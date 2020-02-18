Languages are what connect humans in a knot from different cultures, backgrounds and religions. Learning new languages is the best therapy to keep your mind healthy and working. If you are learning a new language here are the 6 best, free, offline dictionaries available for multiple languages on Google PlayStore.

1.Almaany.com Arabic Dictionary

Almaany is the best, free, offline Dictionary For the Arabic Language. It has an infinite word collection, specifies root words, similar phrases, the form of verbs and much more. However, it is a dictionary and not a translator thus deals in word meanings only. Almaany is considered to be the best Arabic dictionary for iOs and Android.

2. Offline Thesaurus Dictionary

It is indeed the best, free, offline Dictionary For the English Language. There is a very tough competition between dictionaries for the English language available but I find this offline English dictionary and thesaurus to be the most versatile and helpful.

3. French Dictionary Offline

It is the best French to English and English to French, free, offline dictionary available on PlayStore for Windows, iOS and Android devices. It consists of a pool of words, similar phrases, translation and pronunciation of the searched words. It is a very simple and useful dictionary for french students.

4. Persian Dictionary & Translator – Dict Box

It is the best Persian to English free, offline dictionary. It not only allows you to look up words and translate words from Persian to English and English to Persian but also has synonyms, similar phrases and pronunciations to offer. It is a great guide for Persian students learning to write and speak the Persian Language.

5. Chinese Dictionary

The Chinese language is one of the most worthed languages of the time as the world understands the importance of China as a trade hub. This is the best, offline, free Chinese dictionary available on PlayStore compatible with iOS, Windows and Android.

6.Dict Box – Universal Offline Dictionary

Dict Box is a Universal Dictionary. Which means that it is the best, free, offline, all-in-one dictionary. It has 50+ languages to offer and is considered to be the most versatile and helpful dictionary available online. This best E-dictionary will help you gain command on any language/languages you wish to learn.

Hope you find these offline dictionaries helpful.