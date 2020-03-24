23 Best Multiplayer Games for Android in 2020

Playing games in their spare time is a hobby for many people. However, some people are so addictive to play games. Some play games just to pass their free time. However, some play games to sharpen their skills. For example, some people love to play puzzle games to sharpen their brains. As per their interests, many people prefer to play different games. However, instead of playing alone, some people love to play multiplayer games. In this article, I bring 23 Best Multiplayer Games for Android that you can play in 2020.

Also, the article is divided into three main sections. The first section contains the five best multiplayer android games for Android. The second section contains local multiplayer Android games that you can play on the same device. The last section contains the best multiplayer games for android that you can play on same WiFi or using Bluetooth. Let’s check out all the games one by one.

Online Multiplayer Android Games

1. PubG Mobile:

The PlayerUnknown’s Battleground or PubG is the best online multiplayer Android game in the current era. If you are not aware of PubG, then I am going to give you a brief tutorial of the game. PubG is a battle royale game in which about 100 players spawn on an island. We can also call it a ‘Last man standing match’. The basic aim is to collect weapons and survive as the last man standing. PubG mobile has three different modes including solo mode, a duos mode, and a squad mode in which you can team up with friends and battle for a Chicken Dinner. Recently, PUBG Mobile has also added an Arcade mode, various new maps, and a night mode in Erangel (one of the maps in PUBG). There is a wide range of weapons available. Like Rifles, hand grenades, smoke grenades, health kits, LMGs and much more.

2. Fortnite:

Fortnite is another famous multiplayer game that needs no introduction. It is a battle royale game as well. Fortnite is a very exciting online game which you can enjoy against your rivals. Though, the game is much different from Pub G mobile. In the Fortnite, there are a number of thrilling adventures to keep you interested in the game. The graphics used in the game are a bit cartoonish. Along with it, there’s a whole building mechanism included here that is available in no other online Android multiplayer game. Fortnite also acquiresfresh content with weekly patches so whenever you play the game, there will be something new for you. It’s a brilliant game, but it can be a bit difficult to become an expert due to the difficult gun mechanics and building system that is central to playing it.

3. Standoff Multiplayer:

The standoff is a modern multiplayer shooter game. It is an awesome multiplayer shooter game. During the game, you have to confront and resist terrorists in a counter-terrorism mission. The mission is called as multiplayer sessional online shooter “Standoff”. There are a variety of roles present in the game. Like paratrooper, sniper or even perform stealth operations. So choose according to your own strength. There are multiple game modes available as well. Like, Team Deathmatch, Capture The Flag, Arms Race or Sniper Duel.

You can play with your friends over the network and can play online with hundreds of players from all over the globe.

4. AdventureQuest 3D:

AdventureQuest 3D is one of the newer multiplayer games on mobile. It features most of the stuff that you will surely like. There are lots of quests to do, various classes, raid bosses, dungeons, and there is even some crafting. The best thing about this game is that it has complete cross-platform support. You can play it on mobile or on PC if you prefer. There are chats, raids, and even PvP that you can play with other people.

5. Minecraft

Minecraft: Pocket Edition is one of the best multiplayer games for Android. In the game, you are dropped into a randomly generated world and then you are free to do whatever you want. Just like AdventureQuest 3D, this game also supports cross-platform play with PC and Xbox One. Now you can play with your friends anywhere. The game includes two modes: survival and creative. The creative mode doesn’t let you die for any reason. Survival mode spawns bad guys, a food system, and you can die. Those looking for console level quality in a mobile game can’t do much better than this. The game contains in-app purchases for character skins.

6. Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is one of the best multiplayer games for Android. These are the games where you are like the king of a place, and you have to build a town from scratch. You have to create a strategy to build everything like resources, defences, army, and other things. If you are into these kinds of things then definitely you will love this game. Not only this, but you can also attack another player’s town from around the world. You can create a clan with your friends and have a war with the enemy clan. Sounds so much fun but beware it’s a very addictive game. You will surely love to play this game in 2020 as well.

7. Last day on Earth: Survival:

Last Day on Earth: Survival is a free MMORPG zombie shooter and survival multiplayer game. The time is 2027 and an unknown plague virus infection killed most of the earth’s population. Now, we are living in a post-apocalyptic era in the game. Every survivor has one motive which is the survival of the fittest. They must stay alive and survive by shooting zombies. During the game, we can upgrade our weapons for precision and search for new vehicles. Also, you have to look for supplies if you want to survive against the zombies.

8. Asphalt 8: Airborne

I personally love to play racing games. If you are like to play racing games, then Asphalt 8: Airborne is of the best multiplayer racing games for Android. Asphalt 8: Airborne will give a great experience like Need For Speed Most Wanted. Moreover, it is a multiplayer game and you can play with 11 other players around the world. Furthermore, you can also do a lot of other stuff too. You can select from lots of cars and can change the design. If you don’t want to play with others, you can play it in a single player mode as well.

9. Ball Pool:

8 Ball Pool does not need any introduction. It is a popular online multiplayer game for Android. Miniclip’s 8 Ball Pool has been around since the last decade. The game is also regarded as the most played online multiplayer game on Android. If you are interested in playing pool, then undoubtedly it’s the best game for you on this list. The idea is simple, the game is a direct simulator of the 8 Ball Pool experience on users’ mobile devices. Along with that, due to popular demand, the game has also added a 9 Ball mode, providing users the best of both gaming modes. 8 Ball Pool’s level system implies that you’re always facing a new challenge. Play more matches to grow your ranking and get access to more exclusive match locations, where you can compete against only the best Pool players.

