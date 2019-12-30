Best Pakistani Dramas To Watch Of 2019

Aiza Riaz Butt Last Updated: Dec 30, 2019
1 minute read

Pakistan drama industry has always produced excellent work. The dramas are not only well-thought and written, but also directed and produced well. So, if you are looking for Pakistani dramas to watch in 2020, here is a list of Best Pakistani Dramas Of 2019 To Watch!

1. Mere Pas Tum Ho

Best Pakistani Dramas To Watch Of 2019
PC: sammatv

The drama revolves around the not so common idea of an unloyal wife who leaves behind her husband and an approximately 10 years old son. The girl is portrayed as a person who is very proud of her beauty and falls for her boss at work due to his riches.

2. Do Bool

Best Pakistani Dramas To Watch Of 2019
PC: Youtube

Doo Bol is somewhat a typical Pakistani storey involving a girl who was about to be married to some cousin of her’s forcefully. But she tried to elope with her lover and was caught by her relatives along with the driver she came and was accused of running away with that poor man. And thus was married to him instead. The prolonging story is quite touching.

3. Alif

Best Pakistani Dramas To Watch Of 2019
PC: DailyTimes

Alif is based upon the novel of Umera Ahmed and as per most of her storylines. Alif has religion and self-realization as the most important element in it. Moreover, the drama gained extra hype due to the comeback Hamza Ali Abbasi made. It is truly a masterpiece to witness.

4. Ranjha Ranjha Kar Di

Best Pakistani Dramas To Watch Of 2019
PC: HumTv

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi has a very unique storyline. It revolves around a girl in love, who was betrayed by her lover and forcefully married to a mentally disabled person. Both of them tied in the knot of marriage create all the humour present in the drama making it less of a tragedy. The drama holds some very sharp turns as far as its storyline is concerned.

5. Inkaar

Best Pakistani Dramas To Watch Of 2019
PC: HumTv

Thank God, that the Pakistani drama industry realized that Pakistani society needs to talk about our social issues through the lens. And finally, Inkaar is one of the few such Pakistani dramas of 2019 which target Pakistan’s social issues. Inkaar covers the aspect of respecting a girl’s choice in marriage and considering her rejection as the final verdict. Hats off to the ideology behind Inkaar!

Aiza Riaz Butt

I am a proud Pakistani and an ambitious student who is determined to become a socio-religious revolutionist in the long-run. My relation with the world of technology is not only interest-based but it is our family business and that gives me a double affiliation with it. Hope my words provide you with blessed knowledge. Feel free to hit me up if you have any queries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker