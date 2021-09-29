Smartphone GPU Ranking List (Updated 2021)
A graphics processing unit or GPU is one of the main components of the device processing unit. Basically, GPU is a specialized electronic circuit build to swiftly manipulate and alter memory to fasten the formation of images in a frame buffer designed for output to a display device. GPUs are used in smartphones, embedded systems, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles. There are various types and natures of GPU. The smartphones with a higher price tag will have a better GPU and vice versa. A better GPU adds to the overall performance of the smartphone. Therefore, we are going to jot down the smartphone GPU ranking list which contains all the GPUs that have been launched till now.
Smartphone GPU Ranking List (Updated 2021)
|GPU
|Chipset
|Brand
|Grading
|A15 Bionic’s GPU
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple
|A+
|A14 Bionic’s GPU
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple
|A+
|Adreno 660
|Snapdragon 888
|Adreno
|A+
|A13 Bionic’s GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple
|A+
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Kirin 9000
|ARM-Mali
|A+
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Kirin 9000E
|ARM-Mali
|A+
|Adreno 650
|Snapdragon 870, 865 & 865+
|Adreno
|A+
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Exynos 2100
|ARM-Mali
|A
|A12 Bionic’s GPU
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple
|A
|Mali G78 MP10
|Exynos 1080
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Adreno 640
|Snapdragon 855 & 855+
|Adreno
|A
|Adreno 630
|Snapdragon 845
|Adreno
|A
|Mali G77 MP11
|Exynos 990
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G77 MC9
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 1100, 1000+, & 1000
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G76 MP16
|Kirin 990
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Kirin 985 5G
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G77 MC7
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G76 MP14
|Kirin 990E 5G
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Exynos 9820 & 9825
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Kirin 980
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali G77 MP5
|Exynos 980
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Dimensity 820 and 1000C
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Exynos 9810
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Adreno 620
|Snapdragon 765, 765G, and 768G
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Dimensity 800
|ARM-Mali
|A
|A11 Bionic’s GPU
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple
|A
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Kirin 810
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Adreno 540
|Snapdragon 835
|Adreno
|A
|Adreno 619
|Snapdragon 750G, 480
|Adreno
|A
|Adreno 619L*
|Snapdragon 690
|Adreno
|A
|Mali-G76 MP5
|Exynos 880
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G72 MP12
|Kirin 970
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Helio G90, G90T, and G95
|ARM-Mali
|A
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Dimensity 720 and 800U
|ARM-Mali
|B
|Adreno 618
|Snapdragon 720G, 730, 730G, and 732G
|ARM-Mali
|B
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Exynos 8895
|ARM-Mali
|B
|PowerVR 7XT GT7600 Plus
|Apple A10 Fusion
|PowerVR
|B
|Adreno 530
|Snapdragon 820 & 821
|Adreno
|B
|Adreno 616
|Snapdragon 710 & 712
|Adreno
|B
|PowerVR 7XT GT7600
|Apple A9
|PowerVR
|B
|PowerVR 7XTP-MT4
|Helio X30
|PowerVR
|B
|Adreno 615
|Snapdragon 670
|Adreno
|B
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Kirin 960
|ARM-Mali
|B
|IMG PowerVR GM 9446
|Helio P90 and P95
|PowerVR
|B
|Adreno 612
|Snapdragon 675 and 678
|Adreno
|B
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Exynos 8890
|ARM-Mali
|B
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Helio G70, G80, and G85
|ARM-Mali
|B
|Adreno 610
|Snapdragon 665 and 662
|Adreno
|B
|Adreno 512
|Snapdragon 660
|Adreno
|C
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Exynos 9611, 9610, Helio P70 & P60
|ARM-Mali
|C
|Adreno 430
|Snapdragon 810
|Adreno
|C
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Exynos 7420
|ARM-Mali
|C
|Mali-T860 MP4
|Xiaomi Surge S1
|ARM-Mali
|C
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Exynos 850
|ARM-Mali
|C
|Adreno 510
|Snapdragon 650, 652 & 653
|Adreno
|C
|Adreno 509
|Snapdragon 636
|Adreno
|C
|Adreno 508
|Snapdragon 630
|Adreno
|C
|Adreno 420
|Snapdragon 805
|Adreno
|C
|Adreno 418
|Snapdragon 808
|Adreno
|C
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Kirin 710
|ARM-Mali
|C
|PowerVR GX6450
|Apple A8
|PowerVR
|C
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Exynos 7880
|ARM-Mali
|C
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Helio X27, X25, X23, X20, Kirin 955 & 950
|ARM-Mali
|C
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Exynos 7885, 7884, 7884A, 7904, Helio P30 & P23
|ARM-Mali
|C
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Exynos 7872
|ARM-Mali
|C
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Helio P25, P20
