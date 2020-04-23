5 Best Mysterious Netflix Seasons To Watch

Netflix is our sole companion to kill boredom nowadays. Thus, I decided to put forward the best mystery seasons on Netflix. They are sure to run shivers of thrill down your spine and excite you to the extent of complete numbness. These are the most absorbing seasons on Netflix! So, here is a list of 5 best mysterious seasons to watch on Netflix.

1.Stranger Things

A peaceful town now encounters a biochemical anomaly. Is it a bio-weapon or a mysterious creature from another world? Whatever it is, it stops at nothing and has state-level conspiracies to protect it. This group of young friends need to stop this creature from destroying the once peaceful town they lived in.

2.Money Heist

Tired of the economic system of our states we all move in? Of all the sweat and blood we invest never returns us the same. There is no need to continue the never-ending cycle of earning for survival, now is the time to snatch what is ours and wrongly kept away from us. Money Heist is the best mysterious season on Netflix it revolves around the story of financially struggling lads united to fight for their right in the most unlawful ways.

3.YOU

Have you ever been in love? A love that gets crazy till the end of becoming frightening? Should I renounce it as a tale of a stalker, a lover or a madman? Whatever it is it sure is something you should not miss. YOU is a very absorbing mysterious season on Netflix that makes your heart skip a beat every once in a while!

4.Sacred Games

Sacred Games is an Indian novel based season, it revolves around the thrill of the world of gangsters and the protectors. A thrilling mystery to indulge your mind in the most explicit manner. Keep your eyes open because these are no sacred games to play!

5.Sherlock Holmes

When it comes to the best mystery seasons on Netflix how can we miss Sherlock Holmes? Sherlock Holmes is indeed the best detective series of Netflix and consists of mind-boggling twists in its plots. The story-line is very well thought and written which makes it the best mystery season of all times.