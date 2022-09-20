Best Memes On Pakistan’s Leaked Jersey For T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and teams are preparing for the most awaited event of the year. Initially, the cricket board announced the respective squads, now it is gearing up for releasing the new jersey for T20 World Cup 2022. On the other hand Teams like India and Australia have already released their new jersey.

While we all know the Pakistan Cricket Board was all set to unveil the new jersey and is trying to create a big hype regarding it but few pictures of the new kit have been leaked on social media showing skipper Babar Azam wearing it. While the leaked images have ruined all the efforts made by PCB to create hype, however as far as a leaked new kit is concerned, it has several diagonal patterns in two different shades of green at the front.

Jersey For T20 World Cup 2022 Leaked

Cricket lovers are not happy with the new jersey due to which the internet is flooded with memes that are quite funny and give us a reason to laugh.

Below are some of the most hilarious tweets from the fans, trolling PCB for the new jersey.

Suneel Khatri, a Twitter user is not very happy about new jersey and thinks it resembles watermelons. He shared it with the smiley.

“Pakistan New Jersey for T20 World Cup “

Another user wrote: “Pakistan fans trolling Indian jersey.. ~Meanwhile Pakistan jersey..”

Abrar Salim, a Twitter user compared the new Kits with Center Fruit Mingle toffee that has the same cover.

Another user shared the teaser and the hype creating story from the PCB vs the reality. This is quite funny

Reality:

As far as the team selection is concerned, Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup includes Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir whereas Traveling reserves includes Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

