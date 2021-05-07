25 Best Online Games for PC to play in 2021

We’re in the midst of a PC game renaissance. On almost every big-name release, the next generation of graphics cards will churn out 4K graphics and fast FPS, and real-time raytracing is bringing graphics to new heights that weren’t imaginable only a few years ago. We’ve compiled a list of the best online games for PC including the best Steam games, to assist you on your next adventure.

With Sony adding more PlayStation ports to the PC and almost every Xbox exclusive still coming to PCs, a high-end gaming machine seems to be the ultimate way to play almost everything in the coming years. In recent years, the PC gaming world has changed, both in terms of technical advances in graphic cards and gaming monitors and in terms of the composition of IGN’s PC gaming staff and contributors.

Furthermore, it is much easier to have a gaming PC or laptop to begin playing the new and greatest games than it is to purchase Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 consoles. All you need is one best gaming PC or gaming laptop, and you can start playing these PC games right away. We’ve compiled a list of the best online games for PC that will keep you entertained for hours.

How to choose a PC game ?

Going by genre is a decent way to start when looking for the best PC games online. Although these below mentioned games aren’t exact guidelines for what is and isn’t included in each game. These games can give you a good understanding about what each game is about.

Look up any reviews to see what reviewers and fans had to say about a game for more in-depth analysis.

If you’re fortunate, you’ll be able to check out a free preview version of a game, allowing you to try a limited content before making your decision. You should also think about how much time you want to devote to a game. Story-driven games, for example, are often much shorter than the regular RPG.

How to choose PC game for under-18 kids?

Although some long-time family classics remain popular, violent video games such as online multiplayer shooter PC game have become more popular, which may be alarming to parents. That’s why the Entertainment Software Rating Board assigns an age and quality rating to each video game, making it critical for parents to understand these ratings so they can determine which games are appropriate for their children.

Parental control is crucial…

Although video games get a lot of attention, parents should also include other areas where their children may be subjected to abuse, such as film, television, and the Internet. When it comes to their children and violent video games, parents must ultimately make a decision.

Best online PC games in 2021

Since there are many best online games for PC , however, this collection will only include a limited number of the overall range of PC gaming experiences. Regardless, we hope you’ll find everything you want in the list below.

1. Back 4 Blood

Despite ongoing speculation that a third Left 4 Dead game is in the works, Valve hasn’t published a new chapter in the popular co-op zombie franchise in over a decade. Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor from Turtle Rock Studios, the company behind the original Left 4 Dead game.

Back 4 Blood looks and plays a lot like Left 4 Dead. Safe rooms, a plethora of melee weapons, an AI director who is always changing things up, and zombies are all around. There are a lot of zombies. Perk cards, on the other hand, will bring fun bonuses and buffs to the game, rendering each playthrough special. Back 4 Blood can be amazing if it can harness the essence of the original Left 4 Dead.

2. Little Nightmares II

Little Nightmares II is a fantastic sequel that places you in the shoes of a vulnerable child attempting to flee the clutches of monstrous adults once more. You aren’t alone this time, however. You play as Mono, the boy in the paper bag, but you’re accompanied by Six, the girl in the yellow jacket from the first video.

As you would imagine, there are enemies to avoid or battle, as well as numerous environmental hazards and traps to navigate. The visual and sound design are also as atmospheric as ever, contributing to a general feeling of unease as you travel through the Pale City. It’s one of the shorter games on this list, but it’s still a lot of fun.

3. Arkham City

If you enjoyed X, you’ll enjoy Y! If you enjoyed Batman: Arkham Asylum, you’ll enjoy Batman: Arkham City, which borrows all that worked in Asylum (thrilling combat, superb voice acting) but offers even less novelty. This makes Arkham City similar, but the game is still jam-packed with enough goon-busting fun to make it one of the best action games for PC.

4. DoTA 2

Another one of the most popular PC games available online right now. DoTA 2 is the follow-up to the iconic DoTA mod for Warcraft 3, and it’s one of the most popular MOBAs available. DoTA 2 features a deep strategic gameplay that can be a little difficult for newcomers, but the game also has in-game tutorials and guides to assist new users.

It’s a simple MOBA in which the five-person team battles against another five-person team. The key goal is to eliminate the enemy team’s Ancient. It is, though, better said than done. To even have a chance at winning, you must use team-based plays and tactics. DoTA 2 is fully free to play.

