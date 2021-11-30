Best of 2021: Google names best Android games and apps of 2021

As the end of the year approaches, it’s time for yearly summaries, and Google Play has the top Android applications and games of 2021 ready. These rankings, including Users’ Choice, are country-specific, and you can explore them by clicking the “Best of 2021” banner at the top of the Play Store.

Users’ Choice 2021 App:

The users’ choice award for best app awarded to Paramount+, a streaming service.

Best app of the year

Balance: Meditation & Sleep was chosen as the best app of the year by Google Play Editors.

Users’ Choice 2021 Game:

Garena Free Fire MAX

Here is the entire list of Google Play best android games of the year winners.

In the meanwhile, the Play Store team voted Pokémon UNITE the Best Game of 2021 for “its dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience.”

Meanwhile, we’ve seen a rise of independent developers create unique and intimate gaming experiences that we didn’t know we needed. Bird Alone is a game created by independent developer George Batchelor that challenges you to find friendship with the “loneliest bird in the world.” And in Annapurna Interactive’s Donut County, you become an expanding hole in a physics-based puzzle game.

Most downloaded app of the year:

Instagram was the most-downloaded app in the Google Play Store worldwide in October 2021. The app was downloaded by over 30.7 million Android users.