Since creating an account is not required to play games on the World Geography Games website, neither is payment.

9- Lizard Point

This is an online quiz platform for geography as well as other areas such as art, math, and so on. It gets its name from a spot on the Lizard peninsula in the United Kingdom. Lizard Point was created to promote entertaining education, and unlike GeoGuessr, it is completely free to use. The website only contains advertisements, and users can give to help with its upkeep.

On Lizard Point, you can choose from a variety of quiz modes. The country of Europe Quiz, which allows you to identify European countries on a map, is the most popular. Lizard Point allows you to make personalized quizzes in the same way that GeoGuessr allows you to create maps. It’s simple: just ask questions about areas that interest you.

Lizard Point is a better option for teaching pupils than GeoGuessr if you’re a teacher. You may put up engaging geography classes and quizzes by creating a teacher account. As a result, you can use the Personalized Quiz Tracker to track each student’s performance. When you share these lessons and quizzes with students, they do not need to create an account.

Lizard Point, in particular, has a Study Mode. The Study Mode has a variety of materials about countries and states. In this mode, you can use the materials to study countries and states before taking a quiz. There are various test options for practice and strictness.

The only disadvantage of Lizard Point over GeoGuessr is that the website is not mobile-responsive and is only available on the web.

10- Seterra

The Seterra app makes learning geography enjoyable. It contains quizzes on the continents and nations of the world. This platform provides information about country capitals, cities, rivers, and lakes, among others. In addition to quizzes, Seterra offers various pdf maps of countries and towns for printing.

Seterra provides access to more game modes than GeoGuessr. There are five game types available on GeoGuessr: explorer mode, country streak, pro leagues, daily challenge, and battle royale. In the meanwhile, Seterra offers nine game modes, including showing all, learn, multiple, choice, pin, pin difficult, type, type easily, and type with auto-complete. During gameplay, you can effortlessly move from one game mode to another.

In contrast to GeoGuessr’s map creator, Seterra requires you to modify an existing map quiz in order to create a custom quiz. Seterra can be translated into 39 languages, whereas GeoGuessr can only be translated into 10. Seterra is accessible for free online. However, just printouts and quizzes are accessible. Install the Seterra smartphone application for your iOS or Android smartphone to enjoy its gameplay.

Its price is:

For Android: $1.99 (One-Time Payment)

For iOS: $1.99 (One-Type Payment)

Final Wrap:

GeoGuessr is a fun game to play, but it can get old very soon. Look no further than these 10 games if you want a similar experience that will keep you occupied for hours on end. These games range from puzzle-solving adventures to intense multiplayer battles, so there is something for everyone. So put down your phone and tablet and try out one of these addicting best GeoGuessr alternatives to play in 2022.

