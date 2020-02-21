5 Best Mystery Solving Movies To Watch Online

Are you a mystery lover? And you enjoy the curiosity trickling down your spine? Then these movies are just for you to watch. Here are the best mystery movies to watch online in 2020. these top mystery movies will surely give you the thrills of your life, enjoy these movies with your friends and family.

1.Knives Out

Knives Out is a top mystery movie, revolving around a filthy rich family. The wealth is solely owned by the old father who is not very fond of his spoiled children and is only taken care of by a teenage foreigner girl. The story twists between the knots of a suicide or an attempted murder solved by a very renowned detective.

So if you love detective movies and have already watched Sherlock holmes than you should definitely go for it!

2. Shutter Island

A murderer or a psychopath? Shutter Island is a twisted movie in its nature, order, composition and story. It is one of the best mystery movies and a heart-breaking love story. No doubt that the storyline, site selection, production and direction of the movie is splendid but who needs another reason to watch it when they are starring Leonardo Decaprio? *blush* A must to watch!

3. Prisoners

Mind-boggling story of two fathers looking for their missing baby princesses. The movie is a beautifully put together complex puzzle with increasing curiosity and thrill by each passing minute. It is filled with sentiments, tragedy, psychopathy and mystery.

4. Get Out

What can be more thrilling than a love-story transforming into a mysterious tragedy? Get Out is based on the long-gone idea of racism (long gone? seriously? Well, I am not sure). It has a crispy story outline filled with emotions, hypnosis, hatred and mystery. Best movie to make you think twice before taking your next step!

5. Gone Girl

A renowned writer aka the gone girl is full of surprises. Gone Girl is a love story gone wrong. The storyline is not only full of exciting twists but includes murder, psychopathy, emotions and thrill. One of the best movies to watch with friends and family to make you regular sleepy nights a lot more thrilling.

You can watch all these movies online or download them. This is my personal list of movies and is sure to die for. DO NOT miss these movies as they may be the best movies you will ever see. I will keep on adding to the list for you.