|ARM-Mali
|C
|Adreno 506
|Snapdragon 632, 626, 625, & 450
|Adreno
|D
|Mali-T760 MP6
|Exynos 5433
|ARM-Mali
|D
|Mali-T628 MP6
|Exynos 5420, 5422, 5430, & 5800
|ARM-Mali
|D
|PowerVR G6430
|Apple A7
|PowerVR
|D
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Kirin 659, 658, 655, & 650
|ARM-Mali
|D
|Adreno 505
|Snapdragon 439, 435, & 430
|Adreno
|D
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Helio P10, P18, MT6738, MT6750T, & MT6750
|ARM-Mali
|D
|Mali-T760 MP4
|Rockchip RK3288
|ARM-Mali
|D
|PowerVR G6200
|Helio X10 & MT8135
|PowerVR
|D
|PowerVR GE8320
|Helio P22, A22, G35, G25, and A25
|PowerVR
|D
|Adreno 405
|Snapdragon 617, 616, 615, 610, & 415
|Adreno
|D
|Adreno 504
|Snapdragon 429
|Adreno
|D
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Kirin 935 & 930
|ARM-Mali
|D
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Exynos 7870
|ARM-Mali
|D
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Exynos 7580, MT6753, MT6737T, MT6737, & MT6735
|ARM-Mali
|D
|Mali-T604 MP4
|Exynos 5250
|ARM-Mali
|D
|Mali-T760 MP2
|MT6752
|ARM-Mali
|D
|Mali-T720 MP1
|Exynos 7570
|ARM-Mali
|D
|Adreno 308
|Snapdragon 427, 425 and Qualcomm 215
|Adreno
|D
|PowerVR GE8100
|MT6739
|PowerVR
|D
|Adreno 306
|Snapdragon 412 & 410
|Adreno
|D
|Mali-450 MP4
|Kirin 620
|ARM-Mali
|D
How our grading system works?
Our grading list includes A+, A, B, C, and D grades.
A+ grade:
The A+ grade is entitled to the best GPUs like A15 bionic GPU, Adreno 660, etc. They come along with flagship processors and boost the overall performance of the smartphone.
A grade:
The A-grade GPUs are also designed on the basis of high-end technology. However, they can’t compete with the A+ grade GPUs but still, they are considered as the top-notch GPUs which boost the overall performance like gaming, videography, etc.
B grade:
The B grade consists of the normal GPUs that work just fine. You can enjoy a good gaming experience though and are mostly used in lower midrange phones. These GPUs include PowerVR 7XT GT7600 Plus, Adreno 618, etc.
C grade:
The C grade is entitled to the cheap GPUs that are used in budget smartphones. It provides a mediocre gaming experience. The GPUs in this category include Mali-G72 MP3, Adreno 430, etc.
D grade:
The D grade GPUs consist of the cheapest, old and low-quality GPUs that come in the low budget segment smartphone. The D grade GPUs consist of PowerVR G6430, Adreno 505, etc.
Types of GPUs:
1) Adreno:
Adreno is one of the most famous GPU brands and all the tech geeks must have read its name somewhere. The Adreno GPUs are build by Qualcomm and are mostly utilized in their Snapdragon Processor lineup. Previously, Adreno was called Imageon when it was first designed by ATI Technologies and it was later got bought by AMD. AMD. After some time, it was acquired by Qualcomm and they renamed it Adreno.
2) Apple’s GPUs
Apple had designed the GPU for the first time with the launch of A11 Bionic and A12 Bionic chipsets. The overall performance of Apple’s Graphics Processors is remarkable and undoubtedly Apple is doing a great job with its SOCs.
3) PowerVR
Imagination Technologies design the PowerVR GPUs and they provide the license to manufacturers such as Apple, MediaTek, Samsung, Intel, Spreadtrum, etc. However, Apple iPhones have also used the PowerVR GPUs till their Apple A10 Fusion SOC.
4) ARM-Mali:
The ARM Holdings provides a license of the Mali GPU architecture to a number of chip manufacturers such as Huawei HiSilicon, MediaTek, and Samsung. These manufacturers then incorporate the Mali Architecture and embed them in their processing units. The number mentioned behind Mali Chip illustrates the number of cores. For instance, the “Mali-T880 MP12” has a dozen cores. However, architecture plays the most important role in their performance, and the number of cores and frequency also does affect the performance.
Factors Affecting the GPU performance:
Clock Frequency:
IF we talk about the direct relation between the GPU and frequency, we would say the higher the GPU frequency is, the better will be the overall performance of the GPU. A couple of GPUs with a similar architecture may have a variable clock frequency, however, it won’t influence the performance that much.
GPU Architecture:
Undoubtedly, the GPU that is based on a modern flagship architecture will have a better overall performance. In a Mali GPU, the number which comes next to Mali corresponds to the specific architecture or design it is using.
Better Fabrication:
In simple words, a better fabrication process results in a better GPU. This is quite significant when we talk about gaming. Some older chips that encompass the 28nm Node often overheat on extended gaming.
Number of Cores/Processing Units
Though the companies like Apple and Qualcomm do not unveil the number of cores in their GPUs, the others do. Two GPUs with similar architecture but a variable number of cores can have a great impact on the performance.
Conclusion:
The above-mentioned smartphone GPU ranking list is made after hours of research work. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do tell us in the comment section!
Check out? Smartphone Processors Ranking List (Updated 2021)