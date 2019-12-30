Best Pakistani Dramas To Watch Of 2019

Pakistan drama industry has always produced excellent work. The dramas are not only well-thought and written, but also directed and produced well. So, if you are looking for Pakistani dramas to watch in 2020, here is a list of Best Pakistani Dramas Of 2019 To Watch!

1. Mere Pas Tum Ho

The drama revolves around the not so common idea of an unloyal wife who leaves behind her husband and an approximately 10 years old son. The girl is portrayed as a person who is very proud of her beauty and falls for her boss at work due to his riches.

2. Do Bool

Doo Bol is somewhat a typical Pakistani storey involving a girl who was about to be married to some cousin of her’s forcefully. But she tried to elope with her lover and was caught by her relatives along with the driver she came and was accused of running away with that poor man. And thus was married to him instead. The prolonging story is quite touching.

3. Alif

Alif is based upon the novel of Umera Ahmed and as per most of her storylines. Alif has religion and self-realization as the most important element in it. Moreover, the drama gained extra hype due to the comeback Hamza Ali Abbasi made. It is truly a masterpiece to witness.

4. Ranjha Ranjha Kar Di

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi has a very unique storyline. It revolves around a girl in love, who was betrayed by her lover and forcefully married to a mentally disabled person. Both of them tied in the knot of marriage create all the humour present in the drama making it less of a tragedy. The drama holds some very sharp turns as far as its storyline is concerned.

5. Inkaar

Thank God, that the Pakistani drama industry realized that Pakistani society needs to talk about our social issues through the lens. And finally, Inkaar is one of the few such Pakistani dramas of 2019 which target Pakistan’s social issues. Inkaar covers the aspect of respecting a girl’s choice in marriage and considering her rejection as the final verdict. Hats off to the ideology behind Inkaar!