11 Best Minecraft Prison Servers (2022)

Minecraft Prison servers provide one of the most distinctive Minecraft multiplayer experiences. Typically, players are spawned in with only a few items and a pickaxe in a dystopian “prison” setting. Furthermore, the players must acquire blocks and ores for sale in order to eventually advance in rank. Also, you can enjoy a number of rewards such as access to better products and unique mines, among many others. There are countless Minecraft prison servers to select from, and they all provide lucrative and entertaining experiences. In this regard, we are going to list the 11 best Minecraft prison servers, so you can choose the best one for you.

Best Minecraft Prison Servers

1) Purple Prison:

The majority of Minecraft prison servers restrict leveling up to mining and related missions. Purple Prison aims to change this by enabling users to obtain upgrades through mining, construction, and even trade with other players.

Not to mention, it is one of the few servers that replicate the appearance and theme of a real-world prison. For realistic jail brawls, there are guards, prison cells, and PVP-dedicated locations. If all of that sounds too dangerous, you and your fellow inmates can relax in one of the sitting spaces.

2) Lemon Cloud:

With an expected uptime of 98%, Lemon Cloud is a robust Minecraft server that offers numerous game modes, including Prison. The Prison server hosted by Lemon Cloud is about as easy as a Minecraft player could hope for. The players begin in a vast mine and must work their way by leveling up to achieve freedom. Furthermore, Lemon Cloud gives gamers a handful of free chat commands.

These commands permit players to verify their current rank and sell their inventory items if they so choose. This implementation reduces the number of trips required to sell blocks and ores at a physical location, which is advantageous.

3) MC Prison:

MC Prison is one of the most popular Minecraft prison server. Some players even consider it to be the foundation for numerous new prison servers. It places player autonomy at the top of its list of priorities. On this server, you can level up through mining, building, donating, fighting, and engaging in a variety of other activities. However, there are drop parties, donation bonuses, and weekly free prizes for those who want to reach on the top immediately.

Each player is permitted to construct and operate their own shops within the game. These shops keep the server’s economy vibrant and open. This is also the reason why this server has a nice community despite having active PVP.

4) Minecraft Central:

Now in its eighth full season of Prison gameplay, Minecraft Central has proved to be a reliable server in terms of uptime and player population for a very long time. Similar to many SMP servers, users on the server’s Prison server can claim pieces of land, and they can even form prison “gangs” to work together and rise in the ranks.

In addition to a new upgradable pickaxe and a plethora of other character upgrades, the player’s long slog for independence can now be aided with a new upgradable pickaxe. There is also an abundance of custom stuff to enjoy, such as new enchantments.

Even though Minecraft Central isn’t as simple as some other Prison servers, it has been around for a long time for a reason.

5) Complex Gaming

Complex Gaming server features multiple game modes, such as Prison and even Pixelmon. There are a few plugins that enhance the quality of life for players on Complex’s Prison servers, but the experience is largely identical to vanilla. Complex gaming servers typically include a large number of concurrent participants, with 1,000 being the bare minimum in many cases. This assures that players are never alone in their efforts to escape from prison.

Complex’s major drawback is that it is an exclusive Minecraft: Java Edition server hub, which may disappoint gamers of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. However, Java players seeking a more simplified Prison experience will like this server.

6) Pika Network:

Pika Network is one of the best Minecraft prison servers on our list. The objective is to harvest resources to earn points and finally take control of the prison. However, as you gradually discover, there’s a lot more hidden in this ordinary-looking prison. Once you begin accumulating fortune on this server, more opportunities become available to every user.

There are gamblers, cell makers, NPC businesses, gangs with their own shops, and drug-dealing NPCs, bringing servers very similar to actual jails. The server features specific PVP sections, including a mine arena, for PVP combat. In such cases, the reward is rather substantial.

7) Vortex Network:

Vortex Network is an ostensibly basic Minecraft server that provides game modes such as prison, skyblock, survivor, and Pixelmon. However, they all have a distinct space theme. Each location contains links to spacecraft, planets, and other celestial bodies. In addition, the server includes its own unique resource pack to complete the experience.

The server’s prison mode allows users to engage in PVP, form gangs, and even enter warzones. To level up, you must mine, trade, and participate in events. Alternately, you can leave the standard prison and explore the Prison Cosmic, an adventure map with unique quests, recipes, and other features.

8) Mineville:

Mineville stands out among its rivals as the only official featured Bedrock server on our list. It appears immediately in the list of suggested servers on all platforms that support the Bedrock edition. Due to this high-profile collaboration, it is simple to discover reliable content and engaged participants.

Regarding the prison portion of this Minecraft server, the emphasis is solely on mining. Each player receives a mining outfit and is required to complete all mines. They can obtain upgrades by mining to a specific level or by trading the ores they have obtained.

9) MC Hub:

Supporting both primary versions of the game and featuring a rich online community via forums and discord, MCHub offers whatever gameplay style a player could reasonably request. This obviously includes Prison servers, Skyblock, and multiplayer Survival gaming. The stability of MCHub’s Prison gameplay is akin to servers like Purple Prison but without a huge player population. This creates a more cohesive group, and there are no huge surprises on the server as well. After each season, the server is reset, which may be off-putting to some but is a welcome challenge to others.

10) Jartex Network:

Jartex, whose server address includes the word “fun,” does not fail to entertain us. It has a Minecraft prison server, but unlike the others on this list, it is built around gambling. In addition, you gain customised skills, new enchantments, and cool suits. But before you enter either the casino or the mines, you must join a cartel.

The server contains a variety of cartels and gangs, each of which provides its members with distinct advantages. You can also explore some of the most impressive structures and side quests on the server, if that isn’t enough.

11) OP Blocks Networks:

OP Blocks’ Prison has an appearance reminiscent of Candyland with a complex Prison server that is always changing based on Minecraft players’ suggestions and votes. However, this will not, by any stretch of the imagination, make things simpler. This is still a Prison server, so players will have to exert considerable effort to reach the top of the standings. Those interested in supporting the server can also visit the website’s store page, where they can purchase rankings if they so choose.

However, these levels become progressively more expensive, necessitating a cost-benefit analysis between using real-world currency and advancing in-game.

The shop also offers wonderful additions that are unrelated to a player’s Prison status, such as titles and loot crate keys. Players can even purchase additional plots if they like. Despite the presence of microtransactions, OP Blocks is a good Prison server that strives to improve the experience for its loyal player base.

Final Words:

We hope that after reading our article, you have selected the best Minecraft prison server for you. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