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Deep, long RPGs are a PC gaming classic, and few have put out a greater chunk of advanced content than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Its vast sandbox open-world areas dazzle in terms of scale and density, with a plethora of great monsters to kill, enthralling puzzles to solve, and personal stories to unfold.

With reams of excellently crafted dialogue delivered by a superb voice cast, an outstanding original score, and visuals that count as both a technical and artistic achievement, it’s also one of the most remarkable overall productions in gaming history.

In the second half of 2021, a “visually and functionally improved” version of The Witcher 3 will be released for PC as a free upgrade for current users.

6. Hades

Because of the positive response to Pyre, Transistor, and, most recently, Bastion, Supergiant Games has built a name for itself. Fans of the studio would be pleased to learn that Hades has been added to the studio’s pantheon of best PC online games. Hades tells the tale of Hades’ son, Zagreus, attempting to flee the underworld in the same isometric perspective as the other games.

This dungeon crawler with roguelike elements has a few new tricks up its sleeve. You will not only romance any characters for additional prizes, but dying in the game still does not reset the game to the last checkpoint. You will restart from the beginning when you die, but you will not start again.

7. Diablo 2: Resurrected

Despite the fact that Diablo III’s popularity has increased significantly since its infamous 2012 release, there is still a vocal community of gamers who favour Blizzard’s genre-defining action RPG series’ second series. Given how important this game is to so many people, Vicarious Visions has stated that it will not be reinventing the wheel for Resurrected. The new 3D graphics will be shown in 4K resolution.

Although there will be some enhancements to the standard of life, such as a shared item stash and automatic gold pickup, don’t expect some radical changes that will detract from the original experience. This should be just what we need to see us through before Diablo IV comes out.

8. Star Wars: The Old Republic

Are you still disappointed that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 3 was never released? Play Star Wars: The Old Republic on your PC now. Yes, it’s an MMO, but if socializing with other players isn’t your thing, you can easily forget certain aspects of the game and concentrate on your character’s plot. Did I note that each class has its own lengthy, fleshed-out tale, complete with classic KOTOR-style Light and Dark Side battles?

9. Fortnite

It is come to our surprise if you haven’t heard of Fortnite at this stage. Epic Games’ PUBG-like 100-player PvP game mode is available for free on almost every platform, and it’s grown into a real cultural platform. Fortnite has become an unexpected social centre for people all over the country, hosting musical performances, trailer debuts, and immersive hangouts.

The free Creative mode, a paying co-op, wave protection Save the World experience mode, and the casual event-hosting Party Royale are all available, but Battle Royale is the game’s beating heart.

10. Resident Evil 2

It’s not easy to build on a famous original when it comes to cult classic video games. Capcom has managed to turn the beloved PlayStation survival horror game Resident Evil 2 into something much scarier, more frightening, and much more than what fans remember from the 1990s. This is a fully revamped version of the original game that strengthens and builds on the fan favourite in almost every way.

Play Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they stumble through a zombie apocalypse on their first day as Raccoon Police Department officers, as Claire looks for her brother, Chris. You’ll go back and forth between the two, exploring intricately woven routes filled with puzzles, superb gameplay, and zombies. Resident Evil 2 might not be able to replace the original in the minds of gamers, but it sure comes close.

11. Counter Strike GO

On the PC, Counter-Strike is one of the most successful first-person shooter games. It began as a patch for Half-Life back in the day, but it soon developed into a full-fledged game. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the most recent version of the game, and it has a large fan base. This game is very competitive, and it has a thriving eSports community to back it up.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a conventional shooter in which you can play as either a terrorist or a counter-terrorist.

The terrorists have a bomb that they must plant in one of the particular positions on the map, and the CT must either uninstall the bomb that has already been planted or prevent the terrorists from planting it.

12. Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 was expected to be out by now, but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, production has slowed. However, it is only scheduled to be released in 2021. The game’s theme, according to Ubisoft, is revolution against an authoritarian regime, with extensive analysis into how and why revolutions are waged in order to further develop the game’s setting and plot.

With Breaking Bad and Mandalorian villain Giancarlo Esposito playing the nefarious “El Presidente” who we’ll be looking to topple later this year, Ubisoft definitely selected the right actor to head an authoritarian nation.

13. Ghostrunner

In this post-apocalyptic futuristic game, ultraviolence and relentless motion collide. This FPP is not for the faint of heart – it’s tense, exhilarating, and you’ll most likely die trying to beat it over and over again. If you’ve ever wanted a game that’s equal parts Doom Eternal and Mirror’s Edge, Ghostrunner is the game for you.

