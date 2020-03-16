Best Mobile Phones under PKR 10000 in Pakistan (2020 Updated)

The trend of selecting a mobile phone varies from person to person, some like to buy the most expensive one, and some just want to fulfil the mobile need. Most of the Pakistani people would love to get their hands on an affordable mobile phone with reasonable features. So, today we are making it convenient for you to choose the best option and presenting you the best smartphones that you can purchase under PKR 10,000/-. Here comes the list of best mobile phones under PKR 10000 in Pakistan.

Best Mobile Phones under PKR 10000 in Pakistan

A mobile phone is a holistic word used for different categories of phones, including smartphones and digit phones. I have chosen both types to target the Pakistani audience. Because a large portion of the population in Pakistan consists of people with ages over 40 years. According to my analysis, such people show little interest in high tech smartphones and prefer easy to use mobile phones. Therefore, I am going to mention both categories of mobile phones under PKR 10,000/-. The first list will tell you about Best Smartphones under PKR 10,000. And the latter would be consisting of Best keypad mobile Phones under PKR 10000.

Best Smartphones under PKR 10,000:

The following are the best smartphones under 10,000 rupees.

1. Nokia C1 (PKR 7,999):

The world-renowned mobile phone company Nokia is back with some new devices. C1 is one among them. It is a budget smartphone with some brilliant features. The phone was released in Jan 2020. Nokia C1 is equipped with a modified version of Android. The version of Android installed on the phone is 9.0 (pie).

Specifications:

Nokia C1 has a 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor.

There is an IPS LCD with a size of 5.45 inches.

It has a 16 GB built-in memory with 1 GB RAM. Along with that, it can support micro SD card up to 64 GB.

Both rear and front cameras of the Nokia C1 have a resolution of 5 Megapixels. There is an LED flash on either side as well. Though, the rear camera is also equipped with a Carl Zeiss lens for better imaging and recording. The other features of the camera include Geo-tagging, Touch focus and Video ([email protected]).

The other features of the C1 include sensors (accelerometer, Proximity), an audio jack, a document viewer/editor and a Photo/video editor.

2. Q Mobile Rocket pro (PKR 9,650):

The famous smartphone brand of Pakistan is back with a bang. Recently, they have launched a smartphone. The Q Mobile Rocket Pro. It is loaded with some stunning features. After analyzing the phone, we can say that Q Mobile designed the Rocket pro with giving regard to the market competition. It’s hard to find a smartphone with such specifications and features under PKR 10,000. It is one of the best mobile phone under PKR 10000 by Q Mobile.

Specifications:

The operating system in Q Mobile Rocket Pro is Android 9.

It has a 16 GB built-in memory with 2 GB RAM. Plus, it can also support micro SD card up to 64 GB.

There is a 1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor.

The size of the screen is 6.8 inches.

Rocket Pro has a wide range of sensors. Like, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Face Unlock accelerometer, Proximity and a compass.

Each camera (rear+front) of Q Mobile Rocket pro is 8 Megapixel.

The smartphone is available in various colours.

3. iTel A25 (PKR 6,499):

The iTel A25 is a budget-friendly device from iTel Mobility. It’s solely made for those people who can’t afford to purchase an expensive smartphone. iTel A25 has all the features which can meet your basic needs. The A25 is ready to make its mark in the smart\phone market.

Specifications:

The iTel A25 has a 5.0-inch LCD.

The smartphone can support 4G.

The operating system of the A25 is Android 9.

There is 16 GB built-in memory with 1 GB RAM. It can also support micro SD card up to 128 GB.

iTel A25 has an impressive 1.4 GHz quad-core processor.

There is a 3020 mAh long-lasting battery.

The smartphone is available in Gradation Purple and Gradation Blue.

Best Featured phones under PKR 10,000:

The following are the best-featured phones under PKR 10,000.

1. Jazz Digit 4G (PKR 1799/-):

The initial appearance of this mobile phone takes you to the decade of 2000s. You might think that it’s an ordinary keypad phone with no extravagant features. But when I explain the features of this mobile phone, you will get surprised. It’s also the price of this mobile phone which causes this uncertainty.

Specifications:

The operating system in Jazz Digit 4G is KaiOS.

This ordinary looking mobile phone has even a play store with more than 180 Apps.

There is a 4G memory card provided with Jazz Digit 4G, along with 512 MB RAM.

The chipset installed in the phone is MediaTek.

Jazz Digit 4G has a 0.3 Megapixel rear camera and a front VGA camera.

Some popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and even Google Maps are pre-installed in this mobile phone.

2. Nokia 8110 4G (PKR 7150/-):

Nokia has successfully managed to occupy three positions on our list. One in the smartphone category and two in the featured phones. The company plans to stun the market once again. The new Nokia 8110 4G comes with a curved protective cover. You can also slide open to pick up calls and slide back to end them. The mobile phone is packed in a polycarbonate shell. This is also considered as the best 4G phone under 10,000.

Specifications:

The operating system in Nokia 8110 is KaiOS.

There is a 4GB built-in memory with 512 MB RAM.

Nokia 8110 4G has a rear camera only with a resolution of 2 MP. There is an LED flash provided as well.

The chipset installed in the phone is Qualcomm® 205 mobile platform (MSM8905).

Nokia stereo earphones are also provided with the phone.

The mobile phone is available in yellow and black colours.

3. Nokia 210 (PKR 5,425):

The last spot on this list is also taken by Nokia’s phone. The Nokia 210 is the simplest mobile phone to stay online. It has a 20′ days stand by time which allows you to stay connected for a more extended period of the time. Nokia 210 carries plenty of reasons to take a break. You can download apps, ringtones and much more. Or you can also play pre-loaded games and use the MP3 player to tune in and relax.

Specifications:

Nokia 210 has dual-sim connectivity.

There is a TFT LCD with a size of 2.4 inches.

The chipset installed in the phone is MediaTek MT6260A.

The internal memory of 210 is 16 MB but it can support micro SD card.

Nokia 210 has just one camera on the backside with a resolution of 0.3 Megapixels along with a LED flash.

There is an MP3 player as well.

Nokia 210 has Li-on removable 1020 mAh battery.

The mobile phone is available in Charcoal, Red and Grey colours.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned list includes the best mobile phones under PKR 10000. It been quoted after detailed research. In the smartphone category, my personal preference would be the Nokia C1. While from the featured phone category I would choose Jazz Digit 4G. You can tell you pick in the comment section.

