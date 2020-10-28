



Playing games in their spare time is a hobby for many people. However, some people are so addictive to play games. Some play games just to pass their free time. However, some play games to sharpen their skills. For example, some people love to play puzzle games to sharpen their brains. As per their interests, many people prefer to play different games. So for those who want to play RPG games, we come up with 15 Best RPG Games for Android Offline in 2020. Let’s check out all the games one by one.

15 Best RPG Games for Android Offline in 2020

1. Planescape: Torment

Planescape: Torment is a modern and one of the best RPG Games for Android Offline in 2019. It takes Dungeons & Dragons away from the Tolkienesque medieval fantasy into stranger territories. Players explore the territories, as they quest to unlock their nameless character’s lost memories and answer the question: “What can change the nature of a man?” Along the way, you’ll assemble a mixed crew of companions. The game has a more mobile-friendly interface. However, the game is not free, you need to spend some money.

Click Here to Download the Game

2. Regins: Games of Thrones- Best Action RPG Game for Android

Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Just like other Reigns games, you’ll face an array of challenges that will force you to balance between the needs of the nobles, the priests, the people, and the Night’s Watch, swiping left or right to make your choice. Each character you choose faces their own unique challenges, and as you play, you’ll get the opportunity to unlock other leaders to play. The game is also not free. You need to spend some money if you want to play this game.

Click Here to Download the Game

3. Monster Hunter Stories

It is one of the best action RPG Games for Android users. In the game, the players are the Monster Riders, a people who don’t hunt but instead form bonds with monsters. Unlike hunters, they raise and live in harmony with monsters, forming inseparable bonds with them using mysterious artifacts known as Kinship Stones. You need to search the monster eggs to hatch. For doing so, you need to fight with the enemies that require you to exploit your beast’s strengths and your enemies’ weaknesses. The game loses out on some of the 3DS features such as Amiibo support, but it’s a big, and the best mobile RPG that should provide hours of gameplay.

Click Here to Download the Game

4. Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times

Warhammer Quest 2 is the sequel to a turn based strategy classic. It’s stunning visuals and deep tactical gameplay make the players so addictive. Players take command of heroes from the various races of the Warhammer world, plundering dungeons and defeating enemies in a quest for a mystic artifact. The base game comes with a 10-mission campaign and side quests; additional missions and characters are available through in-app purchases. The game is Easy to learn but hard to master. It is one of the best free rpg games for Android.

Click Here to Download the Game

5. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Are you a fan of Harry Potter? Then you will love to play Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery game. Just like the movies, you come into the school for witchcraft and wizardry. You are the hero of this mystery. Create your own avatar, learn spells, form alliances and compete for the House Cup. The main theme of the game is that you need to find out the secret of your brother’s disappearance years ago. The game is free to play. However, there are in-app purchases let you load up on items you can use in the game. But it is totally up to you. It is best rpg android for people who love socerers and Harry Potter series.

Click Here to Download the Game

6. Crashlands

Crashlands is one of the best adventure android role playing games. It is a game where players take the role of a trucker trying to survive on different planets. It won Gamezebo’s Game of the Year award in 2016 making it the best android rpg. In the game, your inventory is infinite, manages itself, and retrieves your tools when you need them, so you can focus on adventuring, questing, and building. You’ll never have a dig through your bag or return to your base to free up inventory space.

Click Here to Download the Game

7. Iron Blade: Medieval Legends RPG

Iron Blade is one of the most thrilling and one of top rpg mobile games for android. In the game, Europe filled with war, discord, and magic. You are a hero and you need to save Europe. The game has extremely excellent graphics and it is easy to learn. The game has different modes and challenges to make it more interesting. Overall, it is a good game to spend your leisure time.

Click Here to Download the Game

8. Postknight

Postknight is one of the best rpgs everwith soft and excellent graphics. The game has 8-bit graphics. It is a game where players control a knight tasked with dangerous deliveries. It won the Best Indie and Best to Pick Up & Play awards in Google Play Best Games 2017. Be aware. The game looks simple but it is very addictive.

Click Here to Download the Game

9. Demon’s Rise 2

In the game, you need to choose from 19 diverse character classes to build your war band. Your warriors will improve with every victory, becoming stronger and unlocking new powers and skills. Acts of courage and savagery on the battlefield will bring favor from your gods, which can mean the difference between glory and defeat. The battles are fun and well-designed, and a cover and morale system add extra crunch to gameplay as you move to exploit the battlefield and break the will of your enemies. Multiple difficulty levels, side missions and a wealth of character options add to the replay value of Demon’s Rise. The free version lets you play the first three missions free, with an in-app purchase unlocking the full game

Click Here to Download the Game

10. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

One of the best action play RPG games for Android is Star Wars:Knights of the Old Republic. Set 4,000 years before the events of the Star Wars movies, Knights of the Old Republic (KotOR) puts players in the middle of a galaxy-spanning war between the Jedi and Sith. The game consists of many unique characters, creatures, vehicles and planets. he game features an intricate storyline and branching dialogue, allowing players to choose between the Light and Dark paths in their battle.

