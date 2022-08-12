12 Best Minecraft Faction Servers (2022)

Minecraft factions is probably one of the best Minecraft multiplayer game modes that users really enjoy. In terms of gameplay, Factions servers will differ slightly from one another. The main notion, though, is that players start within a huge, PvP-enabled environment in which they form their own “factions.” On numerous factions servers, players can use TNT cannons to raid, pillage, and loot bases belonging to rival factions in an effort to strengthen themselves. So we are going to mention the top Minecraft faction servers which include excellent PvP, no lag, fantastic maps, and premium custom features.

Advertisement

Best Minecraft Faction Servers

1) Purple Prison:

Purple Prison is renowned for its prison game mode and is one of the most Minecraft factions of all time. However, this does not preclude its usefulness for working in groups. Individuals can earn in-game currency through auditioning, shopping, and trading stuff. Consequently, making money on Purple Prison is easier than on any other Minecraft server.

Regarding PvP, the server allows players to either engage in combat or remain neutral. It has automatic PvP events, specialized combat zones, and even team-based minigames. However, all of that is entirely optional. Unlike most servers on our list, Purple Prison allows you to hang out with your pals without fear of being attacked. If you want a truly prison-like experience, though, you can find the best Minecraft prison servers here.

Server IP Adress: purpleprison.org

2) Lemon Cloud:

Lemon Cloud is one of the few Minecraft servers that dedicates the majority of its resources to factions. As a result, we have access to a competitive server with exclusive cosmetics, kits, and regular in-game events. Each season tries to introduce new material to the game, much like other successful online games.

This server’s features include bots, auctioning, a TNT-based economy, leaderboards, secret chests, and even MMO, in addition to other incredible features. However, if you are a fan of the best Minecraft mountain seeds, then you should visit the following server. On Lemon Cloud, mountainous biomes are disabled for simplicity. However, this provides us with an intriguing overworld to explore on our own.

Server IP Adress: play.lemoncloud.org

3) Cosmic PvP:

Cosmic PvP is one of the best factions servers for Minecraft. The majority of Minecraft faction servers are often based on Minecraft vanilla factions servers or popular custom maps. Cosmic PvP, on the other hand, features planets, asteroids, distinct biomes, and even alien creatures. Only you and your group of astronauts are needed to explore the depths of the universe. Two distinct planets in Cosmic PvP serve as faction maps in Minecraft.

The most popular of these planets is the Dungeon world, which has hostile creatures, hidden treasures, and an abundance of mysteries. The second is referred to as Lava planet and is comparable to visiting the Nether gate in Minecraft. In the center of this inhospitable ecosystem is an active volcano.

Server IP Adress: cosmicpvp.com

4) Mana Cube Faction Server:

Similar to Clash of Clans, Mana Cube is a Clan-PvP-based Minecraft faction server. While attempting to defend their bases, players can raid their opponents. Faction growth can also occur by participation in races, minigames, duels, and quests.

On Mana Cube, each player is associated with a certain amount of power from each party. They are able to claim specific areas of the server’s territory to build bases thanks to the power. The server also features many dimensions for these regions, like the overworld, moon, nether, and even a mars dimension.

Server IP Adress: play.manacube.com

5) Mox MC:

Mox MC is ranked as the best factions server on a popular list of servers for this game style. The server is rooted in a ferocious and merciless PvP culture, and upon joining, users can jump right into the battle by simply typing “/kit PVP.”

This will grant players access to a free, potent PvP kit containing gear, potions, and other items. In Mox MC’s own auction house, players can sell their valued stuff to the entire server and bid on items listed by other players.

Server IP Adress: MOXMC.NET

6) RexCraftia:

RexCraftia is a faction and PvE server with a unique style. With over nine years of experience, we have handpicked our plugins to be more distinctive than any other custom factions available. We have so many custom plugins that it would take hours to detail every function we provide, but here are a few:

It includes over 1,500 unique weapons (Artifacts) and armor, each with special abilities and effects. These things are divided into themed crates, allowing for countless PvP combinations.

RexCraftia supports Minecraft game version 1.19; however, many Minecraft servers permit players to use older or newer versions, so please see RexCraftia’s Discord or Website for more information on version compatibility.

Server IP Adress: rexcraftia.com

7) LifeSteal:

LifeSteal is one of the best Minecraft factions that you will find on the web. It adheres to the SMP (survival multiplayer formula). You start on a Minecraft world that has been heavily modified with hundreds of other players. Here, you must survive, gather resources, and attempt to defeat all of the game’s bosses while at risk of being attacked.

In addition to surviving factions, LifeSteal also has hardcode, anarchy, and KitPvP. The competitive nature of this server, though, can pose a few problems. Long-time users of this service have the ability to overwhelm newcomers. Before joining LifeSteal, ensure that you know how to build a Minecraft house to defend yourself.

Server IP Adress: LifeStealMC.net

8) Massive Craft:

MassiveCraft identifies itself as the “first Minecraft Factions server” and has been operating for nearly ten years. MassiveCraft was built and continues to be administered by the team who pioneered and created the first Minecraft factions plugin, which a number of factions servers still use today.

MassiveCraft, as the creators of the factions gameplay mode, has set the standard for excellence. Custom mobs, bosses, equipment, and questlines are among the numerous features exclusive to this server that cannot be found anywhere else.

Server IP Adress: Massivecraft.com

9) Snapcraft:

Snapcraft is another wonderful Minecraft faction server. Here, the strength of each group is evaluated. Individually, each player contributes something to the team. It enables them to claim territories, win events, and unlock special features.

In contrast to the other Minecraft factions servers on our list, it also offers single players the chance to survive. Even though most groups have at least three members, it is possible to survive alone or as a duo. Furthermore, you can use one of the best Minecraft skins to conceal your character and avoid standing out.

Server IP Adress: snapcraft.net

10) Herobrine:

If you have spent enough time in the Minecraft community, you may have heard of Herobrine’s legend. It is a fictitious and violent gang that resembles the game’s protagonist, Steve, and enjoys annoying players. Obviously, Herobrine’s existence is a hoax, but the server with its name is quite wonderful.

It simplifies the world by basing its factions mostly on an Earth-like survival system. The server is simple to join, so if you’ve never played on a factions server before, this might be ideal for you. According to some gamers, the sole downside is the existence of an anti-cheat system that is somewhat flawed.

Viper MC presently dominates the Minecraft hardcore factions (HCF) scene, attracting an average of nearly 10,000 concurrent players at the beginning of each new map.

Server IP Adress: herobrine.org

11) Viper MC:

HCF is a subgenre of Minecraft Factions that has been designed to be less forgiving and more competitive. Players who die in HCF earn a “deathban,” which prevents them from rejoining the server for a predetermined period of time.

When players die too frequently on HCF servers such as Viper MC, they become “raidable,” meaning that other players can raid their base and steal their prized items.

Server IP Adress: vipermc.com

12) Complex Vanilla:

As a Minecraft server, Complex Vanilla’s most notable characteristic is its variety of game modes. Skyblocks, Pixelmon, creative, and prison are among the many amusing options available. But even more remarkable are the basic and dynamic factions. In addition to standard survival, the server provides more opportunities for players to work together.

To keep the community engaged, it sponsors handicraft competitions, online meetups, and other events. Not to mention, due to the game’s vast number of active players, it is simple to join a faction.

Server IP Adress: hub.mc-complex.com

Final Words:

We hope that now you have got a better idea regarding the Minecraft faction servers. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

Check out? Minecraft education edition to launch in Chromebook