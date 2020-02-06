Best Power Banks With More than 10000mAH Power

Battery life with smartphones continues to be a problem, and we can’t always be tied to a wall. It is essential to have an external power bank to keep your smartphone up and running without having to go outlet-hunting. We’re focusing on 10000mAh power banks in this power bank round up. This is a very practical size for the average user. You can charge most phones 2-3 times with he best power banks 10000mAh while keeping the prices and portability to a minimum.

Power banks used to be large and heavy but power delivery charging has made things much faster fast enough to even charge laptops and allowed power banks to get slimmer and better than ever before.

Best Power Banks 10000mAH Power

Samsung Wireless Charger 10,000mAh

This Samsung portable adapter features a standard USB connector and a USB-C slot. Up to 15W performance is supported by the USB-C port.

In terms of what distinguishes this unit from most other 10,000mAh portable chargers: wireless charging. The battery supports fast wireless charging of up to 7.5W using compatible smartphones and other accessories. Wireless adapter from Samsung is not inexpensive, but wireless charging support makes this one of the best power banks you can get at 10,000mAh.

Anker PowerCore 10000

Anker PowerCore 10000 has done excellent work with a large customer base worldwide that recharges multiple devices and avoids any discontinuity due to low power. 10000mAh is a relatively significant amount of backup power. All of this is plugged into a very lightweight structure for streamlined architectural styles. It is one of the most popular Amazon power banks for a phone since it gives a huge backup for a call.

About the size of a granola bar, the USB-C port on this portable power bank supports 18W PD charging, which should recharge the most popular Android phones and iPhones at a nice, quick speed. You will recharge the PowerCore in about three hours with a PD wall charger, which isn’t too shabby for a 10,000mAh battery.

Aukey 10,000mAh Battery Pack

The Aukey 10,000mAh PD portable charger has a slim profile that supports 18W input and output via the USB-C connector. This bank features two USB-A ports to the Anker’s, one of which is a QC 3.0 port, which is great news for Samsung owners and older phone owners who might need a power bank to get through the day. The other USB port outputs at 12W, while the port supports up to 10W.

Aukey gives the portable charger a cheaper version but we like it. Not only do you get Power Delivery, but the compact adapter with 10,000mAh PD is just $10 more costly than the alternative. Seeing how this alternative just cost, it’s worth spending extra money.

Aibocn 10000 mAh Power Bank

Besides being among the cheapest on this list, this 10,000mAh power bank has a feature you won’t always see on most other products of this kind. The Aibocn 10,000mAh Power Bank has a torch that makes it a great choice for those who want devices that can do more than what they plan to use. A lot of requirements are pretty basic. At the power output, two charging ports (2A and 1A) appear

The Aibocn power banks are elegant and lightweight, their special anti-fingerprint design makes them very beautiful. The two USB ports, 2 Amp and 1 Amp are quite convenient for various devices, respectively. It allows for simultaneous android and I charging without any interruption at high speed.

Intelligent safety protection with the power bank converter makes it easier to handle over-charged, over-charged, over-current, over-voltage and short circuit protection. The power bank also features a torch for emergency purposes. The I mini launcher is available on the market in four basic colors.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD 45W

If you need to recharge the phones of a whole family, or perhaps you just need to keep your phone alive in the forest for a week, then you need a high-capacity battery pack to yourself. For those who need to set up their Power Delivery collection at home and on the go, the PowerCore+ is a great package.

This power bank will charge and recharge at 45W, which is not just more than enough for phones and tablets: it charges most laptops at a decent speed and Chromebooks at a high speed. Also, this package comes with a powerful C-to-C cable and a 60W wall charger, so you can be sure that you will also charge the bank at full speed.

Omars 10000 mAh Power Bank

Omars ‘ 10000 mAh model power bank is an example of simplicity with an ergonomic design. It may not be the most compact, but then it is, in a way, as it is the slimmest power bank ever made. The LED indicator shows the battery’s percentage point and efficiency in a clear way. The Omar Slim pack, the best power bank on the entire market, has a twill packaging that does not allow it to slip away from the hands of the customer.

The 3-port power bank is compatible with iPhone X/8/8Plus, iPad / iPad Pro / iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy S9/Note 8, Sony Xperia Series, Huawei Mate 10/Mate 9/P10/P9, and a lot more. Li-Polymer batteries were tested for safety and certified not to be harmful.

Zendure Slim 18W PD 10,000

The Zendure Slim 18W PD 10000 comes with a 15 mm profile in keeping with its name. The portable charger also features a USB-C Power Delivery port, even with such a small design. This means the portable input and output converter supports up to 18W.

The micro-USB input port and standard USB output port complete the ports. The standard USB port supports Quick Charge 3.0 and has a peak output of 18W. Finally, the charger’s aluminum shell is something that we usually don’t see at power banks.

Final Thoughts

There are many other power banks to have at any capacity point, but we consider best power banks 10000mAh to be a sweet spot where you can charge phones from empty to maximum 2-4 times, but it’s still small enough to bring in your jeans pocket or coat pocket. The Redux Anker PowerCore 10000 PD can fit in smaller pockets while still charging at a good speed and a good size, offering the best of all worlds.