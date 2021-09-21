Best Mobiles for PUBG – Budget Phones for PUBG Under 20,000 & 30,000

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is currently one of the most famous online multiplayer battle royale games in the world. It was developed and released by PUBG Corporation and gained immense fame in a short period of time. There are different versions of the game like PubG lite etc. In addition to that, different authorities hold an international competition of PubG every now and then in which participants come from all around the globe. However, most people tend to play multiplayer on their smartphones. There are PubG lovers who can’t afford high tech expensive smartphones. Therefore, they are always in a query about which smartphone to buy at a budget price. Well, they don’t need to worry as we are going to mention a list of best mobiles for PubG under the 20k-30k price range.

Which attributes to consider while buying a gaming smartphone (for PubG)?

But before moving towards the list, I would like to explain the attributes which make any smartphone good for gaming purposes. Generally, gaming smartphones phones have a tendency to provide a better gaming performance, hefty storage, and most importantly a better chipset. So, if you are looking to buy a gaming smartphone, here are some factors you must take into account.

Large RAM and internal storage so you can easily download heavy games like PubG.

A powerful and High-performance chipset.

A good refresh rate

Good heat dissipation and temperature control system so that your smartphone doesn’t get over-heated.

Display Graphics Support for PubG.

A big battery so you don’t have charging issues all the time.

Best Mobiles for PubG under 30000:

1) Redmi 10:

Xiaomi Redmi 10 is the best mobile for PubG that you can buy under the 30k price tag. The Redmi 10 is regarded as the best device for PubG because the smartphone has good attributes which are needed for a smooth gaming experience. The device is powered by a midrange powerful MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset which is considered good for playing PubG. Furthermore, it has a 90 Hz refresh rate which also allows a smooth gaming experience without any lag. In addition to that, there is 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is also expendable. So there is enough room in the smartphone for playing PubG. Along with that, there is a powerful 5000 mAh battery so you won’t have any power issues. The performance of the gyroscope is also good in the Redmi 10, so you can use it with ease.

PubG settings on Redmi 10:

The PubG settings on the Redmi 10 are fine. You can play on smooth, balanced, and HD Settings. However, there is no HDR support. The users can choose ultra settings on smooth & balanced graphics settings. While on HD graphics, can run the game on medium and high settings with good FPS.

Verdict:

The Redmi 10 is the best phone for PubG mobile under the 30k price range. You can purchase the Redmi 10 for PKR 29,999.

2) Tecno Pova 2:

The Tecno Pova 2 is another best phone for PubG that you can buy under the 30k price range. The Pova 2 is regarded as the best budget phone for PubG because of the presence of the MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset. The Pova 2 is regarded as the best gaming phone for PuBG because of the presence of this chipset and the presence of large memory space. The smartphone is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The gyroscope also works well in the Tecno Pova 2. Finally, the smartphone is packed with a humungous 7000 mAh battery that is more than enough for playing PubG.

PubG settings on Tecno Pova 2:

The PubG settings on the Tecno Pova 2 are similar to the Redmi 10. The users can play on smooth, balanced, and HD settings with no HDR support. Furthermore, you can select ultra settings on smooth & balanced graphics settings. In the case of HD graphics, can run the game on medium and high settings with good FPS.

Verdict:

The Pova 2 is the best mobile for PubG under 30000 launched by Tecno. The smartphone is available for PKR 28,999.

3) Infinix Note 10:

For all the infinix lovers, the new Note 10 is the best gaming phone for PuBG under the 30000 price range. The smartphone is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset that provides an immersive experience for gaming. Furthermore, there is 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is quite enough for playing PubG. There is a basic refresh rate but you get a massive 5000 mAh battery so you shouldn’t worry about the charging. However, the gyroscope doesn’t work properly and there is a bit of lag when you use it.

PubG settings for the Infinix Note 10:

The PubG settings on the Infinix Note 10 are similar to the above-mentioned smartphones. You can play on smooth, balanced, and HD settings without any HDR support. Furthermore, you can choose ultra settings on smooth & balanced graphics settings while for HD graphics you can run the game on medium and high settings with good FPS.

Verdict:

Infinix Note 10 is one of the best phones for PubG mobile under the 30k price tag. The smartphone is available for PKR 26,999.

Best Mobiles for PubG under 20000:

Mostly you won’t get the best smartphones for playing PubG under the 20k price tag. However, after hours of research, we have found 3 devices that are comparatively good for playing PubG under 20000.

1) Redmi 9C:

The Xiaomi Redmi 9c is currently the best phone for PubG under 20000 price tag. It offers MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) as the chipset which is just fine for playing PubG but with some lags. Though, PubG lite version would run smoothly. There is 3GB of RAM along with 32 GB internal storage but you can increase the ROM. Still the RAM isn’t enough to support PubG at HD graphics. You can also feel lags while using the gyro. However, there is a 5000 mAh battery so you don’t worry about the power.

PubG settings for Xiaomi Redmi 9c:

In the Redmi 9c, you can only enjoy PubG on smooth & balanced graphics at medium settings with a comparatively good FPS.

Verdict:

The Redmi 9c is the best device for PubG under 20000 and is available for PKR 19,999.

2) Realme C21:

Realme has been working on making gaming phones under a budget price. The Realme C21 is one such example. The C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) which is a fine chipset under this price tag. Furthermore, in terms of memory space, there is 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There is a massive 5000 mAh battery to minimize charging issues. However, the gyro works with a bit of lag, so the PubG lite would be the optimal option to play on this smartphone.

PubG settings for Xiaomi Redmi 9c:

The Realme C21 enables users to play PubG on smooth & balanced graphics at medium settings with a fine FPS.

Verdict:

For Realme lovers who are seeking smartphones under the 20k price range, certainly this is the best option for them. The realme c21 is available for PKR 19,500.

3) Tecno Spark 7:

Tecno Spark 7 is one of the best choices for playing PubG under the 20000 price range. The main highlight of this phone is its humungous 6000 mAh battery so you don’t worry about the charging issue. The smartphone is equipped with a mediocre MediaTek Helio A25 chipset which isn’t ideal for playing PubG. Though, the lite version can be played with ease. In terms of memory, there is 3 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage which is just par.

PubG settings for the Tecno Spark 7:

The Tecno Spark 7 allows you to enjoy PubG on smooth & balanced graphics at medium settings with a normal FPS.

Verdict:

The Tecno Spark 7 is certainly not the best phone for playing PubG but still better than many others under the 20k price bracket. The Tecno Spark 7 is available for PKR 19,999.

Check out? PUBG reveals a trailer of its new gameplay ‘Prologue’