`10. Hearthstone

Hearthstone is a card-dueling game. Your goal is to build a deck with various cards and then duel other players online. The game is best suitable for the people who love to play cards. It has support for both mobile and PC. All you have to do is make a Battle.net account and you can switch back and forth at will. It’s intensely popular and you shouldn’t have problems finding people to play against. That’s why we thought it as one of the best multiplayer games for Android.

Local-Multiplayer Android Games on the same device

11. Badland

Badland is an award-winning side-scrolling action adventure game set in a gorgeous forest full of various inhabitants, trees and flowers. That’s why we consider it one of the best multiplayer games for Android. The best part of the game is that multiple players can play it on the same device. So, when you are playing with your friends, you have to follow the regular maps with a story. However, if you do not want to play with others, you can play it by yourself.

12. Drive Ahead

Yet again, one of the most popular and best multiplayer games for Android. This is a fun game. In this game, all you have to do is that you fight with the cars and try to knock other’s helmets. Moreover, you and your friends will have access to 100s of different cars and a wide variety of fighting arenas. The app is Free and contains ads. Moreover, the game also contains in-app purchases for the features that you want while playing.

13. Tank Hero: Laser Wars

If you like action games? If yes, then surely you will love to play this game. Tank Hero is one of the best multiplayer action and puzzle games for Android. All you need to do is that you get a tank with a wide range of weapons like laser guns, sonic cannons, etc., and conquer the in-game worlds. You can play this game in single mode as well. However, you can play with your friends for a match as well. Moreover, the game is completely free and contains ads. There is also no in-app purchases.

14. Holy Shoot – Soccer Battle

Are you a soccer lover? If yes, then you will love to play this game. Holy Shoot – Soccer Battle is one of the best multiplayer games for Android. The game contains 8-bit pixel graphics. The game seems so easy to play. Al you have to do is just tap a single button and try to shoot the ball into the opponent’s goal. Moreover, it is a free game and can contain ads. Moreover, the game has in-app purchases to purchase the other features.

15. War of the Wizards

One of the best multiplayer fantasy and magic games for Android is War of Wizards. As the name suggests, you are a wizard in the game who can control and cast different spells to take down your enemy or in this case, your friend. A very simple game. The app is absolutely free and contains ads. To enhance the gaming experience, the game has in-app purchases.

Wifi / Bluetooth Multiplayer Android Games

16. Racers Vs Cops: Multiplayer

As its name suggests, it is a racing game and also one more option for the racing game lovers. The game gives you the freedom to choose between a cop or a racer. It is one of the best multiplayer games for Android giving you more choice. If you are a cop then you need to catch the racer before the player completes the race. If you are a racer then you need to complete the race without being caught. The game has a good physics engine. It contains a wide range of cars to chose from. The game is free and contains ads. The game uses in-game purchases for upgrades. You can earn in-game currency by playing or use the money to unlock some features. The best part of the game is that you can play with your friends on the same network or using Bluetooth.

17. Moto Traffic Race 2: Multiplayer

Moto Traffic Race 2: Multiplayer is a popular offline multiplayer game for Android. It is also regarded as one of the best racing game for Android. You can experience the thrill by dodging cars and trucks while you speed up to the limit. Race in extra-ordinary face-offs and earn the respect of your fellow bikers. Moto Traffic Race 2 has five game modes including two multiplayer modes. The game has brilliant 3D graphics. Along with that, we can buy many superbikes in this game. Like, DUCATI, Harley, trianph, nitro 125, BMW bikes, scooters etc. The colour of the bike can also be changed in each game.

18. Hit the Plane – Bluetooth Multiplayer:

Hit the Plane is a lightweight Bluetooth multiplayer game. It is an offline multiplayer game for Android. It is full of fun and excitement. You just need to select a plane and fly it to fight with your rivals. There are a large number of maps available in this fun game. For example, there is a village, beach, forest, etc. There are a lot of aeroplanes also present in the game. They differ from each other in many ways. You can even modernize your aeroplanes as the game progresses. Get ready to become a brave pilot and defeat your enemies.

19. Dual Multiplayer Shooter

Dual Multiplayer Shooter is a shooting game which can be played both offline with a bot and with friends via Bluetooth. Because of its simple interface, we consider it one of the best multiplayer games for Android. Each player can pick three weapons and a bomb from a selection of 32 weapons and hit each other in turns until the opponent’s health hits zero. Of course, you can dodge the incoming attacks too. The game is free and contains ads. Some characters and power-ups can be unlocked via in-app purchases.

20. Ludo Classic

Do you ever play Ludo in your life? If yes then surely you will become addictive to it. Ludo Classis is a game with all the classic rules and colors. The game supports up to four players and uses a physics engine to roll the dice in the app. The good thing about Ludo Classic is that you can play it using same Wifi network. The game is free and contains ads.

21. Two players game – Crazy racing via wifi (free):

Crazy Racing is a multiplayer wifi game. It is a two-player game which you can play via wif-fi with your friends. In the game, you can pick different cool modified cars which provide you with some thrilling experience. Crazy racing has six beautiful maps including the Desert, Countryside, Industrial Zone, Mountain trail, Winter location and an extraterrestrial route. You must collect coins in order to purchase new cool cars. Play with your friends via wi-fi and buy steep levels to gain more points.

22. Chess Via Bluetooth

Do you love to play chess with friends? Then you will love to play Chess Via Bluetooth. It is one of the best Multiplayer Chess Games for Android users. Chess Via Bluetooth is a classic chess game. You can play it with your friends via Bluetooth. If you don’t want to play with other than there is an option for a bot too. Moreover, you can also change different settings like the layout, chess figures, hints, etc. The app is absolutely free.

23. Mini Militia

This is a gun-fight game and it is the best multiplayer games for Android for those who love to play fighting games. You can connect with the world and compete with anyone. Also, you can play locally with your friends on the same Wi-Fi network. The game is quite simple but addictive too.

