6 Best Internet Service Providers in Lahore

We are back with yet another list related to the Internet Service Providers. And guess what, this time we have chosen the city of ‘zinda dils’ Lahore. It is also one of the major cities of Pakistan with a vast area and population. It is considered as a well developed city of Pakistan. Therefore, the internet usage in this city is quite a lot. People here are always active on the social media. As there are are many recreational spots in Lahore. And they are always flocked by these enthusiastic people. They always seem to be in a rush to upload videos, snaps, and photos with their friends and family. Internet is their utmost requirement. Therefore, i am going to quote a list of best and fastest Internet Service Providers in Lahore.

Internet Service Providers in Lahore

Here’s the list of Internet Service providers in Lahore.

Fiberlink:

Fiberlink is considered to be one of the fastest Internet Service Provider in some cities of Pakistan. It was initiated in 2008. The service has greater geographic coverage and a wide range of internet solutions for both home and corporate users. Fiberlink has a motivation to satisfy connectivity requirements for people and organization in Lahore. The excellent Services of Fiberlink is granting more efficiency to people and businesses. They have simple and affordable Internet Packages with no hidden fees. Rates are exclusive of Taxes. The Service is currently available in Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad and Faisalabad.

Fiberlink’s Internet Packages in Lahore: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1500/-

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed : up to 16 Mbps and 32 Mbps (2:30 am to 9:00 am)

: up to 16 Mbps and 32 Mbps (2:30 am to 9:00 am) Smart TV: No

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 7,000/-

PKR 7,000/- Device charges: Yes

Yes Installation time: 1-2 working days

To know about more packages, Click here.

PTCL:

PTCL is the first and largest Internet Service provider of Pakistan. It was the first company to initiate Telephone service and after which they became the pilot Internet Service Provider. Lahore was among the first countries to enjoy internet access. Over the times PTCL has been getting upgraded according to consumer need. In Lahore, most of the area enjoys PTCL optical fiber connectivity which offers high internet speeds. They have a lot of exciting and affordable Internet Bundles with high Internet speeds. The company also offers extra perks as well. Like, if you select 30 Mbps package, you will get free landline and PTCL smart TV subscription. The service has become very efficient over the time in Lahore.

PTCL’s Internet Packages in Lahore: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1750/-

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed : up to 6 Mbps

: up to 6 Mbps Smart TV(optional): PKR 525/- per month

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 2,499 inclusive of Tax/- (over existing landline) and PKR 5000 inclusive of tax/- (Landline + Internet + Smart TV)

PKR 2,499 inclusive of Tax/- (over existing landline) and PKR 5000 inclusive of tax/- (Landline + Internet + Smart TV) Device charges: Yes (Router and TV box)

Yes (Router and TV box) Installation time: 1-2 working days

To know about more packages, click here.

Wi Tribe:

Wi-Tribe is yet another famous internet Service Provider in Lahore and some other cities. Wi-Tribe is connecting individuals and companies with high internet speeds on daily basis. The company has achieved a milestone. Wi-tribe’s 200Mbps internet speed broke Pakistan’s Internet speed record by providing 4.5G speeds with its next generation. The company is renowned for good customer care and provide solution to its customers. It has an array of exciting internet bundles.

Witribe’s Internet Packages in Lahore: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1,249/-

Volume : 50 GB

: 50 GB Internet speed : 3 Mbps

: 3 Mbps Smart TV(optional): Yes

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 2,999/- (limited time offer)

PKR 2,999/- (limited time offer) Device charges: Yes

Yes Installation time: 1 day

To know about more packages, click here.

BrainNet:

BrainNet is a branch of Brain Telecommunication Ltd. It is one of the initial internet service provider in Lahore. The company has a vast geographial coverage and a wide range of internet solutions for its valuable customers. It started its internet services in 1996 and considered as one of the first Internet service provider in the country. BrainNet is connecting people of Lahore through its fast internet services. It has a lot of internet bundles based on customer demands.

BrainNet’s Internet Packages in Lahore: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1,499/-

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed : 5 Mbps

: 5 Mbps Smart TV(optional): Yes (PKR 499/- per month)

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: No

No Device charges: PKR 8,499/- (HDTV box)

PKR 8,499/- (HDTV box) Installation time: 1 day

To know about more packages, click here.

StormFiber:

StormFiber is also one of the top Internet Service Provider of Lahore. This Internet Service Provider is powered by Cybernet. Stomfiber has gained popularity due to its high speed internet and TV service along with superior customer services. They use fiber optic cables to attain the best possible bandwidth and fast connections. The most notable aspect in StormFiber is that it is a self-repairing ISP that solves your problem itself. They have a wide range of good and affordable internet packages for their valuable customers in Lahore.

StormFiber’s Internet Packages in Lahore: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1299/- (without tax)

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed : 2 Mbps

: 2 Mbps Smart TV(optional): PKR 400/- per month.

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 12000/- without tax or PKR 1200/- without tax per month for 12 months

PKR 12000/- without tax or PKR 1200/- without tax per month for 12 months Device charges: Yes (TV box)

Yes (TV box) Installation time: 10-15 working days

To know about more packages, click here.

If you want to know ISPs in Karachi, Check out? 5 Best Internet Service Providers in Karachi

Optix:

The Internet Service Provider Optix is most people’s choice in Lahore. It is because of its unparalleled speeds with wider connectivity. The rates are a bit high but the service is exquisite. The service is currently available in many areas of Lahore. Optix includes ultra-fast fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) technology which offers a very fast Internet connection with up to 20 Mbps speeds for downloads. It has an array of Internet bundles according to the demand of the users.

Optix’s Internet Packages in Lahore: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1850/- without tax (including TV)

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed: 2 Mbps

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 4,999/- (first TV is free)

PKR 4,999/- (first TV is free) Device charges: Yes (Additional TV and Digital Box)

To know about more packages, click here.

Conclusion:

I have listed the 6 most renowned Internet Service Providers of Lahore. You can read them comprehensively and choose the service which suits you the best. My personal preferences among this list are FiberLink and Wi-Tribe. As in my opinion, they have the best internet speeds and packages.