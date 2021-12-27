In 2021, we have seen rigorous competition among smartphone manufacturers. Each company is working on cutting-edge technologies to provide the best possible consumer-centric devices. Therefore, it’s really hard to pick the best smartphone. As we have to check a number of things while picking the best smartphone of the year. These include different specs of the phones including display, chipset, cameras, build quality, Memory space, price, etc. Furthermore, as you know that there are different categories in the smartphones like a flagship, midrange, budget, etc. So we have chosen the best smartphone in each of the category. Read the article below to know which were the best smartphones of 2021 in every category.

Best smartphones of 2021

1) Best Foldable Smartphone of 2021:

In 2021, a groundbreaking technology in smartphones came with the launch of the first foldable smartphone. Till now, there is very little competition in this category. There are a total of three contenders including Oppo Find N, Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, and Samsung Galaxy Fold 3. After using all of the three smartphones, it was quite evident that Samsung Z Fold 3 was surely the most high-end and definitely the best foldable smartphone of 2021.

2) Best Flagship Smartphone of 2021:

As the name suggests, the flagship category encompasses the most expensive and most high-end smartphones overall. There are a few strong contenders with unparallel specifications for this spot. These include Xiaomi Mi 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, vivo X70 pro 5G, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. After testing all of the devices, the silicon valley giant Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro max stood out amongst all the others in almost all aspects. Therefore, the best flagship smartphone of 2021 is the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

3) Best Compact Smartphone of 2021:

The compact smartphones include the most sleeker and easy-to-use handsets. Mostly, top smartphone manufacturers like Samsung and Apple compete in this segment. Similar is the case this time as well. The top contenders were the Samsung Z flip 3 and the iPhone 13 mini. After testing the two premium phones, the iPhone 13 mini looked more compact. So we declare iPhone 13 mini as the best compact smartphone of 2021.

4) Best Upper Midrange Smartphone of 2021:

The upper midrange of the smartphones includes pretty high-tech smartphones that are just slightly lower in performance than the flagship smartphones. There is very tough competition in this category of smartphones. The top contenders in this category include Realme GT Master Edition, Xiaomi Mi 11T, Samsung A52s 5G, and the Poco F3. After experimenting with each of the upper midrange smartphones, the Poco F3 stood out amongst each other contenders and is the best upper mid-range smartphone of 2021.

5) Best Lower Midrange Smartphone of 2021:

The lower mid-range smartphone category includes all those smartphones that have some midrange specifications but are available under the 50k price range. Simultaneously, there is strong competition in this category as well. The top contenders include the Poco X3 pro, Realme 8 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, and vivo V21e. Well, after using all the smartphones, we declare the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro as the best lower midrange smartphone of 2021.

6) Best Smartphone of 2021 (Under 40k):

The smartphones under 40k include the premium budget phones with one or two extravagant specs of a midrange. The top smartphone manufacturers competed in this segment as this is one of the most selling segments of smartphones. The top contestants in this category include Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy A22, vivo Y33s, Realme 8, and Infinix Note 11. After testing each of the devices, we proclaim the Realme 8 as the best smartphone of 2021 that is available under the 40k price tag.

7) Best Smartphone of 2021 (Under 30K):

The smartphone category under 30k is regarded as the budget segment in the smartphone world. These are the most selling devices as the majority of the people can afford them. Because of this, very stringent competition is observed in the budget segment of smartphones. The contestants include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Infinix Note 11, and Tecno Camon 18T. The Redmi Note 10 and Infinix Note 11 were very close as both of the smartphones have an AMOLED screen in the budget category, However, because of the build quality, we consider the Redmi Note 10 as the best budget smartphone of 2021.

8) Best Budget Gaming Smartphone of 2021:

For all the gaming lovers who don’t have the budget to buy high-end expensive gaming phones, this is certainly the best category for them. The budget gaming smartphones usually have a gaming chipset that makes the gaming experience more immersive as compared to the conventional budget smartphones. In this category, the contenders are the Tecno Spark 7 Pro, Infinix Hot 11s, and Tecno Pova 2. After testing all the smartphones, we consider Infinix Hot 11s as the best budget gaming smartphone of 2021.

Final Words:

The above-mentioned article is made after hours of research work. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section. Furthermore, we have included infographics which you can use on you own platforms.

