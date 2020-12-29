From a classified website, you can buy/sell any product ranging from households to cars to office equipment etc. In the past decade or so, the classified websites have scattered all around the world providing ease of access for shopping and some other services. So we can say that the classified websites help us in availing all sorts of services while sitting at home. Backpage was one of such popular classified website which was operating in the United States. However, several complaints filed against Backpage resulted in its termination. There were a number of accusations on the Backpage platform like Human Trafficking, Arms sale, child prostitution etc. Amidst these allegations, the US department of justice blocked the Backpage website in 2018. So the role of backpage alternatives came into play.

However, as classified websites are regarded as the easiest means to sell and buy all types of products, so people are looking for its alternatives. They are also creating backlinks from the classified website for their own affiliate websites.

As there is no Backpage website, so people are often looking for the best Backpage alternatives. So in this article, I am going to tell you about the 10 Best Backpage alternatives in 2021. These will be the best alternatives where you will be able to find similar features to Backpage such as a large catalogue of legal classified ads and many more.

10 Best Sites Like Backpage – Top Backpage Alternatives 2021

Here are the 10 best Backpage alternatives in 2021.

1) Locanto:

Locanto is one of the best backpage alternatives available on the internet. This classified website was first launched in Germany, but now the platform is operating in more than sixty countries around the globe. The users get delighted by seeing a number of categories on this website such as jobs, business ads, old furniture sales, real estate, households, automobiles, matrimonials and much more. You can easily visit the website or download its application which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Locanto grants easy access to ad posting on its platform, and that’s the prime reason this classified ad website has an enormous userbase these days.

2) OLX:

OLX is another great alternative to Backpage. It is the best website for those who are searching for free classified ads website. It was initiated back in 2006 in the United States. Currently, the platform is one of the fastest-growing websites and is working in more than 50 countries. Just like Backpage, OLX has a wide number of categories but it gained popularity because of its “Housing” and “Electronics” category. The most captivating aspect about OLX is that anyone can post a free-ad on the platform and get started with selling their items. However, you must read the guidelines before buying anything to avoid yourself from getting scammed.

3) Letgo:

The Letgo is the best backpage alternative for those who wish to sell their old products. So for those who have a collection of classic products, it is a highly recommended classified ad website for them. The former Cheif executive of OlX founded this platform back in 2015 and since then the user base of this platform is on the rise.

Another great thing about letgo is that it has a very friendly user interface. On the main page of the website, you will find a number of categories. If you slide down on the homepage you will find various commodities and service listings added by people.

4) Craiglist:

Craigslist is one of the first Classified ad websites and most suited alternative for Backpage . The website was initiated in 1995 by Craig Newmark in California, US. This website has a great reputation in the United States and it one of the largest US-based classified listing websites ever. You can operate the website with 7 different languages like Spanish, Dutch, English, French, etc. Currently, the website has a huge user base in the United States. The website is available in than 75 countries, which implies that you will get the best traffic for your advertisements on this website.

5) Classified Ads:

Classified Ads website can be regarded as the the best replacement for backpage posting. On this website you will be able to find almost everything that backpage had to offer. There are a number of categories on the website like real estate, electronics, jobs, matrimonials, etc. Conclusively, you can find almost everything on this platform. The website is available mainly in USA, UK and Canada, with a user base of over 15 million. So we can claim that classified ads is one of the best similar websites to backpage.

6) Kijiji:

Kiljij is one of the best backpage alternative sites available out there. Also, it is one of biggest websites in Canada and was founded back in 2005. However, there is a slight drawback as Kiljiji is only available for Canadian users. So we can say that kijiji is the best classified-ads websites in Canada. Kijiji is the number one classified ads websites in Canada and receives more traffic than Craigslist as the userbase of the site is in millions.

7) Oodle:

Oodle is regarded as the best backpage substitute by a majority of users. It is a reliable classified ad site operational from California. This website is widely used around the globe because of one prime reason which personals category. This category works similar to a dating site. In addition to that, the users will get various subcategories such as men seeking women, casual encounters, M4w, and much more.

You will witness heavy traffic on this website because of its long-standing and reliable userbase. You can easily sell your products on this platform via a simple ad. Along with that, Oodle keeps a track of all user activities frequently detects and blocks fake users to keep its platform safe from piracy.

8) Gumtree:

Gumtree is the another great backpage alternative. It is one of the most famous and best classified ad platforms based in the United Kingdom. On this website, you will be able to access a number of important categories such as real-estate, automobiles, vehicles, and jobs. Feel free to place free classified ads regarding your service and products on this website. In order to post free ads, you must create an account on this site but you don’t need an account just for accessing this site. The friendly interface and a huge user base on this website makes it more charming.

9) Geebo:

Geebo is one of the best sites like backpage for guns. It was founded back in 2000 and is one of the authentic and reliable online classified ad websites based in the US. So, if you are searching for backpage alternative, then Geebo would be one of the most suitable options.

The user interface of Geebo is very friendly and you can publish your product ads free of cost on this website without much effort. The platform has managed to earn a huge user base and fame over the course of time. The website is improving its service from time to time to keep its platform safe from pirated content.

10. Luberpage:

Luberpage is another alternative for backpage. If you want to sell classic/old items then this website is certainly best suited for you. Luberpage also has an app which works for all platforms including MacOS, iOS, windows, and android. Another unique thing about this platform is that you can use hashtags to locate any product or service on this platform.

Luberpage just like many others has a user-friendly interface due to which it has been able to garner a considerable user base, so you will find millions of people around the globe using this platform to post their ads. The users just need to post an image with their product details and the buyer will contact them as soon as possible.

Conclusion:

All of the above mentioned sites are ranked after a detailed survey. The main reason behind making this list is just to provide information to our users. So if you find my list informative or if you have any queries regarding my list, you can share them in the comment section!