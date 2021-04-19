10 Best Kodi Live TV Addons For 2021- Working Addons

Kodi is actually an open-source media player software application that was developed by the XBMC Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium. It is available for free. In addition to that, the app is available for multiple operating systems and hardware platforms as well. It is quite popular due to its versatility. It allows you to watch live without paying anything. There are many popular Kodi addons that can let you watch live TV on Kodi. In this article, I am going to jot down the 10 best Kodi Live TV Addons.

Check Out The Best Kodi Live TV Addons That Are Actually Working

Kodi has lots of Kodi addons for streaming Live TV like other categories of the addon. It is so irritating when our favourite add-ons are not working well at the time when we need them the most. So, it’s always better to have some backup Kodi addons in such cases. We usually face the same issue, so, I have decided to help all those who want working Kodi live tv addons. It will surely save your time and effort. In order to install any of them, Kodi Repositories are also mentioned. Let’s get started.

1. PLUTO.TV – A Popular Kodi Stream Live TV Addon

Pluto.TV is one of the official and legal addon that provides you free access to a wide range of TV channels. You do not need to go anywhere as this addon is available on Kodi’s add-ons repository. It also does not require any registration. Moreover, this addon is available on multiple platforms, including Android Mobiles, iOS, FireStick and more.

Pluto.TV is ad-supported and lets you watch popular channels like CNN, Sky News, MTV, NBC News, NFL, and more. This addon does not only offer live TV channels but it also lets you watch the series of themed 24/7 live streams. Moreover, Pluto.TV comes with a library of on-demand movies, which are available on Kodi as well. Due to its countless features and authenticity, I consider it as one of the best Kodi Live TV Addons.

Source: Kodi Add-on Repository

2. Xumo.TV- One of the Best Kodi Addons for Live TV

If you are looking for all in one package, Xumo.TV is the best choice to avail. It is a popular streaming service that gives you access to free on-demand as well as Live TV content. It is a legal, free, and ad-supported app.

You can live stream channels like NBC News, Bloomberg, Fox Sports, etc. Just like other addons in this article, it also does not require registration. You can start streaming right away. Unfortunately, this addon is available only in the US. But no worries, you can access it from anywhere via a VPN.

Xumo.TV has apps for Android, iOS, Firestick, Roku, etc. They also have a free add-on for Kodi. You can install this addon from the official Kodi Add-ons Repository.

To use the live TV feature of the Xumo TV addon, you will be prompted to install an additional addon “InputStreams Adaptive”.

Source: Kodi Add-on Repository

3. iPlayer WWW – One of the Best and on-demand Addons

iPlayer WWW is a free live TV and on-demand addon. This addon provides you access to content from the BBC Network via BBC iPlayer. You are required to sign up for a free BBC account to use this addon. Moreover, this addon is available on the official Kodi Add-ons Repository to download.

Although, the BBC iPlayer only works within the UK. So, if you want to use iPlayer WWW outside the UK, you will need a VPN. Anyhow, iPlayer WWW gives you access to BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four, BBC News Channel, CBeebies, and many more. Overall, this addon is easy to install, set up, and use. Once you get tired of watching live tv, you can switch to on-demand content. The iPlayer WWW Kodi addon comes with hundreds of TV shows and movies. I am sure you will love this addon.

Source: Kodi Add-on Repository

4. Catch Up TV & More – A Famous Kodi Live TV Addon

Another favourite Kodi Addons for streaming Live TV channels is the Catch Up TV & More. It is one of the complete Kodi addons with content spanning from music, movies, tv shows, documentaries, anime, live events, live tv, and live concerts. You can access streaming options from various countries including the United States, UK, France, Poland, and more.

This addon is also available on the official repository of Kodi. Catch Up TV & More only gives you access to the free channels available for legal streaming. The channels may get removed or added from time to time depending upon availability. It keeps track of some of the TV channels it offers and then provides a catch-up TV service.

Source: Kodi Add-ons Repository

5. NewsOn- Best Kodi Addon For Local News

It is one of the best Kodi live channels to watch the local news. If you like to stay tuned to local news through local channels, this addon is best for you to install. NewsOn is a free and ad-supported news addon.

The interesting part is that you can watch local news from almost all the states and regions. There are currently more than 175 local stations from 114 regions/markets on this addon.

NewsOn also lets you catch up with the news broadcast for up to 48 hours. It is also an official service and you can download it from the official Kodi Add-ons Repository. The service also offers a free app for FireStick. This addon is best suitable for the users who prefer to watch news channels and want to keep themselves updated.

Source: Kodi Add-on Repository

6. USTVNow Plus – Best Kodi Live Addon

USTVNow Plus is a subscription-based streaming service. This good live tv addon for Kodi allows the users to watch all the channels aired through American satellites. In addition to that, you can watch 28 channels including Fox News, History, ESPN, CBS, NB, etc once you are subscribed.