The game takes place in Dharma Tower, a kind of last sanctuary for mankind, where you must climb the tower using platforming and katana-induced carnage in order to exact vengeance on a cruel tyrant. You do that by chopping up your enemies, avoiding missiles, and using a variety of special skills to keep climbing the ranks. This is the kind of game that can make you gasp for air just by playing it.

14. Total War: Warhammer III

The trailer for the latest season of Creative Assembly’s Total War: Warhammer trilogy shows humans on horses and polar bears fighting chaos demons on a frozen battlefield.

The campaign is said to be twice as large as the one in Total War: Warhammer II, and anyone who own all three games’ DLC will also have access to a customized map that combines items from all three games.

15. Portal 2

Portal 2 takes the top spot because nothing else in the last decade has managed to hit too much of the right notes. No other game does so much so well. Its flawless level design, endearing personality, and outstanding and diverse puzzle structures make us feel smarter just by completing it. Furthermore, the co-op campaign necessitates a certain kind of intelligence and remains one of the strongest multiplayer PC game.

Portal 2 looks just as witty and original as it did in 2011, iterating on and adding to the brilliant puzzle concept and world-building of its predecessor. Simply put, if you haven’t played Portal 2, it should be your highest gaming priority right now.

16. Call Of Duty: Warzone

We just come out and admit it: this is the slickest battle royale we’ve ever seen. We like how there’s no faffing around with digging through inventories to equip products or standing still sorting through accessories. Instead, Warzone focuses on bringing you into the action, and each gunfight looks fantastic thanks to CoD’s sublime gunplay.

This game is completely free, and it looks and plays like a triple-A title without the hefty price tag. Furthermore, the developers keep the game fresh with regular updates, so there’s never a bad time to visit Verdansk.

17. Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition builds on all that made Capcom’s initial 2008 release such a great action game. The game features three new playable characters, updated graphics, and minor gameplay tweaks, as well as the Legendary Dark Knight enemy horde mode that was introduced to the original PC port.

Any of the game’s weakest elements, such as the dull plot campaign, have remained, tarnishing an otherwise beautifully polished product. Overall, Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition is the best adventure game that fans of the series and action fans alike can pick up.

Devil May Cry 5 is the most recent edition of the series. It incorporates features from previous titles, including the critically panned DmC: Devil May Cry remake, while also introducing all-new characters and gameplay mechanics for veterans and newcomers alike. Both technologies have been rebalanced and simplified, making them simple to understand but difficult to learn in reality. It’s one of the best action games out there.

18. Hearthstone

The most famous online card game is Hearthstone. It takes the fun of physical trading games to the online world, where you can compete in a 1v1 match against other teams. In this thrilling turn-based strategy game, be imaginative, craft your decks, and defeat your enemies. While Hearthstone is a free best online PC game to play, there are several premium features available. Hearthstone allows you to purchase cards in the same way as actual board games do.

To become a Legend, use these cards to expand your set and make several powerful sets. Hearthstone is an easy game that is very addictive. The game’s impressive visuals and thrilling animations bring another excellent aspect to the overall gameplay, and the game’s unpredictable nature keeps it exciting.

19. League of Legends

League of Legends is another best online PC games or MOBA that competes directly with DoTA 2. When compared to DoTA 2, it’s a lot simpler MOBA. League of Legends is another popular game with a thriving esports community, making it an even more enjoyable experience.

This game introduces a number of new and exclusive elements to the MOBA genre, making it stand out from DoTA 2 and altering the overall gameplay. League of Legends is the ideal MOBA for those looking for a less complicated and fast-paced game. If you’ve finished the guide, it’s fairly easy and clear.

20. Destiny 2

Bungie’s Destiny 2 is a free-to-play multiplayer online PC game that is only available online. It was first released in 2017 as a pay-to-play game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Don’t let that deter you from giving it a shot; Destiny 2 MMO already has some of the best shooting action around, and New Light provides plenty of it. You can complete hundreds of missions in single-player or co-op mode, participate in all Crucible PvP events, and traverse vast open-world Patrol sectors. You’ll have to pay to keep up with all of the latest endgame events and gear, but you’ll have already invested hundreds of hours in the game.

21. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

A hundred assassins land on an island through parachute. Just one person is able to survive.

A typical Plunkbat game consists of 10-20 minutes of uninteresting walking followed by being shot in the back of the head by someone you never saw coming. It’s the most enjoyable online game we’ve played in years.

