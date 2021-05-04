10 Best Procreate Alternatives for Windows 10

Graphic design is the most powerful art that has breathed fresh life into digital marketing. There are many apps available which have created a great hype among the artists and designer because of the simplicity and real looking art. One such app which has gained popularity to create such artworks is Procreate. The app has been one of those iPad-exclusive apps that didn’t find its way on Windows 10. Although, there are a number of laptops in the Windows environment that comes with touchscreen capability not everyone can afford them. So, if you are a window user and want to create your real looking artwork using your Window device, then you are in right place. Here, I have come up with the best Procreate alternatives for Windows 10 for both beginners and professional users.

Now before we dig into the list of top Procreate alternatives, let’s first discuss what Procreate is and why we need its alternatives.

What is Procreate?

Procreate is a widely popular graphics editor and digital painting app which is available on iOS and iPadOS. Sadly, it is not available for Windows or Android users. The app has redefined the art form creation for artists with digital hyper-realistic art designing features. Because of its simplicity and enormous toolkit, it has been adopted for making posters, covers, and creative web graphics by a large group of designers.

Unlike other similar apps, Procreate has in-built controls that are designed to recreate the natural feel while drawing or sketching. Apart from that, Procreate packs more than 130 types of brushes, masks, advanced layers, digital art tools, and many more.

Why You Need a Procreate Alternative for Windows 10?

Because of its popularity, the app has become the first choice for many artists. There is only one drawback that it is not available for the users who can’t have or afford iOS devices especially the iPad.

For users who really want to enjoy almost the same feature on their Windows devices, they need some best Procreate alternatives for Windows 10 to choose from. So, in this article, I have curated the best Procreate alternatives for Windows 10 which offer a similar zero-latency experience with a huge set of digital drawing tools. Let’s get started.

List of Best Procreate Alternatives for Windows 10

1. Krita — The Best Free App Like Procreate Windows

Krita is one of the powerful Procreate alternatives that you can use on Windows 10. It’s a professional-grade drawing program that is completely free and open-source. It is equipped with many powerful tools to create comics, conceptual art and complex artworks. One noticeable thing about this app is that it is getting a continuous update with improved features. Its recent update has improved the user interface making it more simple and friendly.

For those who don’t know, Krita is a top-rated app in the Linux community and is preferred by many professionals for digital painting. So, if you are looking for the best and free Procreate Like app for Windows 10 then Krita is the best app you need.

Pros

It is a free and open-source program

It provides an easy interface to create art and comics

Its supports for Raster graphics makes it a preferred choice

It comes with an intensive toolkit

Cons

Tools can be overwhelming

2. Autodesk Sketchbook — The Best Windows Version of Procreate

One of the most widely used and popular programs for digital drawing. I consider it as one of the best Procreate alternatives for Windows 10 because of its astonishing features. Unlike Procreate, this powerful program is now available for free to everyone. You just need to sign up for a free account and you can use the fully-featured version of it on Windows 10 without any constraint. It runs impressively well in full-screen mode with a huge canvas having multiple tools, and layers.

One of the key features of using this app is that it lets you use an active stylus. If you have a touchscreen Windows 10 device, it supports palm rejection too. Because of its handy features, you can get the same Procreate experience on Windows 10 for free.

Pros

It is free to use

You can use a third-party stylus

It supports Palm Rejection

The program provides you with infinite canvas

Cons

To use this program, you need some learning before.

3. Adobe Illustrator — Procreate Similar App for PC

When it comes to graphics designing, Adobe Illustrator is the basic program that comes to mind first. It has one of the best UI and packs in-built controls for touchscreen devices. This program mainly deals with vector graphics but just like Procreate you can also play with rasterization. You can create everything from web icons and product packaging to book illustrations and billboards. It is one of the preferred programs to create drawings by many developers and beginners.

This program is enriched with all the tools that you need to turn simple shapes and colours into classy icons, logos and graphics. Because of the vector graphics, your artwork can scale anywhere from a small smartphone to a billboard.