It is actually an Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service meant for American ex-pats and military members. By getting the subscription, you can have a digital video recording feature as well. However, the amazing part is that if you do not want to subscribe, you can still watch six free channels on USTVNow Plus. It is available on the official Kodi repository and can be downloaded easily from there.

Source: Kodi Add-on Repository

7. Selfless – A Popular Kodi Live Sports Addon

The second great Addon is the Selfless. It is one of the popular Kodi addons for streaming live tv on Kodi. It is a third-party addon that includes several channels from all over the world. The content is categorized and arranged according to the genre with channels in alphabetical order.

This addon has a dedicated category for sports, especially for football lovers. You can watch TV shows and can watch the live stream of many programs on this addon.

It is one of the most reliable options as most of the channels are working all the time. In addition to that, this live tv addon is available on Bookmark repo. The link is mentioned below.

Source: /

8. Deutsche Welle – One of Top Kodi Addons For Pakistani Channels

Here come another one of the best Kodi live TV addons. As its name suggests, it comes from Germany – however, it airs in multiple different languages and is available worldwide. By using its official Kodi addon, you’ll find Deutsche Welle in English, German, Spanish, and Arabic. You can also watch Pakistani channels through this addon as well.

Aside from watching Deutsche Welle live, you can also watch its on-demand content. This channel provides content about everything. You can watch content related to politics, travel, technology, science, and many more. So, if you want an all in one addon, this could be your best choice.

Source: Kodi Add-on Repository

9. Wolf Pack – A Hot in Demand Kodi Live TV Addon

Wolf Pack is one of the Kodi Live TV addons for streaming live TV channels in the UK and US. Wolf Pack addon helps you watch sports channels, news channels, music channels, etc. easily. Most of the channels including London Live, ABC News, and Drama work on this Addon.

Just like other addons, it provides a live stream and on-demand content. It can be downloaded from the Midian repository. So, stream Live TV on Kodi by installing it. It will provide you with tons of high-quality links for buffer-free streaming.

Source: /

10. Live Stream – Popular Kodi Live TV

Last but not the least, this is one of the popular Kodi Live TV addons. As its name suggests, it lets you live stream just about anything – without censorship and any restrictions.

You will find hundreds of different types of live streams about different topics. The best part is that most of the videos come in HD. Moreover, a huge volume of content is uploaded to this platform on daily basis.

Livestream currently offers around two hundred TV channels. There are plenty of options from the USA as well as international picks.

Source: Kodi Add-on Repository

How to Ensure Safe Streaming On Kodi

The above-mentioned add-ons are all working so far. Some may take longer to load due to heavy server, the reason could be the popularity of the show that is streaming live.

To ensure that you are streaming safely while using Kodi live TV addons, make sure you are connected to FastestVPN. It is always recommended to use. Using a VPN does not only provide you privacy and security but also it gets hands-on live streams and content from all over the world. Moreover, it also does not share your data with your ISPs.

One of the fastest and most secure VPN in my knowledge is Express VPN. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, it is free to use for the first 30-days and if you are not satisfied with the performance you can ask for a full refund.

How to Install Addons From Kodi’s Official Repository?

Now let’s discuss the way to install the addons that are available on Kodi’s repository.

First of all, launch Kodi and then click on ‘Add-Ons,’ using the main menu.

Now, click on ‘Download,’ on the left side of the screen.

Now pick a category. In our case, we will go with ‘Video Add-Ons.’

Here come the entire contents of Kodi’s official repository. Click on any above-mentioned addon’s name you want to install.

Now click on the ‘Install’ button in the bottom-right corner.

After a few moments, the chosen addon will be installed.

How to Install a Kodi Addon From a ZIP File

Not all the above-mentioned Addons are available on Kodi’s repository. There are some Addons that you need to download from third-party websites. So, to make your work easier here’s how to install Kodi addons from ZIP files.

First of all, you need to enable Kodi’s support for unknown sources.

Now click on ‘Add-Ons‘ using Kodi’s main menu

Now click on the open box icon in the top-left corner.

Select ‘Install from ZIP File,’ which will open a pop-up window.

Using the pop-up window, you need to navigate to the location of the ZIP file.

Once you find the ZIP file, click on it. Kodi will now install the addon,

Wrapping Up:

So, here is our list of the best Kodi live TV addons for 2021. It is true that there are many more out there. But, in this article, all the above-mentioned Addons are truly working. It is also a well-known fact that the time for Cable is over now! And the time of cord-cutting has started where viewers can stream Live TV, their favourite shows from anywhere using Kodi by installing some of the Best Kodi Live TV Addons for 2021 as mentioned above. You can opt for the most suitable option and enjoy the live streaming on your Kodi box. Do let us know if any of the above-discussed addons are not working.