Click Here to Download the Game

11) Evoland:

Evoland is one of the most interesting role-playing games available for Android devices. It is not an open-world game such as The Elder Scrolls: Blades, but takes on a history of video gaming approach. If you’re thinking what early games looked like you must look at the beginning of the Evoland, but what’s interesting is that as you progress during the game and get upgrades, the whole interface of the game changes and will look like the games of today. It is the best single-player RPG android.

At the beginning of the game, you are in a small, 8-bit 2D world. You’ll explore the map for several chests and upgrades. One chest might have a treasure like an “Audio Upgrade”, and once you find it, you’ll begin to hear things like footsteps and sword clashes. Another chest you might get would have something like upgraded colours, which would consequently add more colour to the universe. Eventually, you will be able to find your first primary weapon, and start searching for a full-fleshed out combat system.

There isn’t much of a storyline in Evoland, as it is one of the old school rpgs for Android. It’s also a short gaming, taking around 45 minutes at most to complete the game.

Click here to download the game.

12) Dungeon Quest:

Dungeon Quest isn’t one of the classic rpgs for Android. On the contrary, this game is all about action; however, it does have a number of role-playing elements to it. Players can create a Wizard or a Warrior, and then customize them with a huge variety of weapons and armoury. In the game, there’s a gear-based skill and talent system, along with a Crystal and Mythstone crafting system that offers you even more control over armor and weapon options.

The game has a lot of content for playing offline rpg. There are actually 4 total acts or missions, each with a big boss at the end that you must defeat in order to progress to the next mission. You’ll be able to find variety of different environments, and have to face all types of enemies, and in masses, too. There’s a pet system in the game as well, where you can select and customize a friend to take with you on your journey. Though, if you get bored of playing offline and alone, when you’re around a WiFi connection, you can actually choose to go online and play on multiplayer.

Click here to download the game.

13) The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Players who love open worlds and immersive storytelling will love what The Elder Scrolls: Blades has to offer. Android hasn’t witnessed an open world like the Morrowind, and now, we have just that in The Elder Scrolls: Blades. It’s one of the very first massive first person role playing games to come to Android devices.

The game has a brilliant character creation screen, enabling you to truly dive into this open world game with your own distinct appearance and skillsets. Players will be able to discover and grasp unique weapons, armor and other abilities that they will be able to use while exploring the world and fight the ancient and legendary enemies and hordes within.

In the gameplay, The Blades, the Empire’s best soldiers, are sent into exile by force. Afterwards, when you create your character, you move towards your home town, only to find it destroyed and devastated, possibly something to deal with the exiled Blades. You’ll fight to solve the mystery, and in the progress, try to rebuild your home town to greatness.

Click here to download the game.

14) Knights of Pen and Paper 2:

Knights of Pen and Paper 2 is my favorite offline rpg android. This game has a distinct style. A player has a Game Master at the round table, along with its other party members. The Game Master provides a guideline for you through the game, and assists you in making decisions amid combat and exploration through mysterious environments.

In a conventional tabletop fashion, Knights of Pen & Paper 2 takes on a turn-based fashion,therefore the gameplay is a little bit slower. The game has some retro 8-bit graphics, which actually look nice on smartphones.

There are a number of character classes that players can select and build out. There are the latest released Druid and Psion, and then players get the classics such as Wizard, Warrior, and others. There’s an amazing complete skill system that can upgrade players’ abilities. In addition to that, Knights of Pen & Paper 2 also has a massive amount of customization in terms of weaponary and armory. Even, there’s a crafting system where players can combine armor together to make an improved and tough armor.

Click here to download the game.

15) Portal Knights:

Portal Knights is one of the newer rpgs to come on Android. The gameplay places you in a cooperative 3D sandbox where you will have the option to fight alone or with your friends. The portal knights can be played offline thus providing you a lot of solo content to play. Though, if you happen to be around a Wi-Fi connection, you can play local multiplayer with your friends.

In the game, there’s a character progressions system just like many other typical rpgs. The players will be able to level up their character as they progress through the game and complete the quests. They can also craft powerful gear to upgrade your character’s skills, and really make yourself a powerful force. And you will be definitely requiring the armour and upgraded skills when you battle with the epic bosses.

You will be able to explore a wide range of the generated island. You can work unilaterally or together with a team to restore peace to the world. As you explore the map, you’ll be able to meet indigenous people of the variety of worlds. So, complete their quests, and even recruit few of those people to your own homeland.

Click here to download the game.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned list is made after a detailed survey of every game. I hope you like my list and if you have any query regarding it, you share it in the comment section. We would appreciate your feedback.