You also get access to attractive typography and freehand drawing tools. I must say Adobe Illustrator is among the best Procreate alternatives for Windows 10 that you should definitely try.

Pros

It has a simple and easy UI

The program is equipped with a huge library of tools

It gives you access to Beautiful Typography and Freehand Drawing tools

You can create anything you want with its handy features.

Cons

The program is not free and a bit expensive too.

4. Corel Painter 2021 — An Advanced Procreate Equavalient for Windows

Here comes another one of the best Procreate substitute for Windows 10. The application itself has a number of amazing tools to help you make a Pro. It is not easy for beginners. Corel Painter is basically a tool for pros, created by the pros. The program is specially designed for professionals. It provides you with a vast selection of brushes, pattern pens, think paintbrushes, exclusive particles and much more.

But don’t worry, beginners can also use it by watching video tutorials as Corel Painter is supported by its huge library of video. No doubt, the program has all the features to be in the list of best Procreate alternatives on Windows 10. You should really give it a try.

Pros

It has a range of more than 900 brushes

The program is full of intuitive features

For beginners, there are video tutorials to learn from

It also provides support for extensions

Cons

It requires a steep learning

It is not free to use.

5. Affinity Designer — A Very Powerful Procreate Alternative for Windows

Affinity Designer is one of the top Procreate alternatives for graphic designing. It offers vector illustrator so that you can create some of the best graphic designs. Because of its simple interface, it is easy for beginners and professionals.

It provides you with all the features that you need to create your illustrations. Apart from illustrations, you can create icons, branding materials, printing projects, mockups, and more. Because of its features that are easy to use and access, I consider it as the best Procreate alternative for PC users. You should definitely give it a try for vector and raster-based graphics designing.

Pros

It provides an easy and simple UI

It is good for vector illustration

You can create all sorts of graphics using this program.

Cons

It comes with no plugin support

It only offers a 30-days free trial

6. Concepts — Procreate Substitute for Windows

It is one of the best Procreate alternatives that offer a similar level of touchscreen controls on an infinite canvas. The program is compatible with a number of devices including the Surface Pro X, Surface Pen and other ARM64 based Windows 10 devices. Additionally, it comes with a unique tool like the colour dial if you have a touchscreen Windows laptop. Moreover, it also offers zero-latency just like Procreate.

Just like other alternatives in the list, it gives you a huge canvas to create artwork, sketches, and design plans. You will also see many kinds of pencils, brushes, and pens in this app. The best part of using this program is that it supports tilt and pressure modes which lets you sketch intricate details with high precision.

You can also select the background from various textures and preset papers. I must say, it gives you the ease of doing flexible sketching and drawing using an active stylus. So, if you are looking for the best Procreate alternatives for Windows 10 then Concepts deserves a try.

Pros

It provides a unique interface

It is optimized for Surface devices

You can use an active stylus to do flexible sketching

It offers a wide range of flexible brushes

It is one of the best tools for artwork and sketches

Cons

The experience differs on other Windows laptops

7. MediBang Paint — A Great Procreate Alternative to Create Comics

MediBang Paint is another great Procreate alternative for Windows 10 especially if you are a comics or manga creator. The best thing about using this app is that it offers over 800 backgrounds, more than 50 brushes, and 20 font’s style. Its interface is simple and easy. It is such a powerful tool for beginners who want to get started with their comics or manga creator’s journey.

One of the key features of using this app is that it offers cloud syncing across platforms. Not only beginners, but professionals also use this app to create comics. Moreover, it is completely free to use. So you should definitely give it a try.

Pros

It is free to use.

It is easy for beginners.

The app offers over 800 backgrounds

It is best for Manga and Comic creators

It has more than 50 built-in brushes

Cons

You can’t create animations or GIF using it.

8. ArtRage — Best Procreate Alternatives for Beginners

You might have heard the name of this program because of its simple and easy interface. ArtRage is one of the potential painting apps that you can use on Windows 10. It has a range of realistic painting tools to craft amazing paintings and illustrations. The software has checked off the most essential boxes to make sketching a pleasing experience for both beginners and pros. It has a vast range of designed pencils and oil painting brushes.

