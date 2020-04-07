8 Best Slow Motion Video Apps for Android

The advancement in technology is making the devices smarter. Those days have passed when people opted dedicated cameras for snaping and rolling separately. In the modern era, there are flagship smartphones of numerous companies which even compete with the DSLRs. One of the most charming features of a DSLR which is now available in flagship smartphone camera too is the ability to record slow-motion videos. Not only the slow-motion videos look amazing but they also offer an extra layer of creativity. Slow-motion effects can make a mundane video really fun to watch and also provide a completely distinctive viewing experience. But not everyone can afford a flagship smartphone. But if you still wish to create slow-motion videos then Android has a solution for you. There are slow motion video Apps for Android that can provide you with the same experience.

Best Slow Motion Video Apps for Android

Slow Motion Video FX:

Slow Motion Video FX is one of the best and finest slow-motion video apps for Android. It has an astounding ten million user base. This implies that millions of people have been shooting slow-motion videos from this App. What feature set this application apart is the user-interface that assists an average user to create a slow-motion video. Slow-motion Video FX may not seem to be very fancy with extra buttons on it, but it certainly meets its intended purpose. Though, the app is free to download but contains advertisements. If you really like the free version of the app then you should also try its ‘Pro’ version from the in-app purchase. If you’re thinking on how to record a slow-motion video in Android using the Slow Motion Video FX, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Download and install the app from Google Play Store. Afterwards, launch the app and select whether you wish to make a slow motion FX or a conventional slow motion video which is given in the picture below.

As you can see in the picture given above, you can record a new movie and can also choose a movie from your storage.

VLC:

If you are searching for a slow-motion video player then I would certainly recommend the famous media player, VLC. Among many other things that VLC does, slow motion playback is one of its most prominent features and this attribute has been part of VLC for a long time now. You can play all forms of media formats and slow down the videos using a convenient slider on your own screen. It can support the slow-motion playback of up to 0.25x. And it doesn’t end here, if you want to play the video in fast motion then you can do that as well and it has a limit of 4x. The slow-motion option is located under the 3-dot menu as “Playback speed”. Hence I would recommend, rather than using dedicated slow-motion apps, you should try the VLC player as it’s completely free and does not bring any kind of annoying ads.

Hudl Technique

Hudl Technique is a dedicated slow-mo app which is also used by athletes and coaches. The app is proven to enhance games by shooting a slow-motion video. It is later is used to analyze the technique of an athlete. What aspect makes Hudl Technique one of the finest slow-motion video maker app for Android is that we can record videos in HD quality or import them from either your Google Drive or the Dropbox. The app allows you to analyze your video frame by frame and lets you zoom for a closer look as well. This professional tool allows you to work on couple of videos simultaneously to help you in comparing them. Therefore, if you’re searching for a 240 fps camera app Android then it’s the best choice.

Slow Motion Camera:

Slow Motion Camera is one of my all-time favourite slow motion video apps. It has a modern and well-designed interface and a wide range of interesting features. You can make slow-motion videos either by shooting live or importing a video from the storage. Along with it, you can rewind and loop videos which is best for TikTok and Instagram posts. Also, there is a post-processing editor that allows users to crop, trim, rotate, change audio, apply effects, and much more. Unlike many video editors the videos won’t have any watermark which is great for a free version. If you desire to have a complete package including slow-mo capability in a smart and intuitive interface then you must install this app without any doubt. The only con of this app is that you will sometimes encounter full-screen advertisements.

Video Speed:

Video Speed is my next on my list for the best slow-motion video app only because of its simplicity. You will get a simple and intuitive user-interface where you can either record slow-motion videos or you can convert your existing videos to slow motion. All of this is operational with just a tap on the home screen. It can decrease the video playback as low as 0.25x which is quite impressive and can also increase the video playback as much as 4x. Apart from these, the best attribute about Video Speed app is that it’s highly connected with social media apps. So you can make slow-motion videos and directly post them on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, etc. This app supports every media format like MP4, AVI, MKV, MOV, WEBM and a lot more.

Androvid:

Androvid is a very easy to use slow-motion video app for Android. With this Video Editor, you just not only slow down your videos but can also rewind them to make it look like magic. The app also allows you trim the videos and convert them into GIFs for sending easily. AndroVid allows you to use the frame grabber feature that offers you to take out a particular frame of the video out of it. In addition to that, with its transcoder, we can convert videos to a wide range of formats like 3GP, AVI, FLV, MPG, MP4, WMV, MOV, and VOB formats. The AndroVid is available in two versions, FREE and Pro. You have to make an in-app purchase for the pro version.

Videoshop- Video Editor:

Videoshop – Video Editor is regarded as one of best video editing apps available for Android. It lets you crop videos, add music, adjust colors and contrast, making animated titles, recording voice-overs, and much more. But a feature of this app which we are going to emphasise in this article is the capability to apply slow-motion effects to every video. The most prominent part while using Videoshop is that we can select a part of a clip where we wish to apply the slow-motion effect.

In order to apply slow motion effects using Videoshop, you can click on the “Speed” button. Now choose that part of the video where you wish to apply the slow motion effect. After that you can adjust the speed by using the slider at the top. Once you are happy with your preference, click on the “Done” button at the top-right corner. It might take some time depending on the length of your video to process the effect. When the processing is done, we can playback the video and enjoy the slow-motion effect.

Efectum:

Efectum is another brilliant slow-motion video maker apps for Android that allows you to edit your videos. You can select to either capture the new videos or import them directly from the storage. Rather than having enormous features, Efectum is handy and you can become an expert of this tool in a matter of few minutes. Efectum is a dedicated slow-motion app that can assist you to create a slow-motion video or you can make a video faster to play as well. The app allows you to add effects and music to your video. If you’re among those people who wonder on how to use slow motion in Android, the app is probably the solution for them.