As the blue zone closes in, tension rises along with heart rates, until just a few players remain in the final minutes of a round. Every second of those final moments justifies the build-up, which has its own suspense if you’re playing alone, but it’s amazing how quickly the tension transforms into hilarity when you’ve got some mates with you.

There are a lot of fantastic battle royale games out there, but PUBG has remained at the forefront because it has a lot of addictive gaming features and is still one of the best MMO available right now. The emphasis of this game is solely on large-scale survival gaming.

22. Divinity: Original Sin 2

The Definitive Edition of Divinity: Original Sin 2 has secured it as one of the best RPGs PC games of all time. It expertly blends elements of traditional cRPGs with more contemporary gameplay and styles, creating a game that feels both old and fresh. The sequel has built on the already impressive battle of its predecessor by deepening its structures while both simplifying and smoothing out its clunkier pieces – not to mention adding a few new ones.

There’s still an excessive amount of game to enjoy here. This huge RPG has more than enough to keep you coming back with six different origin characters, custom tags to make your own, and over 74,000 lines of completely voiced dialogue.

23. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 is the eighth chapter of the Mario Kart series and is a kart-racing video game. In 2014, Nintendo launched Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Wii U, which was preceded by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Switch in 2017. It had sold more than 22 million copies all around world by the end of 2019, making it the system’s best-selling PC game ever.

24. Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

The original Max Payne popularized the bullet time idea in video games, similar to how The Matrix popularized it in movies. The sequel, on the other hand, continued Payne’s legacy with an entirely fantastic storyline. Mona Sax returns as Max’s latest love interest in this “violent, film noir love tale.” Even though Max and Mona find the companionship they want in each other, things will never be easy.

The Fall of Max Payne is more dramatic than the base story in any way, with double the slow-motion gunplay, suspense, and aggression seen in Max’s first outing. In virtually every way, it improves on the first game, and if you like shooters of style and content, it’s a perfect way to sample Remedy Entertainment’s offers.

25. Path of Exile

Path of Exile is a PC game that imagines what Diablo III will be like if the player development and difficulty never stopped, and it introduces new dungeons and areas on a frighteningly constant cadence. Free-to-play dungeon crawling with incredible complexity and a skill ceiling that seems to go on forever.

Frequently Asked Questions

What PC game should I buy 2021?

Since it’s so overflowing with content, it takes the top spot on our list of the best PC games for 2021. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt isn’t just the best online games for PC or among the best open world games on PC; it’s also an absolute time drain – in a positive way.

Is online gaming free on PC?

No, you do not need to purchase a subscription to play games online, much as you do for consoles. You can play the game online after you’ve purchased it. Check out the Origin vault if you want to try out a lot of different games. It has a lot of games (but none that are brand new) and an annual membership costs as much as the new Battlefield 1.

What is the most downloaded game?

League of Legends, counter-strike, Call of duty and Valorant.

What does the term MMO game mean?

A massively multiplayer online game (MMOG, or MMO for short) is an online game that has hundreds or thousands of players on the same server.

How do MMO games work?

MMO games, such as Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games, have players from all around the world interacting with them at the same time (MMORPGs). Players link to the cloud data centres that run the games through their own computers’ Internet connections, which are transparently connected to the cloud data centres that run the games.

Is Fortnite a violent game?

Fortnite is basically a shooter game. To win, players shot each other with guns that are also modelled on real-life firearms. Having said that, the game does not contain any “graphic” brutality. There is no blood, no dismemberment, and no other stuff.

Which PC game has made the most money 2020?

According to Sensor Tower’s most recent figures, five games had raised more than $1 billion in 2020. PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Pokèmon Go, Coin Master, and Roblox are the games. Besides PC downloads, the money was earned on both iOS and Android devices.

Upcoming online PC games

May is shaping up to be another busy month for PC gamers, with over two dozen new games on the way. Capcom’s Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7th. The last RE Village preview has been extended from May 1–9 for those who want to check out the first-person horror ahead of its release.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be released on July 9, Kena. Bridge of Spirits will be released on August 24, and Amazon’s long-awaited MMO New World will be released on August 31.

Wrap Up

Hopefully, each game on this list would cater your needs. There are several other best online games for PC are available, but these are the ones that piqued our attention. Although, release dates are subject to change. These are the only games that have been released or have been publicly announced for release in 2021.You may also recommend any other games in the comments section below, as we’re still eager to learn something different.