One of the best features of this program is that it lets you record your painting while drawing. Overall, the program has all the necessary options one need to do real-looking paintings. So, if you are a beginner in drawing and looking for an easy Procreate alternative on Windows 10 then ArtRage is the best option to avail.

Pros

It is best for beginners

It provides the simple UI and controls

ArtRage has realistic painting tools to give your paintings a life.

Cons

It has basic features that’s why it is not the first choice of professionals

The program is not free to use.

9. Inkscape — Free and Open-source Procreate Alternative

If you are looking for a free and open-source Procreate alternative, then Inkscape is a must-try. The app itself has a number of attractive features that one needs to start making drawings. You can use this app for vector drawing on your Windows 10 device. Just like Procreate, you will also get pro tools like flyout, anchor, and smart navigate.

The program comes with many advanced features and controls that you need for creating complex arts, paintings, logos, and more. Moreover, it also gives you access to other tools like spiro and bezier curves, layers, colour profiles, and a powerful text tool. Unfortunately, the app is not the best choice for raster graphics editing, but it’s a good program for vector designing.

Pros

It is a completely free and open-source program.

It comes with advanced colour profiles and layers

Its powerful text tool enhance your artwork

It is best for vector designing.

Cons

It is not best for raster graphics editing

10. Clip Studio Paint — Lightweight and Feature-rich Procreate Alternative

Last but not the least, Clip Studio Paint is a suitable pick for drawing on Windows PC. The software comes with a robust brush engine that enables you to create beautiful artworks with pinpoint precision. Thanks to the much-improved control, you can craft every stroke with its long line of creative tools.

Besides, the app has one of the biggest libraries of brushes, allowing you to pick and choose your tools based on the art you wish to create. And if you want to have even more control, you can also personalize your tools so that they can stay in sync with your particular style of drawing. All in all, Clip Studio Paint is a feature-packed alternative to Procreate and you should give it a shot.

Pros

It features a powerful brush engine

The app is Lightweight with enhanced features

It supports cross-device syncing

It comes with a huge range of brushes

Cons

Its UI is a bit complicated.

It is not completely free. (it offers 3 months free trial)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which App is Like Procreate But Free?

Autodesk Sketchbook, Inkscape, MediBang Paint and Krita are completely free to use and they are very similar to Procreate.

Is There Something Like Procreate for Windows?

Yes, all the above-mentioned programs are the best Procreate alternatives. All these apps provide almost similar functionalities and these are available on Windows.

Which is The Best Alternative to Procreate?

All the above-mentioned apps are the best alternatives to Procreate. But if you want to go for one, the Autodesk sketchbook is the best alternative to Procreate on Windows 10. It’s free and provides vast tools for graphic designing.

Is Sketchbook as good as Procreate?

Sketchbook and Procreate both provides a number of amazing features to create drawings and graphics. Comparatively, Procreate gives more amazing results.

How much is procreate per month?

To download the Procreate, you need to pay $9.99. There’s no further subscription or renewal fee. You pay for the app once and that’s it.

What is Equivalent to Procreate?

If you are looking for a Procreate equivalent for Windows 10 then I would suggest Autodesk Sketchbook, Krita and Adobe Illustrator.

Is Procreate Free on PC?

No. Procreate is not available on Windows or Mac. It is only available for iPadOS users.

Which is better? Procreate or Photoshop?

Procreate is easy for beginners and provides a more advanced toolkit as compared to Photoshop. So, Procreate is much better than Photoshop.

Wrap Up:

So these are my picks for the best Procreate alternative for Windows 10. The list includes both free and paid programs which can be used by both beginners and professionals. So, if you aren’t able to use Procreate, then you can use one of these Procreate alternatives for Windows 10 and start giving your imagination a new life! One more thing, if you’re looking for the best iOS emulators for Windows 10, then this page might help you more!