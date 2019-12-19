Best Selling Budget Smartphones in Pakistan – 2019

We could say that 2019 had been the year that brought in the concept of buying “Value for Money” rather than being conscious about the “Brand Name” when it comes to smartphones. Honestly, most of the smartphone users of Pakistan are the ones who could only afford smartphones at a very budgeted price. Samsung & Huawei were tapping that segment but that wasn’t their primary goal. That is when brands like Tecno & Infinix entered the market and dominated it by offering top specs, good looking phones at around 15,000 PKR price point.

5 Best Selling Budget Smartphone in Pakistan – Year 2019!

Out of all the brands competing in the budget segment, these were the best selling budget smartphones of 2019

1 – Tecno Spark 4 – Best Selling Budget Smartphone

Full Review

2- Tecno Spark Go

Full Review

3 – Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Full Review

4 – Infinix Hot 8

Full Review

5 – Tecno Camon 12 Air

Full Review

Surprisingly, Tecno managed to sell thousands of handsets, mostly the Tecno Spark 4 and the Tecno Spark Go this year. According to a market survey, they managed to sell over 0.2 Million smartphones which truly is remarkable in comparison to only 1800 phones that they managed to sell last year.

SEE ALSO! Best Smartphones of 2019 – PhoneWorld Awards 2019

Why Tecno?

Tecno brought in good specification with decent chipsets, plenty of RAM and ROM, great designs, dual/triple camera lens and more at less than 20K price tag. Samsung couldn’t do it, why? Because their Galaxy A10 didn’t really compete with these killers, why? Because it isn’t as fast, doesn’t have the triple camera lens setup that people admire and a lot more. Honor tried to bring in their “Honor 8S” to the competition, that got beaten really badly too.

SEE ALSO! Tecno Launches a lighter Version of the Tecno Spark 4!

We’ll soon be sharing the actual number of phones sold by each brand in 2019 and then publish a list of “Best Selling Smartphones of 2019” as we did back in 2018.