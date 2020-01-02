There was a time when people have radios to listen to music or different channels. But thanks to the advancement in technologies, we do not need to carry a radio, we can still listen to different channels around the globe using our phones. There are a variety of Radio apps that users can install to get entertained in their free time. In this article, I come up with 7 Best Radio Apps for Android to Try Using in 2019. Let’s check them all one by one.

7 Best Radio Apps for Android to Try Using in 2020

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio has a large music catalogue for you to choose your desired channel. For the very first time when you open the app, you are requested to select genres like rock, pop, etc. You are also requested to choose the country as well. As per your suggestions, you will get some suggested radio stations. Not only this, but you can also add local radio stations based on your location by giving location or can select a location manually.

iHeartRadio also offers podcasts which you can select either by browsing or by selecting from the popular ones. Just like the TuneIn, you can buy its “Plus” version to get more access to the app.

TuneIn Radio

If you want a true radio app, TuneIn Radio app is here. It is one of the most popular radio apps. This app will let you listen to news broadcasts, sports news, podcasts, and audio-books. The app also includes support for channels like CNN, MSNBC, and FOX News. One of the attractive and fascinating features of this app is its “Car Mode”. This feature will change the app’s interface to a suitable one while driving. The app is free to use but contained ads. However, if you want an ad-free experience, then you need to subscribe to TuneIn Premium with an in-app purchase. Users can avail monthly or yearly subscription as well.

myTunerRadio

myTuneRadio is one of the best and Free radio apps for Android, available on Google Play Store. The app has user-friendly interface giving users more control on the app. Moreover, it is one of the top radio apps that let you access more than 50000 radio stations from over 200 countries. Just like other radio apps, myTuner Radio also allows you to listen to online radio, podcasts, FM radio and internet radio. Moreover, you can also select the local radio channels if you want to listen to them.

The app also allows you to set a sleep timer, and you can also set an alarm which wakes you up with your favourite radio station playing in the background instead of the alarm sound.

Replaio

One of the popular and best radio apps on Android is Replaio. The app lets you search your favourite FM and internet radio stations which broadcast via the internet. The internet station gives you the convenience of Live radio. So, you can listen to the music live. The app also contains the connection of more than 30000 radio stations around the globe. Moreover, the interface of the app is so user-friendly and easy to use. Like other best radio apps for Android, the app gives you the option of sleep timer and wake up alarm.

Just like other apps, you can search radio stations using genre, name, or country. The app also allows in-app purchases especially you can remove ads if you listen to a lot of music. Because ads running in between the songs are quite irritating.

Radio.net

Radio.net is one of the popular and best radio apps which lets you choose more than 30000 radio stations around the world. Its interface is so simple and catchy, giving users a handy experience. The app contains a vigorous search engine that will let you search for radio stations by country, city, genre, and more. It also allows you to make the radio stations favourite that you like. Moreover, you can also save songs that you like. There is also a built-in sleep timer and an alarm clock as well, which let you wake you up with your favourite radio station playing in the background. Just like other apps, there is an in-app purchase also to remove the ads.

XiiaLive

Are you looking for a colourful and catchy interface, then XiiaLive is here for you. The app lets you browse through a big music catalogue that has different genres like alternative, rock, jazz, classical, hip-hop, and electronic. You can search and choose as per your desires. One fascinating feature of this app is that you can mark your favourite ones to get back to them easily when you want to. There are some other features in the app, like sleep timer and equalizer etc. Moreover, if you want to listen to different talks on a variety of topics like business, comedy, news etc. you can listen to them as well. Like the other radio stations, you can find different podcast stations using this app as well.

Simple Radio

As the name suggests, it is a simple radio app that lets you connect to local or international radio stations. Its interface is also very simple, and contains only two tabs on the home screen of the app – “Favorites” and “Recommended”. Moreover, you can search for different stations as well by typing the country, name or genre of the songs. Because of its easy to use and simple interface, we consider it one of the best radio apps for Android. However, there is also a downside of using this app is its speed. The app is quite useful when you want to listen to a particular channel. Otherwise, it took much time when you want to explore songs.

Although there are a lot of radio apps available on the play store, I took only these 7 apps. If you think there are also other apps which should be in the list, do tell us in the comment section given below.